Toll Brothers Opens The Ranch at Uptown Celina in Celina, Texas

CELINA, Texas, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of its newest Dallas-area community, The Ranch at Uptown Celina . This highly anticipated new home community offers four collections of luxury homes within the beautiful Uptown Celina master plan located north of Dallas. The Sales Center is now open at 625 Ladybug Trail in Celina.

The Ranch at Uptown Celina is an extraordinary new home community offering a wide selection of single-family homes ranging from approximately 1,500 to 5,000+ square feet of luxury living space with 3 to 6 bedrooms, 2 to 5.5 baths, and 2- or 3-car garages. Residents can enjoy access to master-planned amenities that include an outdoor pool, biking trails, open green space, and more, while being just minutes from the exciting shops and restaurants found in downtown Celina. Homes are priced from the upper $300,000s to the low $700,000s.





"We are excited to introduce The Ranch at Uptown Celina, where luxury meets convenience in a highly desirable Celina location," said Jay Saunders, Division President of Toll Brothers in Dallas. "With a wide array of flexible floor plans to accommodate every lifestyle and access to exceptional amenities, this community seamlessly blends small-town charm with resort-style living.”

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

The community is situated within the highly acclaimed Celina Independent School District, which includes Bobby Ray and Afton Martin Elementary School, Celina Middle School, and Celina High School. Homeowners will enjoy easy access to major roads such as the Dallas North Tollway and Preston Road, along with close proximity to local shopping and entertainment in Downtown Celina, Prosper, and Frisco.

For more information on The Ranch at Uptown Celina and Toll Brothers communities throughout Texas, visit TollBrothers.com/TX or call 855-289-8656 .





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 22 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

