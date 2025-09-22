Emerging Oil and Gas Shale Plays Strategic Intelligence Report 2025: New Discoveries in China, Argentina, and Saudi Arabia Show Promise for Unconventional Resource Development, Expanding Beyond the US

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Emerging Oil and Gas Shale Plays" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global outlook for shale oil and gas production indicates a positive trend, with notable increases in production expected from top countries over the next few years, including the US, which accounts for over 80% of the global output. The growth is anticipated to be largely driven by the sustained rise in oil and gas demand from sectors such as transportation and power generation.

Although the shale boom has somewhat receded in the US, optimism around this unconventional resource remains, driven by technological advancements and significant discoveries in countries such as China, Argentina, and Saudi Arabia. This study highlights the developments in such emerging markets for shale plays.



Scope

This report assesses the potential for unconventional oil and gas development in regions beyond the US Lower 48.

It highlights the various global trends influencing the shale theme.

It evaluates the emerging countries for active and upcomng shale assets.

It identifies the major shale producers across these countries and reviews their competitive position.

Reasons to Buy

Know about the shale theme and its potential role in meeting the global energy demand in the coming years.

Identify the key trends supporting the development of unconventional approaches for shale oil and gas extraction.

Review the potential unconventional shale oil and gas reserves around the world and the understand countries that are at the forefront in their development.

Identify the oil and gas leaders in shale extraction from regions other than the US Lower 48.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Trends

Global Prospects for Unconventional Resources

Companies

Sector Scorecard

Glossary

Further Reading

