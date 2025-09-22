pH Meter Market Size to Surpass USD 1.64 Billion by 2034 Fueled by Industrial Applications and Smart Technology Advancements

New York, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pH meter market size was valued at USD 1.09 billion in 2024 and is projected to surpass over USD 1.64 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a notable CAGR of 4.17% from 2025 to 2034. The rapid increase in demand for pH meters is noticed due to urbanization and industrialization.



Market Key Highlights:

North America led the market, accounting for the largest market share of 42% in 2024.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global market.

By product, the benchtop pH meters segment contributed the highest market share of 52% in 2024.

By type, the digital segment held the maximum market share of 65% in 2024.

By end-use, the pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies segment is expected to grow at a notable CAGR during the forecast period.



Market Size and Forecast

Market Size in 2024: USD 1,090 Million

Market Size in 2025: USD 1,130 Million

Forecasted Market Size by 2034: USD 1,640 Million

CAGR (2025-2034): 4.17%

Largest Market in 2024: North America

Fastest Growing Market: Asia Pacific

What are the pH Meters?

The pH meters market is experiencing strong growth driven by rising demand for accurate chemical analysis in industries like pharmaceuticals, water treatment, food safety, and environmental sciences. These tools are essential for maintaining quality standards and regulatory compliance. Presently, more than 55% of laboratories and industrial sites utilize digital pH meters to optimize procedures and improve precision. Rising funding in research and development in industries like pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, food processing, and environmental science is greatly enhancing the need for sophisticated pH meters.

What are the Major Government Initiatives in the pH Meters?

1. Navi Mumbai’s E-Water Quality Monitoring System (India)

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation launched a digital Water Quality Monitoring System (WQMS) at its Environment Laboratory. This system digitizes the entire water quality inspection process, from sample requisition to final reporting, ensuring streamlined operations across the water supply, health, and distribution departments. It maintains digital records for transparency and better tracking of contaminated samples, and provides automatic alerts and online reports, enhancing real-time water quality management.

2. FDA Food Safety Modernization Act (USA)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) mandates preventive controls and increased inspection frequency for food facilities. This includes monitoring parameters such as pH to ensure food safety, thereby driving the adoption of accurate pH measurement tools in the food industry.

3. IoT-Based Water Quality Monitoring in Philippine Off-Grid Communities

A low-cost Internet of Things (IoT)-based water quality monitoring system was introduced in rural Philippine communities. The system monitors pH levels, turbidity, and temperature via sensors, transmitting data to a cloud database and sending updates to mobile users, thereby enhancing water quality management in off-grid areas.

4. Beaches Environmental Assessment and Coastal Health (BEACH) Act (USA)

The BEACH Act requires the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to set standards for recreational water testing, including pH levels, and authorizes grants for beach monitoring programs. This initiative ensures public health protection by monitoring water quality at beaches.

5. World Water Monitoring Day

Established in 2003, World Water Monitoring Day encourages global participation in monitoring local water bodies for parameters including pH. This initiative aims to build public awareness and involvement in protecting water resources worldwide.

6. Artificial Intelligence for Mobile Soil Analysis

A mobile soil analysis system utilizing artificial intelligence enables real-time, on-the-spot analysis of soil pH and other parameters. This technology enhances sustainable agriculture by providing rapid and accurate soil assessments in the field.

7. Eco pH Meter Kit™ for Agriculture

The Eco pH Meter Kit™ is designed for testing soil water and fertilizer solutions. It includes features like automatic temperature compensation and up to 3-point calibration, facilitating precise pH measurements essential for optimal crop growth and soil management.

pH Meter Market Trends

Smart and Connected pH Meters : Integration of IoT and wireless technology enables real-time data monitoring, remote control, and seamless data logging for improved process automation and analysis.

: Integration of IoT and wireless technology enables real-time data monitoring, remote control, and seamless data logging for improved process automation and analysis. Miniaturization and Portability : The development of compact, handheld, and portable pH meters allows easy field testing and on-the-go measurements without compromising accuracy.

: The development of compact, handheld, and portable pH meters allows easy field testing and on-the-go measurements without compromising accuracy. Advanced Sensor Technology : Innovations in sensor materials and designs, such as solid-state and non-glass electrodes, are improving durability, response time, and measurement accuracy, especially in harsh environments.

