Milestone Scientific Appoints Dr. Dawood Sayed to Board of Directors to Advance Commercial and Clinical Strategy in Pain Management

ROSELAND, N.J., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide painless and precise injections, today announced the appointment of Dawood Sayed, M.D., a nationally recognized leader in interventional pain medicine, to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Dr. Sayed is a Professor of Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine at the University of Kansas Medical Center and currently serves as Division Chief of Pain Medicine, Director of Interventional Spine Services, and Director of the Center for Neuromodulation. With a robust clinical, academic, and policy background, he brings over a decade of leadership in pioneering minimally invasive pain therapies, neuromodulation, and health system innovation.

Dr. Sayed also serves as Vice Chairman and Co-Founder of the American Society of Pain and Neuroscience (ASPN), where he works closely with key stakeholders, including commercial payers, regulators, and medical device manufacturers to advance access to innovative pain relief technologies. His leadership has earned him multiple honors, including the 2025 Presidential Award from the North American Neuromodulation Society (NANS).

“We are honored to welcome Dr. Sayed to the Milestone Scientific Board,” stated Neal Goldman, Chairman of Milestone Scientific. “His deep expertise in pain medicine and strong relationships across the clinical and payer communities will be instrumental as we expand adoption of CompuFlo® across pain management and spine intervention markets. With this appointment, we complete our strategic initiative to bring prominent medical voices to the Board, ensuring that Milestone remains aligned with the evolving needs of patients, physicians, and payers.”

Milestone Scientific’s CompuFlo® Epidural System is a groundbreaking platform technology that precisely identifies the epidural space with real-time pressure feedback, offering a safer and more reliable alternative to traditional loss-of-resistance techniques. The technology has been increasingly validated by clinical leaders and was recently assigned a Medicare Part B payment rate under CPT® code 0777T in several jurisdictions. Early activity from commercial insurers also indicates growing interest in supporting technologies that reduce procedural risk and improve outcomes.

“Dr. Sayed’s appointment is a significant step forward in our commitment to build a clinically informed, market-driven organization,” commented Eric Hines, Chief Executive Officer of Milestone Scientific. “As we move into the next phase of commercial growth, his knowledge of health system adoption, clinical training, and reimbursement strategy will help accelerate our penetration into the interventional pain management space.”

“I am excited to join Milestone Scientific’s Board at a time when innovation in interventional pain care is critical to improving patient outcomes and reducing opioid reliance,” said Dr. Sayed. “CompuFlo® is a truly disruptive technology that addresses a long-standing challenge in spinal procedures. I look forward to working with the team to drive greater clinical adoption and improve procedural safety.”

Dr. Sayed has authored over 100 peer-reviewed publications, contributed to national guidelines in pain medicine, and currently leads multiple clinical trials evaluating neuromodulation and spinal therapies. He also serves as a medical advisor to several leading medtech innovators and participates on national AMA CPT® and NANS advocacy committees.

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a technology-focused medical research and development company that patents, designs, and develops innovative injection technologies and instruments for medical and dental applications. Milestone Scientific’s computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient, and increase the overall patient comfort and safety. The Company leverages its proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology® platform to advance the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions of subcutaneous drug delivery, including local anesthetics. To learn more, view the MLSS brand video or visit milestonescientific.com.

