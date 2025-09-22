BRAF Tests Market Size by Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, and Forecast 2015-2036

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "BRAF Tests Market Size by Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, and Forecast to 2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



BRAF Tests Market Size by Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, and Forecast to 2036 is built to visualize quantitative and qualitative market trends within In Vitro Diagnostics therapeutic area.



BRAF tests are carried out to detect either the BRAF V600 mutant protein or mutations in the BRAF gene, using biopsied tissue, the outcome of which may guide therapies to treat melanoma cancer. The BRAF gene belongs to a class of genes known as oncogenes. When mutated, oncogenes have the potential to cause normal cells to become cancerous.



The BRAF gene gives guidelines to making a protein that transmits specific signals from outside the cell to the cell's nucleus. This protein is a piece of a signaling pathway known as the RAF/MAPK pathway, which controls a few significant cell functions. In particular, the RAF/MAPK pathway directs the development and division (proliferation) of cells, the procedure by which cells develop to specific functions (differentiation), cell movement (migration), and the implosion of cells (apoptosis).



Each of the covered 39 countries color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications. The interactive excel deliverable covers value, volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.



Key Inclusions of the market model are:

Currently marketed BRAF Tests and evolving competitive landscape:

Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total BRAF Tests market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2036.

Market level data on units, average selling prices and market values.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights:

Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition, The analyst analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

SWOT analysis for BRAF Tests market.

Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for BRAF Tests market.

The model will enable you to:

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products, by identifying key companies.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving BRAF Tests market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the BRAF Tests market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the company share of market leaders.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counterstrategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Track device sales in the global and country-specific BRAF Tests market from 2015-2036.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.

Companies Featured

Roche Diagnostics International Ltd

bioMerieux SA

Qiagen NV

Agilent Technologies Inc

Illumina Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Abbott Laboratories

Takara Bio Inc

New England Biolabs Inc

Amoy Diagnostics Co Ltd

Biocartis Group NV

BGI Genomics Co Ltd

