$52.7 Bn Bioremediation Market Outlook, 2037 - Growth Driven by Increasing Oil Spills, Industrial Waste, and Heavy Metal Pollution

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioremediation Market Outlook 2037" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bioremediation market was valued at USD 16.4 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 52.7 billion by 2037, expanding at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2037. By 2025, the market size is expected to rise to USD 18.4 billion.

The rising prevalence of oil spills, industrial waste, and heavy metal pollution has intensified the need for cost-effective and sustainable remediation approaches. Governments across regions are introducing stricter environmental compliance standards, thereby propelling investment in microbial and phytoremediation research.

Technological innovations such as genetically engineered microbes and in situ treatment methods are expanding the application scope of bioremediation. With mounting pressure to restore ecological balance and minimize hazardous waste impact, the bioremediation market is poised for robust expansion.





Key Topics Covered:

Bioremediation Market

Introduction

Market Definition and Segmentation

Study Assumptions and Abbreviations

Research Methodology

Secondary Research

Primary Research

SPSS Approach

Data Triangulation

Executive Summary

Global Industry Overview

Regional Synopsis

DROT

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Trends

Government Regulation

Competitive Landscape

Ongoing Technological Advancements

SWOT Analysis

SWOT Analysis of Companies in the Market

Advancement Of Bioremediation Market

Comparative Analysis of In Situ and Ex Situ Bioremediation

Growth Forecast of Bioremediation Market

Bioremediation Technologies Analysis

Customer Segmentation & Target Industries

Hitachi's Differentiation & Competitive Advantage in Bioremediation Market

Strategic Partnership & Acquisition Opportunities for Hitachi in Bioremediation

Geographical Market Potential for Hitachi in Bioremediation

Recent Developments

Root Cause Analysis

Emerging Trends in Bioremediation Market

Ecosystem Analysis of the Global Bioremediation Market

Sustainability & ESG Impact

Strategic Recommendations For Hitachi High-Tech Group

PESTLE Analysis

Porter Five Forces Analysis

Industry Risk Assessment

Growth Outlook

Global Outlook and Projections

Global Overview

Companies Featured

Allonnia

Carus

Drylet Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (Xylem)

Geovation Engineering P.C.

JRW Bioremediation L.L.C.

Regenesis Corporation

RNAS Remediation Products

Terra Systems

Veolia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1jke8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.