Retail Automation Global Market Forecast Report 2025-2030: How Retailers Are Leveraging Automation for a Future-Ready Business Model

The retail automation market presents opportunities through digital transformation, AI-driven inventory optimization, and cloud-based scalable solutions. Collaboration among hardware, software, and service providers enhances end-to-end solutions, while sustainability and regulatory adaptations drive resilient supply chains.

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Automation Market - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Retail Automation Market grew from USD 29.21 billion in 2024 to USD 31.77 billion in 2025. Continuing at a CAGR of 8.46%, the market is projected to reach USD 47.55 billion by 2030.

The retail automation market is at an inflection point, where accelerated digital transformation and changing consumer expectations are prompting executive teams to reassess technology strategies for operational resilience and growth. Sustained advances in automation are now vital for retailers preparing for heightened competition and evolving business models.

This trajectory places retail automation as a strategic focus for organizations targeting efficiency, productivity, and future-ready customer experiences. These gains are driven by ongoing investments in digital infrastructure, increased adoption of artificial intelligence, and greater integration of hardware, software, and service solutions across geographies and retailer types.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

  • Integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning is central to optimizing inventory, forecasting demand, and personalizing retail engagement.
  • Automation is revolutionizing warehouse management and in-store operations, easing labor pressure and supporting unified customer journeys.
  • Cloud deployment models and open APIs are facilitating agile responses to market shifts, while on-premises systems remain crucial for sensitive operations.
  • Collaboration between hardware, software, and service providers is enabling retailers to access end-to-end solutions for faster returns on investment.
  • Recent regulatory changes and infrastructure investments are shaping adoption patterns regionally, with local manufacturing and domestic partnerships improving supply stability.
  • Growing focus on sustainability and efficient energy use is influencing the design and procurement of retail automation assets.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages194
Forecast Period2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$31.77 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$47.55 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate8.4%
Regions CoveredGlobal



Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology
2.1. Define: Research Objective
2.2. Determine: Research Design
2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument
2.4. Collect: Data Source
2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation
2.6. Formulate: Data Verification
2.7. Publish: Research Report
2.8. Repeat: Report Update

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting

5. Market Dynamics

6. Market Insights
6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2. PESTLE Analysis

7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025

8. Retail Automation Market, by Software
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Analytics
8.2.1. Descriptive Analytics
8.2.2. Predictive Analytics
8.2.3. Prescriptive Analytics
8.3. Inventory Management
8.4. POS

9. Retail Automation Market, by Hardware
9.1. Introduction
9.2. AGVs And Robots
9.2.1. Automated Guided Vehicles
9.2.2. Autonomous Mobile Robots
9.2.3. Robotic Arms
9.3. Barcode Scanners And RFID Systems
9.4. Pos Terminals
9.5. Self-Checkout Kiosks
9.6. Smart Shelves And Sensors

10. Retail Automation Market, by Service
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Consulting And Training
10.3. Integration And Deployment
10.4. Support And Maintenance

11. Retail Automation Market, by Application
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Cross Channel
11.3. In Store
11.4. Online
11.5. Warehouse
11.5.1. Inventory Picking
11.5.2. Loading And Unloading
11.5.3. Sorting And Packing

12. Retail Automation Market, by Deployment Mode
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Cloud
12.3. On Premises

13. Retail Automation Market, by Organization Size
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Large Enterprises
13.3. Small And Medium Enterprises

14. Retail Automation Market, by Retailer Type
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Convenience Stores
14.3. Department Stores
14.4. Online Retailers
14.5. Specialty Stores
14.6. Supermarkets And Hypermarkets

Companies Featured

  • NCR Corporation
  • Diebold Nixdorf AG
  • Toshiba Tec Corporation
  • Fujitsu Limited
  • Zebra Technologies Corporation
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Oracle Corporation
  • SAP SE
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Manhattan Associates, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wdetld

