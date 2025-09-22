Groundworks Art Lab announces a three-year matching grant at 10th annual Chili Bowl

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groundworks Art Lab has received a three-year grant that will match all donations dollar-for-dollar through 2027, accelerating the nonprofit’s efforts to provide hands-on art programs to all ages and abilities.

“This is a transformative moment,” said Kari Palazzari, executive director of Groundworks Art Lab. “We believe art is for everyone. The matching grant allows us to offer more classes, allowing the entire community to join us in fulfilling this promise.”

The three-year matching grant will award Groundworks up to $500,000 in 2025, $300,000 in 2026, and $200,000 in 2027. Donations from individuals, families, foundations and businesses will be matched dollar-for-dollar during the three-year challenge.

“We’ve already raised $225,000 for 2025, but we need the community’s help to secure the rest of the match this year,” said Palazzari. “All contributions help us put the finishing touches on our new building, offer amazing new classes, serve more people and secure our financial future.”

The grant was announced at the 10th annual Chili Bowl fundraiser, which raised more than $45,000 for the organization, a new record. More than 2,000 attendees — the most ever — had the opportunity to purchase chili bowls for tastings as well as enjoy live music and an art market. Proceeds from Chili Bowl support free and reduced-rate programs throughout Boulder County.

Winners of the chili cook-off included West End Tavern for Best Meat Chili and Foolish Craig’s for Best Vegetarian Chili. Ironwood Bar & Grille was awarded the People’s Choice award.

About Groundworks Art Lab

Groundworks provides art education through affordable, accessible programs in wood, metal, glass, print and clay. From their studio in the historic Boulder Pottery Lab to their new community art center, Groundworks carves out spaces where people can connect. The organization also partners with local agencies and nonprofits to create programs with members of the community who face systemic barriers, including low-income families, LGBTQ+ youth, older adults and people with disabilities. For more information, visit www.groundworksartlab.org.



Donate: https://www.coloradogives.org/donate/Groundworksartlab

Schedule a tour: https://calendly.com/breona-b-groundworksartlab

Breona Byrd

Development Manager

breona.b@groundworksartlab.org

(720) 230-6923