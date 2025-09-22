Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Appoints Glenn Deegan as Chief Administrative Officer

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) (“Aspen” or the "Company"), a technology leader in sustainability and thermal management solutions, today announced the appointment of Glenn Deegan as Chief Administrative Officer. Mr. Deegan will report directly to President and Chief Executive Officer Don Young and will be based at the company’s Aerogel Technology Center in Northborough, Massachusetts.

“I am thrilled to welcome Glenn Deegan to Aspen Aerogels as a member of our executive team,” commented Don Young, President and CEO. “Glenn’s leadership, expertise, and track record of driving organizational transformation will be invaluable as Aspen continues to scale and strengthen its foundation for growth.”

“I am honored to join Aspen Aerogels at such an important time in its journey,” said Glenn Deegan. “Aspen’s innovative technology platform and commitment to building a valuable company set it apart in the market, and I look forward to working with Don and the team to support the company’s people, operations, and long-term, profitable growth.”

In this role, Mr. Deegan will oversee Aspen’s administrative functions, providing strategic leadership across legal, compliance, human resources, and governance. With more than 25 years of legal, HR, and transactional leadership experience, he brings deep expertise in managing complex governance, M&A, and organizational integration initiatives, as well as advising executive teams and boards on legal strategy, risk management, and ESG priorities.

Mr. Deegan joins Aspen from Altra Industrial Motion Corporation (NASDAQ: AIMC), a $2 billion global leader in motion control and automation products. As Chief Legal and Human Resources Officer, he led the legal, global compliance, human resources, and environmental, health, and safety functions for a company of more than 9,000 employees across 100+ legal entities and approximately 50 manufacturing facilities worldwide. He played a pivotal role in major strategic transactions, including Altra’s $4.95 billion acquisition by Regal Rexnord Corporation in 2023, along with multiple acquisitions and divestitures.

Mr. Deegan holds a J.D. from Boston College Law School and an undergraduate degree in applied physics from Providence College.

About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Aspen is a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions. The Company's aerogel technology enables its customers and partners to achieve their own objectives around the global megatrends of resource efficiency, e-mobility and clean energy. Aspen's PyroThin® products enable solutions to thermal runaway challenges within the electric vehicle ("EV") market. The Company's Cryogel® and Pyrogel® products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its Aerogel Technology Platform® into additional high-value markets. Aspen is headquartered in Northborough, Mass. For more information, please visit www.aerogel.com.

Investor Relations / Media Contacts:

Neal Baranosky

Phone: (508) 691-1111 x 8

nbaranosky@aerogel.com



Georg Venturatos / Patrick Hall

Gateway Group

ASPN@gateway-grp.com

Phone: (949) 574-3860