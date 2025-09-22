Additional Information regarding LHV Group’s Own Share Acquisition

AS LHV Group refers to the stock exchange announcement published on 25 April 2025 disclosing the terms for own share acquisition as determined by the Supervisory Board pursuant to the resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 26 March 2025, and hereby provides additional information on the implementation of those previously determined terms. In accordance with the conditions decided by the Supervisory Board, LHV Group will commence own share acquisition also in the form of block trades in addition to ordinary market transactions.

In such block trades, the volume of shares acquired on certain trading days may exceed 25% of the average daily trading volume of LHV Group’s shares on the Nasdaq Tallinn Exchange. In these cases, the exemption in Article 5(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (“MAR”) concerning the prohibition of market manipulation and insider dealing will not apply, and the transactions will be assessed pursuant to the general provisions of MAR.

The purpose of this announcement is to ensure full transparency to the market with respect to block trades executed under the terms previously resolved by the General Meeting of Shareholders and decided by the Supervisory Board.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs over 1,100 people. As at the end of August, LHV’s banking services are used by 479,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 109,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 177,000 clients. LHV Bank Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, holds a banking licence in the United Kingdom and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.





Investor Relations

Sten Hans Jakobsoo

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Email: stenhans.jakobsoo@lhv.ee

Communications

Paul Pihlak

Head of Communications

Email: paul.pihlak@lhv.ee