: Innovations in materials and designs, such as solid-state and non-glass electrodes, are improving durability, response time, and measurement accuracy, especially in harsh environments. Automation and Integration with Industrial Systems : pH meters are increasingly being integrated into automated process control systems in industries like pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and wastewater treatment for enhanced operational efficiency.

: pH meters are increasingly being integrated into automated process control systems in industries like pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and wastewater treatment for enhanced operational efficiency. Focus on User-Friendly Interfaces and Software: Manufacturers are designing pH meters with intuitive touchscreens, multilingual interfaces, and advanced software for data management, calibration, and diagnostics, making them easier to use and maintain.



pH Meter Market Opportunity

Advancement in pH Meter Development

Sophisticated pH meters offer appealing functionalities like digital screens, wireless connections, and advanced calibration techniques. These distinctive characteristics enhance the precision and effectiveness of pH meters, which is why they are pricier than standard pH monitoring equipment. Improvements in pH monitoring tools and methods have leveraged multiple applications across different sectors and stimulated the expansion of the pH meter industry. Technological advancements, including the development of portable and handheld pH meters, have accelerated their usage, facilitated immediate measurements, and improved operational efficiency.

pH Meter Market Challenges

High Costs Hindering Market Growth

The pH meter market encounters numerous challenges, with elevated costs standing out as a major obstacle to broad usage. Premium models equipped with sophisticated features and accurate calibration frequently carry a high cost, restricting access for smaller companies or organizations facing budget limitations. Moreover, keeping pH meters in good condition and verifying their accurate calibration may lead to recurring expenses.

pH Meter Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes Statistics Market Size in 2024 USD 1.09 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 1.13 Billion Market Size in 2031 USD 1.46 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 1.64 Billion Growth Rate 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 4.17% U.S. Market Size in 2025 USD 380.99 Million U.S. Market Size by 2034 USD 552.61 Million Leading Region in 2024 North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Product, Type, End-use, and Region Regional Scope Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Key Players Agilent Technologies, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Thermo Fischer Scientific, Contech Instruments, Emerson Electric Co., Hach, Qingdao Tlead International, Hamilton Company, PCE Instruments, Hanna, Instruments, Inc., Panomex Inc., Shanghai Selon Scientific Instrument Co., Ltd., Horiba, Jenco Instruments, Metrohm AG, Tecpel Co., Ltd., and Others.



Case Study: Smart pH Monitoring in Municipal Water Systems – Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (India)

Background



Water quality monitoring is a critical challenge for urban municipal bodies in rapidly industrializing and densely populated regions. Traditional manual sampling of water often results in delays, limited coverage, and inconsistencies in testing. With rising public health concerns and regulatory pressure, authorities needed a robust system to ensure real-time water safety.

Challenge



The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) faced difficulties in ensuring consistent water quality across its network, which supplies water to more than a million residents. The lack of automated systems led to delays in detecting contamination and inefficiencies in reporting.

Solution



In 2023, NMMC launched a digital Water Quality Monitoring System (WQMS) at its Environment Laboratory. A key component of this system was the deployment of advanced digital pH meters integrated with IoT and data management software. These devices allowed for:

Automated pH monitoring at multiple checkpoints.

Digital record-keeping for transparency.

Real-time alerts when pH levels deviated from safe standards.

Online reporting for faster decision-making and regulatory compliance.

Outcome

Improved Water Safety: Continuous pH monitoring reduced response times to contamination issues by over 40%.

Continuous pH monitoring reduced response times to contamination issues by over 40%. Operational Efficiency: Automation cut down manual sampling efforts, reducing labor costs and errors.

Automation cut down manual sampling efforts, reducing labor costs and errors. Public Confidence: Residents benefited from safer water supply with transparent, real-time quality reporting.

Residents benefited from safer water supply with transparent, real-time quality reporting. Scalability: The model is now being considered for replication across other Indian cities with rapid urbanization and water safety challenges.

Key Insight for the Market



This case highlights how integration of smart pH meters with digital systems not only improves compliance and efficiency but also enhances public trust. It showcases a scalable business opportunity for pH meter manufacturers to partner with government and municipal bodies worldwide, particularly in Asia Pacific, the fastest-growing region for the market.

pH Meter Market Regional Analysis

What is the U.S. pH Meter Market Size?

The U.S. pH meter market size accounted for USD 380.99 million in 2025 and is expected to be worth around USD 552.61 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.22% from 2025 to 2034.

