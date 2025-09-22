Agentic AI Strategic Intelligence Research Report 2025: Expansive Opportunities by Enabling Autonomous Decision-making, Especially in Complex Environments

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Agentic AI" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides analysis of this emerging AI technology, including an overview of how AI agents work, guidance on how enterprises can implement agentic AI, and agentic AI use cases by industry.

Able to communicate and collaborate, AI agents are being developed for various consumer, enterprise, scientific, and industrial purposes. Highly complex environments, such as industrial plants or hospitals, might be served by multiple AI agents, each with a different purpose. According to a June 2024 Capgemini survey of 1,100 large enterprises, one in 10 organizations is deploying AI agents, with more than 50% planning to explore their use in the next year.

Leading tech companies are building upon existing AI assistants by creating platforms and tools to support developers. Specialist development companies are emerging with the expertise to work with large language models (LLMs) and the various machine learning models needed to implement AI agents. Agentic AI is expected to shape the future of DevOps (the set of practices around software integration and delivery).

Combined with the ability to interact with both LLMs and the external environment, AI agents are empowered to execute more general-purpose work. Retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) is a design approach that aims to make LLMs more reliable by automatically retrieving information from external knowledge bases. It can ensure more accurate and contextually relevant outputs.

Scope

Agentic AI refers to advanced AI systems that act autonomously, making decisions and taking actions with limited or no human supervision. An AI agent is a software program that interacts with its environment, collecting data to perform specific tasks, answer questions, and automate processes for users.

Reasons to Buy

Although it is still early days for agentic AI, initial best practices are starting to emerge that can help enterprises that choose to develop their own agentic AI strategies or collaborate with agentic AI vendors. This report includes simple but essential steps that will help to streamline the creation and adoption of agentic AI into existing processes.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Agentic AI: The Journey Begins

How Do AI Agents Work?

An Evolving Ecosystem

How Enterprises Can Implement Agentic AI

Agentic AI Use Cases by Industry

Case Studies

Challenges for the Future

Glossary

Further Reading

Companies Featured

Ada

Adept.ai

Affineon

Agenttech

AIQ

Amazon

AMD

Anterior

Anthropic

Avantia

Automation Anywhere

AWS

Axanol AI

Bizdata

Boosted.ai

ChatDev

Cisco

Cohere

Composable

Concourse

Connex AI

Context.ai

Counterpart

Crew.ai

Databricks

DataRobot

DeepSeek

Deviniti

Didero

Elastic

Ema

Ericsson

Finnomena

Fourkites

Ghostwriter

Google

Gretel

H Company

HappyRobot

Harvey

HCL Tech

HSO.ai

Harness

Hippocratic.ai

IBM

Indem

Indico Data

Innovaccer

Intuit

K Health

LangChain

Legora

Luminance

Lumber

Kanerika

Maisa

Meta

MetaGPT

McGill

Microsoft

Mistral

NASA

Netdocument

Neutrinos

Nokia

Norm AI

Nvidia

Nuclia

Open AI

Optica

Oracle

Pando

Perplexity

Procore

Project 44

Rapidminer

Relevance AI

Salesforce

SAS

Servicenow

Shopsense

Spellbook

Synthpop

Sysdig

Talkdesk

Thoughtful.ai

Toyota

Twin Knowledge

Trunk Tools

University of Zurich

Vercel

Vida

Vstrom

Zapier

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qk7pb2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.