Pixalate Releases Top 100 Connected TV (CTV) Bundle ID Rankings For Global Open Programmatic Ad Spend on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV in August 2025

Pixalate’s research shows that the Bundle ID for Samsung TV Plus (g15147002586) ranked first on Samsung Smart TV, while the Bundle ID for Hulu led on Roku (com.hulu.plus.roku). On Apple TV, the Bundle ID for Plex (383457673) was the most popular, and on Amazon Fire TV, the Bundle ID for Pluto TV (b00kdsgipk) held the No. 1 spot

 | Source: Pixalate Pixalate

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the August 2025 Top 100 Most Popular Bundle ID Rankings for Open Programmatic Connected TV (CTV) Advertising.

The list includes the global top 100 most popular Bundle IDs for open programmatic advertising across the most popular CTV platforms, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV. The rankings are based on global open programmatic advertising data, as measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after removing invalid traffic (IVT), as measured by Pixalate.

The reports also include the top 10 most popular Bundle IDs for each CTV platform in key regions, including North America (NA), Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM).

Key Findings

  • On Amazon Fire TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 93 distinct CTV apps
  • On Roku, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 82 distinct CTV apps
  • On Apple TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 91 distinct CTV apps
  • On Samsung Smart TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 81 distinct CTV apps

10 Most Popular Bundle IDs for programmatic advertising in CTV (August 2025)

Roku

Bundle IDApp NameApp Store IDDeveloper Name
com.hulu.plus.rokuHulu2285Hulu LLC
41468Tubi - Free Movies & TV41468Tubi, Inc
151908The Roku Channel151908Roku
43465Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports43465fubo
74519Pluto TV - Free Movies/Shows74519Pluto Inc.
13535Plex - Free Movies & TV13535Plex GmbH
44856NFL44856NFL
46041Sling TV - Live Sports, News, Shows + Freestream46041Sling TV L.L.C.
12716AMC12716AMC Networks
35058Lifetime35058A+E Global Media

Amazon Fire TV

Bundle IDApp NameApp Store IDDeveloper Name
b00kdsgipkPluto TV - Watch Free Movies, Shows & Live TVB00KDSGIPKPluto TV
b004y1wcdePlex: Stream Movies & TVB004Y1WCDEPlex, Inc.
b00e5nh6ygLifetimeB00E5NH6YGA+E Networks
b075nthvjwTubi: Watch Free Movies & TV ShowsB075NTHVJWTubi, Inc
b019cvakmkParamount NetworkB019CVAKMKParamount Network
b004u7bxboCrunchyrollB004U7BXBOCrunchyroll, LLC
b00odc5n80Sling TVB00ODC5N80Sling TV LLC
b017jevtp4HGTV GOB017JEVTP4Scripps Networks, LLC
b00e81o27yESPN for Fire TVB00E81O27YESPN Distribution, Inc.
b07bkpfxtjPhilo: Live TV, Movies, Shows and Free ChannelsB07BKPFXTJPhilo

Apple TV

Bundle IDApp NameApp Store IDDeveloper Name
383457673Plex: Watch Live TV and Movies383457673Plex Inc.
1456618978BET+1456618978BET Networks
905401434Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports905401434fuboTV Inc.
493619333MLB493619333MLB
576009463HISTORY: Shows & Documentaries576009463A+E Global Media
711074743FanDuel Sports Network711074743Diamond Digital Group LLC
376510438Hulu: Stream TV shows & movies376510438Hulu, LLC
1508186374Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies1508186374Peacock TV LLC
331786748CNN: Live & Breaking News331786748CNN Interactive Group, Inc.
307184892CBS Sports App: Scores & News307184892CBS Interactive

Samsung Smart TV

Bundle IDApp NameApp Store IDDeveloper Name
g15147002586SAMSUNG TV PLUSG15147002586Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
g19068012619Fubo: Watch Live TV & SportsG19068012619fuboTV Inc.
g17243010190ESPNG17243010190Disney Electronic Content, Inc.
g17198010041Sling TVG17198010041Sling TV L.L.C.
g15115002089Tubi - