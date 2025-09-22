Drones in Oil and Gas Strategic Intelligence Report 2025: Enhancing Operations Through Asset Inspections, Leak Detection, and Digital Twinning, Boosting Safety, Efficiency, and Cost Effectiveness

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Drones in Oil and Gas" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Uncrewed aerial vehicles-also known as UAVs or, more commonly, drones-have been around for decades, but with innovations and rising investments, their popularity has grown significantly in recent years. Businesses' use of drones, particularly in construction, agriculture, logistics, and increasingly, oil and gas, will continue to rise over the next five years. In oil and gas, drones are proving invaluable across various operations. They are being deployed for asset inspections, such as tanks, flare stacks, and pipelines, leak detection, perimeter surveillance, and for digital twinning, all of which improve safety, efficiency, and cost effectiveness.



Scope

This report presents an overview of adoption of drones in the oil and gas industry.

It analyses the drones value chain and how drones theme is impacting the oil and gas business.

The report provides an overview of the competitive positions held by oil and gas companies, and technology vendors in the drones theme.

It also provides some drones case studies in the oil and gas industry.

Reasons to Buy

Evaluates the drones value chain and evaluates its scope for various applications

Impact analysis of drones in oil and gas industry

Review of some of the case studies highlighting the drones in the oil and gas industry

Identify and benchmark key oil and gas companies using drones in their operation

Identify and benchmark key drone technology providers in the oil and gas industry

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Technology Briefing

Trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Industry trends

Industry Analysis

Market size and growth forecasts

Timeline

Impact of Drones on the Oil and Gas Industry

Use cases

Value Chain

Hardware

Software

Services

End-user

Companies

Oil and gas companies

Sector Scorecard

Integrated oil and gas sector scorecard

Glossary

Further Reading

