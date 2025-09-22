$29.5 Bn Gallium Nitride Market Outlook, 2037 - Scalability and Cost Reduction in GaN Technology Open New Industry Avenues

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gallium Nitride Market Outlook 2037" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global gallium nitride market was valued at USD 1.0 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 29.5 billion by 2037, expanding at a CAGR of 29.7% during the forecast period (2025-2037). In 2025, the market size is expected to reach USD 1.2 billion, due to an increasing demand for high-efficiency power electronics and miniaturized devices worldwide.
GaN's superior material properties - such as wide bandgap, higher electron mobility, and high breakdown voltage - make it a top choice for next-gen semiconductors. With an increasing number of consumer devices requiring fast charging, electrification of transport and growth of data centers provide great opportunities for GaN integration.
Furthermore, increasing demand for green energy and low carbon emission is fueling the use of GaN-based power converters in solar and wind power systems. Recent trends in GaN technology, particularly GaN-on-Si, are lowering costs and making the technology more scalable. GaN is a material that has the potential to revolutionize industries that are in pursuit of high power, high frequency, and compact size.
Key Topics Covered:
An Outline of the Global Gallium Nitride Market
- Market Definition
- Market Segmentation
- Assumptions and Abbreviations
- Research Methodology & Approach
- Primary Research
- Secondary Research
- SPSS Methodology
- Data Triangulation
- Executive Summary
- Growth Drivers
- Major Roadblocks
- Opportunities
- Prevalent Trends
- Government Regulation
- Up-Coming Technologies
- Growth Outlook
- Risk Overview
- Risk Analysis
- SWOT Analysis
- Supply Chain
- Patent Analysis
- Regional Demand
- Product Type Analysis
- Price Benchmarking
- Comparative Analysis of Different GaN Substrates
- Porter's Five-Factor Analysis
- Competitive Positioning
- Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Model
- Company Market Share
Business Profile of Key Enterprises
- Efficient Power Conversion Corporation
- Infineon Technologies AG
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- NexGen Power Systems
- Nichia Corporation
- NXP Semiconductors N.V.
- Qorvo, Inc.
- Renesas Electronics Corporation
- ROHM Co., Ltd.
- STMicroelectronics N.V.
- Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xyr7hk
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.