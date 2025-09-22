$52.7 Bn Bioremediation Market Outlook, 2037 - Growth Driven by Increasing Oil Spills, Industrial Waste, and Heavy Metal Pollution

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioremediation Market Outlook 2037" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global bioremediation market was valued at USD 16.4 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 52.7 billion by 2037, expanding at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2037. By 2025, the market size is expected to rise to USD 18.4 billion.
The rising prevalence of oil spills, industrial waste, and heavy metal pollution has intensified the need for cost-effective and sustainable remediation approaches. Governments across regions are introducing stricter environmental compliance standards, thereby propelling investment in microbial and phytoremediation research.
Technological innovations such as genetically engineered microbes and in situ treatment methods are expanding the application scope of bioremediation. With mounting pressure to restore ecological balance and minimize hazardous waste impact, the bioremediation market is poised for robust expansion.
Key Topics Covered:
- Bioremediation Market
- Introduction
- Market Definition and Segmentation
- Study Assumptions and Abbreviations
- Research Methodology
- Secondary Research
- Primary Research
- SPSS Approach
- Data Triangulation
- Executive Summary
- Global Industry Overview
- Regional Synopsis
- DROT
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
- Trends
- Government Regulation
- Competitive Landscape
- Ongoing Technological Advancements
- SWOT Analysis
- SWOT Analysis of Companies in the Market
- Advancement Of Bioremediation Market
- Comparative Analysis of In Situ and Ex Situ Bioremediation
- Growth Forecast of Bioremediation Market
- Bioremediation Technologies Analysis
- Customer Segmentation & Target Industries
- Hitachi's Differentiation & Competitive Advantage in Bioremediation Market
- Strategic Partnership & Acquisition Opportunities for Hitachi in Bioremediation
- Geographical Market Potential for Hitachi in Bioremediation
- Recent Developments
- Root Cause Analysis
- Emerging Trends in Bioremediation Market
- Ecosystem Analysis of the Global Bioremediation Market
- Sustainability & ESG Impact
- Strategic Recommendations For Hitachi High-Tech Group
- PESTLE Analysis
- Porter Five Forces Analysis
- Industry Risk Assessment
- Growth Outlook
- Global Outlook and Projections
- Global Overview
Companies Featured
- Allonnia
- Carus
- Drylet Inc.
- Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (Xylem)
- Geovation Engineering P.C.
- JRW Bioremediation L.L.C.
- Regenesis Corporation
- RNAS Remediation Products
- Terra Systems
- Veolia
