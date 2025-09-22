North Texas Food Bank and State Fair of Texas Invite Fairgoers to “Feed the Need” and Enjoy Discounted Admission

Dallas, TX, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The State Fair of Texas is about to kick off its annual celebration on Friday, September 26, and this year’s fun once again comes with a chance to fight hunger in North Texas. In partnership with the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), the Fair will host the popular “Feed the Need” food drive, encouraging visitors to bring nonperishable items that will help families experiencing food insecurity.

The partnership, which began in 1995, has generated more than 4.8 million pounds of canned food for the community. Last year alone, donations collected during the Fair provided roughly 165,000 meals.

“Giving back has been part of the State Fair tradition for decades, and working with the North Texas Food Bank is one of the ways we make a difference,” said Jennifer Schuder, Senior Vice President of Customer Engagement for the State Fair of Texas. “Fairgoers love knowing that their visit helps their neighbors as well.”

Special Discounts for Food Donations

Opening Day – Friday, September 26

Guests who bring two 16-ounce jars of peanut butter between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a $10 admission voucher. Peanut butter is one of NTFB’s most requested items and supports its annual Peanut Butter Drive.

Wednesdays at the Fair

On each Wednesday of the Fair, attendees who donate five canned food items between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a $7 admission voucher.

Volunteer Opportunities

Community members can also get involved by volunteering with NTFB during the Fair. Volunteers will help collect donations and share information about hunger relief efforts. Each volunteer receives a special “Feed the Need” T-shirt and a voucher to return to the Fair. Sign up at www.ntfb.org/statefair.

“This is our largest canned food drive of the year, and it comes at a critical time for families across North Texas,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “With one in five children in our community at risk of hunger, the support we receive through the State Fair helps us put nutritious food on the table for thousands of families.”

For more details on how to donate, volunteer, or participate in the “Feed the Need” food drive, visit www.ntfb.org/statefair.

About North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 136 million meals last year to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit http://www.ntfb.org/ or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

About the State Fair of Texas

Since its inception in 1886, the State Fair of Texas has celebrated all things Texan by promoting agriculture, education, and community involvement through quality entertainment in a family-friendly environment. The State Fair of Texas is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with proceeds helping to preserve and improve our home, Fair Park; underwrite museums, community initiatives, and scholarship programs to support students throughout the Lone Star State pursuing higher education; and help improve State Fair operations. The 2025 exposition runs from September 26 through October 19 in Fair Park. Visit BigTex.com for more information.

