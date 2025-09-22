Nutritious Food Market Size to Exceed USD 28.03 Billion by 2034, Fueled by Clean-Label and Plant-Based Demand | Towards FnB

Ottawa, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nutritious food market size stood at USD 10.70 billion in 2024 and is set to rise from USD 11.78 billion in 2025 to around USD 28.03 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.11% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

High demand for functional, organic, and clean-label products has spiked the growth of the nutritious food market in recent years. The market is also observed to be growing due to the increasing health-conscious attitude of consumers these days.

Key Highlights of the Nutritious Food Market

By region, North America dominated the nutritious food market in 2024, whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By product, the functional food segment led the nutritious food market in 2024, whereas the plant-based and vegan food segment is expected to grow in the forecast period.

By nutrient focus, the high-protein segment led the nutritious food market in 2024, whereas the antioxidant and cognitive-health focus segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By consumer group, the athletes and fitness enthusiasts segment led the nutritious food market in 2024, whereas the vegetarians and vegans segment is expected to grow in the expected timeframe.

By distribution channel, the hypermarkets and supermarkets segment led the nutritious food market in 2024, whereas the online retail and DTC segment is expected to grow in the forecast period.

By packaging, the ready-to-eat and packaged snacks segment led the nutritious food market in 2024.

By end user, the subscription meal kits and fresh deliveries segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.



High Demand for Nutritious Foods Helpful for a Healthy Body

Nutritious food options are the ones that help to enhance the growth of the body, keep consumers protected from the spread of diseases, and also help to keep the human body protected from lifestyle-related issues. Different types of food options, such as organic food, functional, fortified, and plant-based food, are in high demand by consumers these days due to changing preferences and their multiple benefits for the human body. They are healthy for skin, hair, and bone health. They also help to boost immunity and maintain blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

Impact of AI in the Nutritious Food Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) is significantly impacting the nutritious food market by accelerating innovation, enabling personalization, and improving operational efficiency. In product development, AI-powered algorithms analyze vast datasets from nutrition science, consumer health trends, and ingredient interactions to help manufacturers design healthier food options enriched with vitamins, minerals, probiotics, and plant-based proteins. Machine learning also simulates nutrient stability and bioavailability, ensuring that products deliver maximum health benefits while maintaining taste and shelf life.

AI is driving the growth of personalized nutrition, where consumer data such as genetic profiles, lifestyle habits, and health conditions are used to recommend or even formulate tailored nutritious foods. This is fueling demand for customized meal kits, fortified snacks, and functional beverages designed to meet specific wellness goals like immunity, digestion, or weight management. In manufacturing, AI-enabled predictive analytics optimize production efficiency, minimize waste, and maintain consistency across batches. Computer vision systems enhance quality control by detecting impurities or deviations in real time, ensuring compliance with safety and labeling standards.

Product Surveys for Nutritious Food Market

Product Type Key Features / Attributes Health & Nutrition Benefits Example Applications Functional Foods & Beverages Fortified with vitamins, minerals, probiotics, omega-3s, or plant sterols Supports immunity, gut health, heart health, and overall wellness Yogurts with probiotics, vitamin-fortified juices, and plant sterol margarines Plant-based & Alternative Proteins Includes soy, pea, lentil, chickpea, algae, and mycoproteins High-protein, sustainable, lactose- and meat-free Plant-based burgers, protein shakes, meat substitutes Whole Grains & Cereals Minimally processed grains like oats, quinoa, brown rice, barley Rich in fiber, aids digestion, reduces chronic disease risk Breakfast cereals, granola bars, and multigrain breads Dairy Alternatives & Fortified Dairy Plant-based milks (almond, oat, soy, coconut), fortified dairy products Lactose-free, fortified with calcium, vitamin D, and protein Oat milk lattes, calcium-fortified soy milk, probiotic kefir Nutrient-dense Snacks Low-sugar, high-protein, high-fiber snacks made with nuts, seeds, and dried fruits Convenient nutrition supports weight management & satiety Protein bars, nut & seed mixes, roasted chickpeas Fruits & Vegetables (Fresh, Frozen, Dried) Whole or processed fruits and vegetables in multiple formats Source of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and dietary fiber Smoothies, frozen vegetable mixes, dried fruit packs Fortified & Functional Bakery Products Breads, biscuits, and pastries enriched with fiber, protein, or micronutrients Supports balanced diets, delivers nutrition in everyday foods Multigrain bread, fortified biscuits, high-protein cookies Sports & Clinical Nutrition Foods Specialized formulations for athletes and patients Supports energy, recovery, and targeted nutrition Protein powders, electrolyte drinks, and medical nutrition shakes Organic & Clean Label Foods Produced without synthetic additives, GMOs, or pesticides Perceived as healthier, caters to natural & sustainability-driven consumers Organic cereals, pesticide-free produce, natural juices Ready-to-Eat (RTE) Healthy Meals Packaged meals designed with balanced macros and nutrient profiles Convenience plus health; supports busy lifestyles Salad bowls, grain bowls, meal kits



