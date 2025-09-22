XPPen Collaborates with the World Illustration Awards, Empowering Artists to Shine on the Global Stage

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPPen, the leading digital art innovation brand, is proud to announce its partnership with the 2025 World Illustration Awards (WIA), one of the most influential global illustration competitions. In 2025, the competition received over 4,700 entries from 85 countries, offering a vibrant snapshot of the creative ideas shaping the future of visual storytelling. On September 16, the WIA revealed that the XPPen Digital Innovation Cross Category Award was awarded to Truly Design Crew for their outstanding contribution to visual storytelling through their project World Skate Games Italia 2024.

Presented by the Association of Illustrators (AOI) in partnership with the Directory of Illustration (Di), the World Illustration Awards celebrate outstanding work across ten major categories, including Advertising, Animation, Book Covers, and Design. The Association of Illustrators has been organizing illustration competitions since 1976, and the World Illustration Awards—launched in collaboration with the Directory of Illustration in 2015—has since evolved into a globally recognized platform spotlighting the best in contemporary illustration.

"We’re honored to collaborate with the World Illustration Awards, a platform that truly champions creative excellence on a global scale," said Amy Yuan, Brand Director at XPPen. "At XPPen, we are committed to supporting creators of all backgrounds and disciplines. Illustration is a powerful medium for communication, expression, and transformation. It allows artists to convey stories, emotions, and ideas that connect with audiences on a deep level. By supporting platforms like the World Illustration Awards, we aim to highlight the diverse and inspiring talent within the global creative community. We’re honored to provide tools that help artists bring their visions to life with precision, enabling them to push boundaries and unlock new creative possibilities."

"Illustration is everywhere — in books, journalism, packaging, and murals. It shapes how we see and understand each other," said Rachel Hill, CEO of the Association of Illustrators. "I’m proud to recognize the outstanding talent on display this year, and to celebrate artists who help us see things in new ways. Congratulations to all this year’s winners, and to everyone who submitted their work. The creativity and skill within the global illustration community make this award programme truly exceptional."

Pushing Boundaries in Art and Design

The XPPen Digital Innovation Cross Category Award was presented to Truly Design Crew, a multidisciplinary art collective based in Turin, Italy. Founded in 2003 from a shared passion for graffiti and visual arts, the team now works at the intersection of fine art, muralism, and illustration, with a client list that includes Nike, Red Bull, Ferrari, Spotify, and others.



Truly Design Crew, World Skate Games

Their winning project for the World Skate Games Italia 2024 involved the creation of twelve unique illustrations designed as part of a comprehensive visual system for the international sports event. These artworks were adapted across a wide range of applications — from event signage and apparel to digital media and large-scale installations throughout Rome. The project stood out for its energy, clarity of visual language, and seamless integration into public and digital spaces.

As part of the award, XPPen is proud to present Truly Design Crew with the Artist Pro 19 (Gen 2) — a professional-grade pen display equipped with a 4K ultravision screen, Calman Verified color accuracy, and dual stylus technology powered by the X3 Pro smart chip. Designed for creatives seeking precision and fluidity, the device embodies XPPen’s commitment to developing tools that elevate the creative process.

Championing Creative Expression Around the World

XPPen remains dedicated to nurturing the global creative community by supporting initiatives that celebrate artistic excellence and innovation. Through partnerships like the World Illustration Awards, XPPen aims to provide creators with both visibility and the professional tools they need to bring their ideas to life.

Looking ahead, XPPen will continue to invest in programs, platforms, and people that push the boundaries of creative expression and help shape a future where every artist’s vision can be realized.

