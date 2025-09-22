DEADLINE APPROACHING: Berger Montague Advises Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE: SOC) Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Class Action by September 26, 2025

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berger Montague PC is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE: SOC) (“Sable” or the “Company”) following the filing of a securities class action lawsuit. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Sable securities between May 19, 2025 through June 3, 2025 (the “Class Period”), as well as on or traceable to the Company’s May 2025 secondary offering.

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired Sable securities during the Class Period may, no later than September 26, 2025, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

Sable, headquartered in Houston, is an offshore oil and gas operations company. The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, the Company made false and misleading statements regarding its operations. Specifically, the suit alleges that the Company misrepresented that it had restarted oil production off the coast of California when it had not. As a result of these misrepresentations, investors suffered significant losses.