New Trends in the Nutritious Food Market

The high fad of plant-based diet among consumers is one of the major factors for the growth of the nutritious food market. Such diets aid weight loss, improve gut health, manage sugar and cholesterol levels, and hence are highly adopted by a growing number of people.

Protein replacements manufactured from soy, legumes, beans, and grains also help the market grow due to the growing number of vegetarians and vegans.

Nutritious diets also help the growth of the market due to their multiple benefits for hair and skin health.



Recent Developments in the Nutritious Food Market

In September 2025 , IFAD and the Government of Vanuatu launched a US$11 million partnership to improve food security and nutrition for more than 15,000 people. ( Source - https://www.ifad.org)

, IFAD and the Government of Vanuatu launched a US$11 million partnership to improve food security and nutrition for more than 15,000 people. ( - https://www.ifad.org) In June 2025, Indian Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda addressed the World Food Safety Day 2025 event, themed “Stop Obesity by Eating Safe and Healthy,” held at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru. The event saw the launch of FSSAI’s “Awareness Initiative to Stop Obesity” under the Eat Right India programme, to raise nationwide awareness about the health risks of obesity. (Source- https://ddnews.gov.in)

Nutritious Food Market Dynamics

What are the growth drivers of the Nutritious Food Market?

The nutritious food market has been observed to grow in recent periods due to high demand for functional, clean-label, and organic food products. Such food options are healthy and nutritious for the body, further helping the growth of the nutritious food market. Such food options also help to keep consumers protected from the prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases and allow consumers to improve their immunity and stay away from different types of diseases. Nutritious foods are also essential for hair, skin, bone, and eye health, further aiding the growth of the market.

How Are Supply Chain Issues Restricting Growth in the Nutritious Food Sector?

High prices of raw materials and increasing volatility are the major obstructions to the growth of the nutritious food market. Such issues also hamper the growth of the market, further disturbing the final price of the product. The distribution and transportation challenges further interrupt the supply chain of the product, obstructing the growth of the market.

How Will the Expected Demand for Healthy Food Options Drive Future Growth in the Nutritious Food Space?

Consumer awareness regarding the importance of a healthy diet for overall wellness is a major factor for the growth of the nutritious food market in the foreseeable period. Hence, consumers ensure to consume a healthy diet and avoid junk and processed food. Many consumers also keep a tab on the intake of their salt and sugar to maintain their fat levels. It helps them to stay energized and also helps to avoid excess fat. Cutting off excess salt and sugar also helps to improve skin and hair health, further boosting the growth of the market.

Nutritious Food Market Regional Analysis

North America led the Nutritious Food Market in 2024

North America led the nutritious food market in 2024 due to high demand for different types of nutritious food options, such as organic, functional, fortified, and clean-label. Such foods help to boost immunity, enhance gut and liver health, improve hair and skin texture, and also help to lower the issues observed due to lifestyle-related diseases. High demand for plant-based food options and a growing population of vegetarians and vegans in the region also helped the growth of the nutritious food market in North America.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the forecast period.

High demand for protein-rich, nutritious, organic, clean-label, fortified, and functional food options helps the growth of the market in the region. High demand for a plant-based diet in the region also helps the growth of the market. Consumer awareness regarding the relation between health and consumption of nutritious food is the major growth factor for the market.

Nutritious Food Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 10.11% Market Size in 2024 USD 10.70 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 11.78 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 28.03 Billion Dominated Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Nutritious Food Market Segmental Analysis

Product Analysis

The functional foods segment led the nutritious food market in 2024, as such foods help in the overall development of the body, keep one protected from the spread of different types of ailments and diseases, strengthen immunity, and are full of essential nutrients as well. Functional foods are full of multiple vitamins, minerals, zinc, magnesium, and antioxidants, which are helpful for the development of the body. Prevalence of chronic diseases and changing consumer preferences have also led to high demand for functional foods, further boosting the growth of the nutritious food market.

