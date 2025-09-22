B.C. Natural Gas Producers Spent $10.8B in Supply Chain Expenditures Across the Province From 2018 to 2024, New iTOTEM Report Shows 

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) today announced the release of the iTOTEM Analytics report, Natural Gas Builds B.C.: A 2022–2024 Update on B.C. Natural Gas Supply Chain and Community Contributions. The report shows natural gas supply chain spending in British Columbia has grown since 2018, demonstrating the growing economic and social contributions of the natural gas sector and reinforcing its role as a cornerstone of the provincial economy.

CAPP president and CEO Lisa Baiton notes, “British Columbia’s natural gas supply chain is a pipeline for economic development and community prosperity. With billions spent across thousands of businesses in 120 municipalities—including 135 Indigenous-owned businesses—the sector is delivering real results: high-quality jobs, local infrastructure, and long-term partnerships. These investments are not only strengthening our economy—they’re helping to responsibly develop our resources, which continues to uplift communities across British Columbia and beyond.”

iTOTEM Client Service Manager and Co-Founder Crystal Quocksister adds, “What stood out to me about Natural Gas Builds BC is that Indigenous supply chain spending has grown at four times the rate of total supply chain spending since 2018. That progress reflects years of leadership from Treaty 8 Nations people. Supply chain spending also went up in 39 municipalities outside the Peace River Regional District in that same time period. Building on this foundation, B.C. First Nations entrepreneurs like me, working alongside local businesses, can help make Canada a global LNG leader. And our communities and country will be stronger for it.”

The growth in natural gas sector spending reflects British Columbia’s potential to become a globally significant energy exporting hub. However, complex and uncertain regulatory policies continue to hinder progress. To sustain momentum and unlock new opportunities for British Columbians, the government must establish a more stable and competitive fiscal and regulatory framework to attract further investment.

Province-Wide Reach : Between 2022 and 2024, producers spent $6.1 billion with 2,250 B.C.-based companies across 120 municipalities, from engineering firms in Victoria to Indigenous-owned construction companies in northern B.C. Since 2018, there has been a 100.3% growth in annual spending by the natural gas sector.

: Between 2022 and 2024, producers spent $6.1 billion with 2,250 B.C.-based companies across 120 municipalities, from engineering firms in Victoria to Indigenous-owned construction companies in northern B.C. Since 2018, there has been a 100.3% growth in annual spending by the natural gas sector. Indigenous Partnerships : More than 135 Indigenous-affiliated businesses in 25 municipalities and 15 Indigenous communities supplied $832 million in goods and services.

: More than 135 Indigenous-affiliated businesses in 25 municipalities and 15 Indigenous communities supplied $832 million in goods and services. Community Investments : Companies invested $35.2 million in community benefits between 2022 and 2024, supporting 245 organizations in 35 municipalities and 10 Indigenous communities. Contributions have reached $52 million since 2018.

: Companies invested $35.2 million in community benefits between 2022 and 2024, supporting 245 organizations in 35 municipalities and 10 Indigenous communities. Contributions have reached $52 million since 2018. Growth: Supply-chain spending rose 70% from 2022 to 2024, while Indigenous-affiliated spending grew nearly 150% in B.C. Since 2018, annual B.C. procurement has doubled, and Indigenous procurement has increased nearly fivefold.

These statistics underscore the broader contributions that the oil and natural gas sector make to B.C.’s prosperity and growing opportunity the sector represents:

$14 Billion GDP : In 2024, B.C.’s natural gas sector contributed approximately $14 billion to the province’s GDP—representing 4% of the total economy, or one dollar of every twenty-five produced.

: In 2024, B.C.’s natural gas sector contributed approximately $14 billion to the province’s GDP—representing 4% of the total economy, or one dollar of every twenty-five produced. Employment Impact : The sector supports 68,000 direct jobs and over 170,000 total jobs when including indirect employment in construction, transportation, catering, and other services.

: The sector supports 68,000 direct jobs and over 170,000 total jobs when including indirect employment in construction, transportation, catering, and other services. Exceptional Productivity: Each hour worked in the natural gas sector generates $1,064 in GDP, 17 times the provincial average, thanks to advanced technologies and skilled teams.



“As a municipal leader in British Columbia, I’ve seen firsthand how the natural gas supply chain strengthens our communities. The sector’s investments have supported thousands of local businesses, created high-quality jobs, and funded vital infrastructure. In just the past three years, $33 million was spent with 15 Delta-based businesses – real opportunities that translate into stronger local services, better schools, and more resilient communities. British Columbia’s natural gas industry is truly a partner in building the future we all want to see.” – Councillor Dylan Kruger, City of Delta

“Vancouver is home to professional services, engineering firms, and technology providers that play a crucial role in natural gas development. From 2018 to 2024, local businesses here supplied more than half a billion dollars in goods and services, including $200 million in just the last three years. These contracts support an average of 65 Vancouver firms annually – proof that the benefits of responsible resource development extend across the province.” – Councillor Mike Klassen, City of Vancouver; Chair, Vancouver Economic Growth Task Force

“Here in northeastern B.C., the positive impacts of natural gas investment reach far beyond the major cities. Smaller communities and rural areas have seen new businesses emerge, local infrastructure improve, and young people build their futures close to home. Supply chain spending in this sector means more than just economic growth — it brings stability, opportunity, and a sense of pride to places that might otherwise be overlooked. The energy industry is helping ensure that prosperity reaches every corner of our region.” – Mayor Lilia Hansen, City of Fort St. John

“In Campbell River, we know what resource development means for communities like ours. Between 2018 and 2024, nearly $2 million flowed to local businesses—close to $1 million in the last three years alone. Across Vancouver Island, companies supplied more than $37 million in goods and services between 2022 and 2024. Those contracts support good jobs, keep local suppliers strong, and show the vital role our resource communities play in British Columbia’s prosperity.” – Mayor Kermit Dahl, Campbell River

"We welcome the report prepared by iTOTEM Analytics for CAPP which confirms the positive impacts sustainable energy development is having in First Nation communities. The hard data shows the tremendous gains that have been made in a relatively short time following generations of economic disadvantage. The report supports our efforts to achieve even greater economic reconciliation as it confirms what many First Nations are seeing on the ground in their communities.” – Karen Ogen, MSW, MBA, Chief Executive Officer, First Nations Natural Gas Alliance

“Indigenous entrepreneurs and businesses are showing their ability to participate meaningfully and be leaders in all aspects of Canada’s economy, including the energy industry. This report underscores the impact the energy industry can and should have as a source of significant economic advancement, the ability to create generational wealth and sustainable prosperity for Indigenous people, families and communities, provided that efforts are made to ensure procurement strategies are inclusive and equitable. When these economic activities include meaningful Indigenous participation right from the outset, relationships between the energy industry and Indigenous communities can be created to benefit Indigenous people and all Canadians.” – Matthew Foss, Vice President, Research & Public Policy, Canadian Council for Indigenous Business

“The IRN is pleased to see the iTOTEM Shared Values Report prepared for CAPP which demonstrates and quantifies the economic impact the producers in the energy industry have with their communities, and businesses. This demonstrates transparency and a commitment to achieving economic reconciliation through community investment, supporting capacity development and reinvestment by Indigenous business. Of important note, the data also shows an increasing commitment – doubling and tripling spend in areas in the time period analyzed.” – John Desjarlais, Executive Director, Indigenous Resource Network



