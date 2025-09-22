DEADLINE ALERT for RXST, RMHIX, FI, and FLYW: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST)

Class Period: May 7, 2024 – July 8, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 22, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company was experiencing “adoption challenges” and/or structural issues resulting in declines in sales and utilization; (2) Defendants had overstated the demand for RxSight’s products; (3) as a result, RxSight was unlikely to meet its own previously issued financial guidance for fiscal year 2025; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Easterly ROCMuni High Income Municipal Bond Fund (NASDAQ: RMHIX, RMHVX, RMJAX)

Class Period: July 29, 2022 – June 12, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 22, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Fund’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Fund had marked tens of millions of dollars’ worth of its portfolio assets at artificially inflated prices that did not reasonably reflect the fair value of those assets; (2) that the Fund had implemented a fundamentally flawed pricing and valuation methodology which had systematically inflated the Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”) and individual asset valuations; (3) that the Fund was more heavily invested in illiquid assets than disclosed in the Offering Materials; (4) That the Fund’s assets were more closely correlated and less diversified than disclosed in the Offering Materials; (5) That, as a result of the foregoing, the Fund’s stated NAV, NAV per share, individual asset valuations, and historical performance were materially overstated; (6) that, as a result, the Fund was subject to a material undisclosed risk of a sudden collapse in the price of Fund shares; and (7) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Fund’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI)

Class Period: July 24, 2024 – July 22, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 22, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) due to cost issues and other problems with its Payeezy platform, Fiserv forced Payeezy merchants to migrate to its Clover platform; (2) Clover’s revenue growth and GPV growth were temporarily and unsustainably boosted by these forced conversions, which concealed a slowdown in new merchant business; (3) shortly after these conversions, a significant portion of former Payeezy merchants switched to competing solutions due to Clover’s high pricing, inadequate customer service, and other issues; (4) as a result of these merchant losses, Clover’s GPV growth was significantly slowing, and its revenue growth was unsustainable; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW)

Class Period: February 28, 2024 – February 25, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the strength and sustainability of Flywire’s revenue growth was overstated; (2) the negative impact that permit- and visa-related restrictions were having and were likely to have on Flywire’s business was understated; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