The plant-based and vegan food segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to the rising population of vegans and vegetarians, further aiding the growth of the nutritious food market. Such diets are highly followed by people these days due to their multiple health benefits, such as weight loss, gut cleansing, maintained cholesterol and blood sugar levels, and various other benefits. Such diets are also helpful for improved kidney function.

Nutrient Focus Analysis

The high-protein segment led the nutritious food market in 2024 due to growing demand for healthy food, organic, clean-label, nutritious food options. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and changing consumer attitudes leading to healthy food choices are also some of the major factors for the growth of the nutritious food market. Protein-rich foods are also essential for healthy breastfeeding, strengthened immunity, balanced hormonal function, and multiple other health benefits, further fueling the growth of the market.

The antioxidant and cognitive-health focused foods are expected to grow in the foreseen period due to their multiple health benefits and overall development of the body. Fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds rich in antioxidants and various other minerals are essential for immunity and the growth of the body. Hence, the segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period.

Consumer Group Analysis

The athletes and fitness enthusiasts segment dominated the nutritious food market in 2024, as proper nutritious food helps enthusiasts to enhance their performance and perform their best on the field. Proper and nutritious food intake, high in protein, helps athletes in their muscle growth and repair. It helps them to improve their performance, along with aiding the growth of the nutritious food market. A well-planned and focused diet helps athletes to feel energetic with improved immunity, further helping the growth of the market.

The vegetarian and vegan segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to the rising population of plant-based diets. Such diets are highly followed by consumers in the recent period due to their multiple health benefits, further helping the growth of the nutritious food market in the foreseeable period. Such diets are also essential to manage weight and improve immunity. Lower cholesterol and blood-sugar levels, along with an array of other benefits. Increasing demand for protein alternatives for vegans in the form of tofu, soy, legumes, and beans also aids the growth of the market.

Distribution Channel Analysis

The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment led the nutritious food market in 2024 due to the easy availability of such stores in the residential areas. Such stores provide multiple nutritious food options under one roof, further accelerating the growth of the market. Such stores allow consumers to enjoy their shopping experience along with enhanced interaction. Such stores also allow consumers to check various other products required to make their meal more nutritious.

The online retail and DTC segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable future due to the convenience offered to consumers. Consumers can easily shop for different types of products at heavy discounts on e-commerce platforms, further helping the growth of the nutritious food market. Such platforms are also helpful to get desired nutritious food options easily at home to save time and energy.

Packaging Analysis

The ready-to-eat and packaged snacks segment led the nutritious food market in 2024 to ease the lives of consumers with hectic schedules who do not have time to prepare a proper nutritious meal. Convenient meal options and snacks allow consumers to consume nutritious food in less time. Such meal options consume less time to prepare and are also healthy for consumers. They have enhanced shelf-life, are cost-effective, and are also helpful for the growth of the market.

End User Analysis

The subscription meal kits and fresh deliveries segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period, allowing consumers to enhance their cooking skills, along with saving time. Such meal kits consist of essential vegetables, ingredients, and grains that help make a meal healthy in less time. Hence, the segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period.

Top Companies in the Nutritious Food Market

Nestlé S.A. – Offers a wide portfolio of nutritious foods and beverages, including fortified dairy, infant nutrition, and functional health products.

– Offers a wide portfolio of nutritious foods and beverages, including fortified dairy, infant nutrition, and functional health products. Danone S.A . – Specializes in dairy, plant-based, and specialized nutrition products with a strong focus on health and sustainability.

. – Specializes in dairy, plant-based, and specialized nutrition products with a strong focus on health and sustainability. Unilever PLC – Provides nutritious food brands such as Knorr, Hellmann’s, and Horlicks, with emphasis on fortification and plant-based innovation.

PepsiCo Inc. – Expands beyond beverages with healthy snacks, oat-based foods, and functional drinks under brands like Quaker and Naked Juice.

– Expands beyond beverages with healthy snacks, oat-based foods, and functional drinks under brands like Quaker and Naked Juice. General Mills Inc. – Offers nutritious cereals, yogurts, and snacks through brands like Cheerios, Nature Valley, and Yoplait.

