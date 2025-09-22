$41.5 Bn People Analytics Market Outlook, 2037

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "People Analytics Market Outlook 2037" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global people analytics market was valued at USD 8.9 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 41.5 billion by 2037, rising at a CAGR of 12.4% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2037. In 2025, the market size is projected to reach USD 10.1 billion.
The market is gaining strong momentum as enterprises seek to make informed workforce decisions amid changing employee expectations and competitive talent landscapes. The use of advanced analytics tools to evaluate hiring effectiveness, retention trends, DEI metrics, and productivity levels is transforming how HR departments operate.
Platforms powered by AI and machine learning now offer insights into workforce engagement, behavioral trends, and attrition risks, helping companies proactively manage talent and improve performance outcomes.
Key Topics Covered:
An Outline of the Global People Analytics Market
- Market Definition and Market Segmentation
- Assumptions and Abbreviations
- Research Methodology & Approach
- Primary Research
- Secondary Research
- SPSS Methodology
- Data Triangulation
- Executive Summary
- Growth Drivers
- Major Roadblocks
- Opportunities
- Prevalent Trends
- Government Regulation
- Technological Advancements
- Growth Outlook
- Patent Analysis
- Risk Overview
- SWOT
- Regional Demand
- Pricing Benchmarking
- People Analytics Market: Software and Services in Action
- People Analytics Across Industries: Adoption, Challenges & Future Potential
- Growth Potential for End-User of People Analytics Market
- On-Premises vs. Cloud: The Ultimate Deployment Showdown in People Analytics
- Consumer Behavior Insights: What Drives People Analytics Choices
- Smarter HR with AI: How Automation is Shaping the Workforce
- The Future of People Analytics: Trends Shaping the Next Decade
- Regional Readiness for People Analytics: Market Maturity & Key Trends
- Breaking into People Analytics: Strategic Recommendations for Success
- Recent News
- Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A)
- Root Cause Analysis (RCA) for discovering problems of the People Analytics Market
- Porter Five Forces
- PESTLE
- Comparative Positioning
- Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Model
- Company Market Share
Business Profile of Key Enterprises
- ADP, Inc.
- ChartHop, Inc.
- Crunchr
- Culture Amp Pty Ltd
- Ernst & Young Global Limited
- Humanforce Holdings Pty Ltd
- Links International
- One Model Inc.
- Qualtrics
- Splash Business Intelligence Inc.
- Visier, Inc.
- Willis Towers Watson (WTW)
- Workday, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h05dxw
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.