North America dominated the pH meter market in 2024, influenced by different elements that indicate the area's technological progress and industrial needs. A major influencing factor is the growing demand for accurate and dependable measurements in various industries, such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, environmental testing, and research laboratories. Moreover, the increasing awareness of water quality and environmental issues enhances the need for pH meters. North America is focusing on leading pH meter manufacturers and end-users from various industries like biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and environmental monitoring. The strong investments in R&D and high adoption of cutting-edge instrumentation are further contributing to this growth.

The U.S. leads the regional meter market by being home to a large number of key manufacturers, research institutions, and end-users across various industries such as pharmaceuticals, environmental monitoring, and food & beverage. The country’s advanced infrastructure supports widespread adoption of cutting-edge pH measurement technologies. Additionally, strong investment in R&D and regulatory requirements drive consistent demand for high-precision pH meters.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the pH meter market. The expansion is linked to enhanced supportive government measures and heightened awareness among researchers, scientists, and producers of various goods. Nations like China and India are increasingly concentrating on the use and deployment of pH meters for multiple applications. The swift industrial growth and the rise of precision agriculture in the area are heightening the demand for precise pH measurement in multiple processes and applications.

China leads the regional market through its massive manufacturing capabilities, rapidly expanding industrial base, and growing investments in water treatment, pharmaceuticals, and environmental monitoring sectors. The country benefits from a large domestic demand combined with a strong export-oriented pH meter production industry, making it a central hub for both consumption and supply in the region.

pH Meter Market Segmental Analysis

Which Product Segment Dominated the pH Meter Market?

The benchtop pH meters captured a significant market in the pH meter market in 2024, attributed to their broad use in educational institutions, laboratories, and industrial research, user-friendliness, and increasing demand for accessibility and precision. Innovations like portable pH meters, systems that measure without calibration, and microprocessors for automatic temperature and pressure adjustments are some of the elements anticipated to drive market expansion throughout the projected period.

The portable pH meter segment is observed to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The high mobility and compact size of these meters are essential reasons for their swift expansion. Strict regulations on water treatment facilities by the different EPA (Environmental Protection Agency), growing health worries among the public about the negative impact of water quality, and the easy access & availability of such devices are some factors anticipated to enhance the use of pH meters across multiple sectors.

How Did the Digital pH Meter Dominate the pH Meter Market?

The digital pH meters segment dominated the pH meter market and is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Digital meters provide greater precision and accuracy for pH measurements. Different pharmaceutical firms are utilizing digital meters to manufacture high-quality medications and vaccines. The growing emphasis on water quality regulations and environmental preservation drives the worldwide adoption of digital pH meters. Digital pH meters are essential for tracking and regulating water pH levels, guaranteeing compliance with safety and environmental regulations.

Which End Use Industry Held the Major pH Meter Market Share?

The water and wastewater treatment segment dominated the pH meter market. pH meters are important in assessing water quality and ensuring compliance with environmental regulations. The rising focus on sustainable water management drives growth in this application. This demand is further driven by urbanization and industrialization, which increase pollution, and the continuous need to monitor and control water quality to prevent health issues and corrosion. pH meters are extensively used in these facilities to monitor and control the acidity or alkalinity of water during various treatment stages, such as coagulation, sedimentation, and disinfection. The need for continuous and accurate pH measurement drives high demand for reliable pH meters in this sector.

The pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies’ segment is expected to grow at a notable CAGR during the forecast period. These sectors need accurate pH readings for multiple processes, such as medication formulation, biochemical reactions, and quality assurance. The increasing funding in pharmaceutical R&D, along with the surging rates of chronic illnesses, is fueling the need for sophisticated pH measurement technologies. pH meters are critical tools used in drug formulation, quality control, fermentation, and bioprocessing to maintain the strict chemical environments necessary for product efficacy and safety. The need for highly accurate, reliable, and sometimes real-time pH monitoring drives strong demand for advanced pH meters in this segment.

pH Meter Market Top Companies

Agilent Technologies - Agilent Technologies offers high-precision pH meters known for their advanced sensor technology and reliable performance in laboratory and industrial applications.

- Agilent Technologies offers high-precision pH meters known for their advanced sensor technology and reliable performance in laboratory and industrial applications. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. - Mettler-Toledo provides a wide range of robust and accurate pH meters designed for both field and laboratory use, featuring innovative sensor technology and intuitive interfaces.

- Mettler-Toledo provides a wide range of robust and accurate pH meters designed for both field and laboratory use, featuring innovative sensor technology and intuitive interfaces. Thermo Fisher Scientific - Thermo Fisher Scientific delivers versatile pH meters with superior accuracy and user-friendly features, catering to research, pharmaceutical, and environmental testing needs.