– Offers nutritious cereals, yogurts, and snacks through brands like Cheerios, Nature Valley, and Yoplait. Kellogg Company – Known for fortified cereals, granola, and plant-based snacks marketed as convenient, nutritious options.

– Known for fortified cereals, granola, and plant-based snacks marketed as convenient, nutritious options. The Kraft Heinz Company – Provides fortified foods and functional beverages, with growing emphasis on healthier product reformulation.

– Provides fortified foods and functional beverages, with growing emphasis on healthier product reformulation. Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) – Supplies plant-based proteins, functional ingredients, and natural nutrition solutions for food manufacturers.

– Supplies plant-based proteins, functional ingredients, and natural nutrition solutions for food manufacturers. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc . – Focused on organic, natural, and clean-label nutritious foods across snacks, beverages, and plant-based products.

. – Focused on organic, natural, and clean-label nutritious foods across snacks, beverages, and plant-based products. Glanbia PLC – A leader in sports and performance nutrition, producing whey protein, functional powders, and fortified foods.

– A leader in sports and performance nutrition, producing whey protein, functional powders, and fortified foods. Mondelez International – Incorporates portion-controlled snacks and fortified biscuits to address healthier snacking demand.

– Incorporates portion-controlled snacks and fortified biscuits to address healthier snacking demand. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. – Specializes in meal replacement shakes, protein supplements, and functional nutrition products.

– Specializes in meal replacement shakes, protein supplements, and functional nutrition products. Abbott Laboratories – Provides science-based nutrition products, including infant formula, adult nutrition, and medical nutrition solutions.

– Provides science-based nutrition products, including infant formula, adult nutrition, and medical nutrition solutions. Amway Corporation – Offers nutrition and wellness products, including fortified foods and dietary supplements under its Nutrilite brand.

– Offers nutrition and wellness products, including fortified foods and dietary supplements under its Nutrilite brand. Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd . – Produces functional and nutritious foods such as soy-based products, beverages, and clinical nutrition.

. – Produces functional and nutritious foods such as soy-based products, beverages, and clinical nutrition. Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. – Japanese food giant offering fortified dairy, infant formula, and functional nutrition products.

– Japanese food giant offering fortified dairy, infant formula, and functional nutrition products. Clif Bar & Company – Known for organic energy bars and snacks designed for active and health-conscious consumers.

– Known for organic energy bars and snacks designed for active and health-conscious consumers. Chobani LLC – U.S. leader in Greek yogurt and plant-based dairy alternatives, positioned as natural and nutritious foods.

– U.S. leader in Greek yogurt and plant-based dairy alternatives, positioned as natural and nutritious foods. Hormel Foods Corporation – Offers protein-focused, nutritious food products, including natural meats, nut butters, and plant-based options.

– Offers protein-focused, nutritious food products, including natural meats, nut butters, and plant-based options. Blue Diamond Growers – Global leader in almond-based foods and beverages, promoting plant-based protein and nutrition.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type

Functional Foods

Fortified Foods

Organic & Natural Foods

Clean-Label & Minimal Ingredient Foods

Diet-Specific Products

Plant-Based & Vegan Foods

Whole Foods

Protein-Rich Foods

Superfoods

Low-Calorie/Low-Sugar/Low-Fat Foods

By Nutrient Focus

High-Protein

High-Fiber

Low Sugar / Sugar-Free

Low Sodium

Rich in Vitamins & Minerals

Probiotic & Prebiotic-Rich

Antioxidant-Rich

Heart-Healthy (Omega-3, Sterols)

Brain & Cognitive Health (Nootropic Foods)

Bone & Joint Health (Calcium, Vitamin D)

By Consumer Group

Athletes & Fitness Enthusiasts

Pregnant & Lactating Women

People with Diabetes & Metabolic Conditions

Vegetarians & Vegans

Allergy-Prone Individuals



By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Health Food Stores

Pharmacies & Nutritional Retailers

Online Platforms & E-commerce

Convenience Stores

Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) via Brand Websites

Institutional Sales (e.g., hospitals, schools)



By Packaging Format

Ready-to-Eat (RTE)

Packaged Snacks & Bars

Powders & Supplements

Frozen & Refrigerated

Fresh Produce & Bulk Items

Meal Kits & Subscription Boxes

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request.

