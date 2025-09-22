TERROR XVIII Mini Excavator Tops eBay U.S. Sales for Three Consecutive Years





TERROR XVIII Mini Excavator

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TYPHON Machinery announced today that its TERROR XVIII mini excavator has been the most popular mini excavator on eBay.com in the United States for the past three years. According to company data, seven out of every ten new machinery units sold on the platform in the mini excavator category are TYPHON products.

In addition to the TERROR XVIII, the 1.1-ton TERROR XI mini excavator has sold more than 200 units in less than a year, making it one of the top-selling models in the one-ton segment. Positioned as an entry-level option, the TERROR XI provides buyers with an affordable choice while including features commonly found in premium models, such as a swing boom, multi-way throttle valve, hydraulic thumb clip, and hydraulic oil cooler.

Industry Context and Market Trends

The compact excavator market in the United States has experienced steady growth in recent years, driven by increased construction activity, residential and commercial landscaping projects, and demand for machinery that combines portability with functionality. Online marketplaces such as eBay have become key distribution channels, offering buyers a convenient way to compare models, check specifications, and access competitive pricing.

TYPHON Machinery’s presence on these platforms has helped the company become the most popular machinery brand on eBay.com , providing accessible and reliable equipment to a broad audience of construction and landscaping professionals.

“Our sales data reflects sustained interest in compact excavators for construction, landscaping, and agricultural projects,” said Dennis Tan, Chief Executive Officer at TYPHON Machinery. “We are pleased that our models are meeting the practical needs of buyers and supporting their work across the country.”

Product Utility and Applications

The TERROR XVIII and TERROR XI models are designed for versatility and reliability. Mini excavators in this class are commonly used for:

Residential and commercial landscaping projects



Small-to-medium-scale construction sites



Utility installation and maintenance



Agricultural land management





By providing compact, maneuverable equipment, these models enable operators to work efficiently in tight spaces without sacrificing digging depth or lifting capability.

TYPHON Machinery continues to make high-quality mini excavators accessible to a broad audience through online platforms, combining convenience with transparency in product specifications and purchasing. The company also offers guidance and support to ensure buyers select the right equipment for their operational needs.

About TYPHON Machinery



TYPHON Machinery provides heavy equipment and machinery, specializing in mini excavators and other construction tools. The company offers products designed to meet operational requirements across construction, landscaping, and agricultural sectors, focusing on reliability, functionality, and accessible purchasing.

