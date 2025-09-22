$41.5 Bn People Analytics Market Outlook, 2037

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "People Analytics Market Outlook 2037" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global people analytics market was valued at USD 8.9 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 41.5 billion by 2037, rising at a CAGR of 12.4% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2037. In 2025, the market size is projected to reach USD 10.1 billion.

The market is gaining strong momentum as enterprises seek to make informed workforce decisions amid changing employee expectations and competitive talent landscapes. The use of advanced analytics tools to evaluate hiring effectiveness, retention trends, DEI metrics, and productivity levels is transforming how HR departments operate.

Platforms powered by AI and machine learning now offer insights into workforce engagement, behavioral trends, and attrition risks, helping companies proactively manage talent and improve performance outcomes.



Key Topics Covered:

An Outline of the Global People Analytics Market

Market Definition and Market Segmentation

Assumptions and Abbreviations

Research Methodology & Approach

Primary Research

Secondary Research

SPSS Methodology

Data Triangulation

Executive Summary

Growth Drivers

Major Roadblocks

Opportunities

Prevalent Trends

Government Regulation

Technological Advancements

Growth Outlook

Patent Analysis

Risk Overview

SWOT

Regional Demand

Pricing Benchmarking

People Analytics Market: Software and Services in Action

People Analytics Across Industries: Adoption, Challenges & Future Potential

Growth Potential for End-User of People Analytics Market

On-Premises vs. Cloud: The Ultimate Deployment Showdown in People Analytics

Consumer Behavior Insights: What Drives People Analytics Choices

Smarter HR with AI: How Automation is Shaping the Workforce

The Future of People Analytics: Trends Shaping the Next Decade

Regional Readiness for People Analytics: Market Maturity & Key Trends

Breaking into People Analytics: Strategic Recommendations for Success

Recent News

Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A)

Root Cause Analysis (RCA) for discovering problems of the People Analytics Market

Porter Five Forces

PESTLE

Comparative Positioning

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Model

Company Market Share

Business Profile of Key Enterprises

ADP, Inc.

ChartHop, Inc.

Crunchr

Culture Amp Pty Ltd

Ernst & Young Global Limited

Humanforce Holdings Pty Ltd

Links International

One Model Inc.

Qualtrics

Splash Business Intelligence Inc.

Visier, Inc.

Willis Towers Watson (WTW)

Workday, Inc.

