Retail Automation Global Market Forecast Report 2025-2030: How Retailers Are Leveraging Automation for a Future-Ready Business Model

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Automation Market - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Retail Automation Market grew from USD 29.21 billion in 2024 to USD 31.77 billion in 2025. Continuing at a CAGR of 8.46%, the market is projected to reach USD 47.55 billion by 2030.

The retail automation market is at an inflection point, where accelerated digital transformation and changing consumer expectations are prompting executive teams to reassess technology strategies for operational resilience and growth. Sustained advances in automation are now vital for retailers preparing for heightened competition and evolving business models.

This trajectory places retail automation as a strategic focus for organizations targeting efficiency, productivity, and future-ready customer experiences. These gains are driven by ongoing investments in digital infrastructure, increased adoption of artificial intelligence, and greater integration of hardware, software, and service solutions across geographies and retailer types.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning is central to optimizing inventory, forecasting demand, and personalizing retail engagement.

Automation is revolutionizing warehouse management and in-store operations, easing labor pressure and supporting unified customer journeys.

Cloud deployment models and open APIs are facilitating agile responses to market shifts, while on-premises systems remain crucial for sensitive operations.

Collaboration between hardware, software, and service providers is enabling retailers to access end-to-end solutions for faster returns on investment.

Recent regulatory changes and infrastructure investments are shaping adoption patterns regionally, with local manufacturing and domestic partnerships improving supply stability.

Growing focus on sustainability and efficient energy use is influencing the design and procurement of retail automation assets.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $31.77 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $47.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Define: Research Objective

2.2. Determine: Research Design

2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.4. Collect: Data Source

2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.6. Formulate: Data Verification

2.7. Publish: Research Report

2.8. Repeat: Report Update



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting



5. Market Dynamics



6. Market Insights

6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2. PESTLE Analysis



7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



8. Retail Automation Market, by Software

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Analytics

8.2.1. Descriptive Analytics

8.2.2. Predictive Analytics

8.2.3. Prescriptive Analytics

8.3. Inventory Management

8.4. POS



9. Retail Automation Market, by Hardware

9.1. Introduction

9.2. AGVs And Robots

9.2.1. Automated Guided Vehicles

9.2.2. Autonomous Mobile Robots

9.2.3. Robotic Arms

9.3. Barcode Scanners And RFID Systems

9.4. Pos Terminals

9.5. Self-Checkout Kiosks

9.6. Smart Shelves And Sensors



10. Retail Automation Market, by Service

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Consulting And Training

10.3. Integration And Deployment

10.4. Support And Maintenance



11. Retail Automation Market, by Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Cross Channel

11.3. In Store

11.4. Online

11.5. Warehouse

11.5.1. Inventory Picking

11.5.2. Loading And Unloading

11.5.3. Sorting And Packing



12. Retail Automation Market, by Deployment Mode

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Cloud

12.3. On Premises



13. Retail Automation Market, by Organization Size

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Large Enterprises

13.3. Small And Medium Enterprises



14. Retail Automation Market, by Retailer Type

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Convenience Stores

14.3. Department Stores

14.4. Online Retailers

14.5. Specialty Stores

14.6. Supermarkets And Hypermarkets



Companies Featured

NCR Corporation

Diebold Nixdorf AG

Toshiba Tec Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Panasonic Corporation

Manhattan Associates, Inc.

