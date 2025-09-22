Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB has successfully redeemed a €50 million bond issue

UAB "Valstybės investicinis kapitalas" informs that on September 22, 2025, it successfully completed the redemption of the EUR 50 million bond issue ISIN code LT0000405664 in accordance with the terms of the issue. The bonds were issued in two distributions on September 15, 2021 with a yield of 0.045% and on November 25, 2021 with an annual interest rate of 0.05%.

Contact person:

Vaidas Daktariunas

Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +370 618 29216

E-mail: info@vika.lt