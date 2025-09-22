Dealer Alchemist Certified as Official Mitsubishi Motors North America Dealer Digital Partner

LONE TREE, Colo., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dealer Alchemist , an industry leader in automotive digital marketing solutions, today announced its official certification as a Website, Digital Advertising and SEO partner for Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA)’s Managed Services Program, Mitsubishi Digital Solutions (MiDS). Starting September 22, 2025, U.S. Mitsubishi dealers can enroll directly through the MiDS portal, immediately qualify for MMNA Co-Op funding, and gain access to the latest Dealer Alchemist products.

With this certification, Dealer Alchemist ensures Brand Compliance and Co-Op Eligibility. Additionally, through the bundle streamlined program tiers - Good and Best Bundles - dealers are sure to maximize their marketing investments, maximizing their ROI.

“We’re thrilled to deliver Mitsubishi dealers certified solutions that are both performance-driven and Co-Op eligible,” said Roma Varyani, VP – OEM Partnerships at Dealer Alchemist. “This certification underscores our commitment to making compliance effortless while helping dealers stretch their marketing dollars further with MMNA support.”

To learn more about available Dealer Alchemist products and packages, visit the Mitsubishi program page on our website .

About Dealer Alchemist

Dealer Alchemist’s mission is to innovate advertising in automotive. With over ten years in operation, we have built an industry-leading team with laser-focused retail experience to help our partners sell and service vehicles more profitably by eliminating marketing waste. Our core values guide us: we are committed, courageous, and accountable, always going above and beyond for our clients and partners. We pride ourselves on being focused, resourceful, and outcome-driven, striving to innovate while genuinely caring for those we work with. Our journey is about creating positive forces in the industry and achieving outstanding results with integrity and humility.