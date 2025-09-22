Compressor Rental Market Global Forecast Report 2025-2030: How Flexible Rental Models and Advanced Analytics Are Reshaping the Landscape

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Compressor Rental Market - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The compressor rental market grew from USD 4.81 billion in 2024 to USD 5.10 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.72 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.69%.

The compressor rental market is defined by digital transformation, evolving trade dynamics, and rising sustainability priorities. Leaders who align innovation with operational resilience are well-positioned to capture growth and sustain service excellence in a shifting global landscape.

Senior leaders face mounting operational pressures as compressor rental strategies evolve in response to shifting energy priorities, advancing digitalization, and regulatory changes. Staying ahead means leveraging data-driven rental solutions and navigating supply chain complexity, while aligning with sustainability mandates and maintaining cost efficiency.

Demand is driven by industries seeking flexible fleet deployment to accelerate project timelines, limit capital expenditure, and minimize maintenance burdens. Advancements in digital telematics and predictive analytics, paired with stricter environmental regulations, are redefining how operators manage assets and maintain agility in a shifting landscape.

Key Takeaways: Strategic Insights and Industry Drivers

Digital innovation is enabling real-time asset tracking and predictive maintenance, boosting operational reliability and service quality.

Pressure from environmental regulations is accelerating fleet diversification, prompting greater adoption of electric drive and hybrid compressor units.

Flexible rental models now support both prolonged and short-term project needs, tailoring costs to precise operational windows for each client.

Supply chain volatility is shaping inventory management approaches, with enhanced supplier collaborations strengthening service continuity during disruptions.

Workforce upskilling is a priority, as advanced digital systems become integral to both remote diagnostics and client training programs.

Scope & Segmentation

End Use Industry: Construction, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Power Generation

Construction, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Power Generation Compressor Type: Centrifugal (Multistage, Single Stage), Reciprocating (Double Acting, Single Acting), Rotary (Lobe, Scroll), Screw (Single Screw, Twin Screw), Vane (Balanced, Unbalanced)

Centrifugal (Multistage, Single Stage), Reciprocating (Double Acting, Single Acting), Rotary (Lobe, Scroll), Screw (Single Screw, Twin Screw), Vane (Balanced, Unbalanced) Drive Type: Diesel Engine, Electric, Gas Turbine

Diesel Engine, Electric, Gas Turbine Pressure Type: High, Low, Medium

High, Low, Medium Rental Duration: Long Term (Monthly, Weekly), Short Term (Daily, Hourly)

Competitive Landscape



Market Share Analysis, 2024

FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

Competitive Analysis

United Rentals, Inc.

Ashtead Group PLC

Herc Rentals, Inc.

Aggreko PLC

Atlas Copco AB

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Sullair LLC

Kaeser Kompressoren SE

ELGi Equipments Limited

Speedy Hire PLC

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting



5. Market Dynamics



6. Market Insights

6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2. PESTLE Analysis



7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



8. Compressor Rental Market, by End Use Industry

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Construction

8.3. Manufacturing

8.4. Oil & Gas

8.5. Power Generation



9. Compressor Rental Market, by Compressor Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Centrifugal

9.2.1. Multistage

9.2.2. Single Stage

9.3. Reciprocating

9.3.1. Double Acting

9.3.2. Single Acting

9.4. Rotary

9.4.1. Lobe

9.4.2. Scroll

9.5. Screw

9.5.1. Single Screw

9.5.2. Twin Screw

9.6. Vane

9.6.1. Balanced

9.6.2. Unbalanced



10. Compressor Rental Market, by Drive Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Diesel Engine

10.3. Electric

10.4. Gas Turbine



11. Compressor Rental Market, by Pressure Type

11.1. Introduction

11.2. High

11.3. Low

11.4. Medium



12. Compressor Rental Market, by Rental Duration

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Long Term

12.2.1. Monthly

12.2.2. Weekly

12.3. Short Term

12.3.1. Daily

12.3.2. Hourly