- Thermo Fisher Scientific delivers versatile pH meters with superior accuracy and user-friendly features, catering to research, pharmaceutical, and environmental testing needs. Contech Instruments - Contech Instruments specializes in affordable and durable pH meters suitable for agricultural, educational, and industrial testing environments.

- Contech Instruments specializes in affordable and durable pH meters suitable for agricultural, educational, and industrial testing environments. Emerson Electric Co. - Emerson Electric Co. offers advanced pH measurement solutions integrated with automation systems for precise monitoring and control in industrial processes.

- Emerson Electric Co. offers advanced pH measurement solutions integrated with automation systems for precise monitoring and control in industrial processes. Hach - Hach designs reliable and easy-to-use pH meters tailored for water quality analysis, environmental monitoring, and process control.

- Hach designs reliable and easy-to-use pH meters tailored for water quality analysis, environmental monitoring, and process control. Qingdao Tlead International - Qingdao Tlead International manufactures cost-effective pH meters that combine accuracy with portability, ideal for field testing and educational purposes.

- Qingdao Tlead International manufactures cost-effective pH meters that combine accuracy with portability, ideal for field testing and educational purposes. Hamilton Company - Hamilton Company provides cutting-edge pH sensors and meters known for their high sensitivity and durability in bioprocessing and life sciences.

- Hamilton Company provides cutting-edge pH sensors and meters known for their high sensitivity and durability in bioprocessing and life sciences. PCE Instruments - PCE Instruments offers a diverse selection of pH meters featuring rugged designs and precise measurement capabilities for industrial and laboratory use.

- PCE Instruments offers a diverse selection of pH meters featuring rugged designs and precise measurement capabilities for industrial and laboratory use. Hanna Instruments, Inc. - Hanna Instruments develops innovative and user-friendly pH meters that emphasize durability and accuracy across various industries, including food, water, and agriculture.

- Hanna Instruments develops innovative and user-friendly pH meters that emphasize durability and accuracy across various industries, including food, water, and agriculture. Panomex Inc. - Panomex Inc. supplies reliable pH meters that focus on ease of use and consistent performance for educational and industrial applications.

- Panomex Inc. supplies reliable pH meters that focus on ease of use and consistent performance for educational and industrial applications. Shanghai Selon Scientific Instrument Co., Ltd. - Shanghai Selon Scientific Instrument Co., Ltd. produces affordable and compact pH meters suitable for environmental monitoring and laboratory research.

- Shanghai Selon Scientific Instrument Co., Ltd. produces affordable and compact pH meters suitable for environmental monitoring and laboratory research. Horiba - Horiba offers high-precision pH meters with advanced features, designed to meet the stringent requirements of scientific research and industrial process control.

- Horiba offers high-precision pH meters with advanced features, designed to meet the stringent requirements of scientific research and industrial process control. Jenco Instruments - Jenco Instruments provides cost-efficient and portable pH meters that deliver reliable measurements for fieldwork and laboratory testing.

- Jenco Instruments provides cost-efficient and portable pH meters that deliver reliable measurements for fieldwork and laboratory testing. Metrohm AG - Metrohm AG develops highly accurate and automated pH measurement systems tailored for chemical analysis and quality control laboratories.

- Metrohm AG develops highly accurate and automated pH measurement systems tailored for chemical analysis and quality control laboratories. Tecpel Co., Ltd. - Tecpel Co., Ltd. offers a broad range of user-friendly pH meters with durable sensors, optimized for both educational and professional testing environments.

pH Meter Market Recent Developments:

In April 2025, with HORIBA’s involvement culminating in the “Future of Life” signature pavilion, the Expo 2025 officially opened in Osaka, Kansai, Japan. Professor Hiroshi Ishiguro of Osaka University, a leading expert in android development and robotics, has produced HORIBA’s bronze partnership of the signature pavilion “Future of Life. (Source: https://www.horiba.com)

AIK Digital PH Metre Pro-2025 has gained popularity as the most accurate digital PH meter in 2023. This PH meter is featured with smart sensor technology and strong designs, making it more reliable for various uses. (Source: https://www.aikinstruments.com)



pH Meter Market Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Bench Top pH Meters

Portable pH Meters

By Type

Digital

Manual

By End-use

Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Companies

Food and Beverage

Environmental Testing

Government and Academic Institutions

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Others



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

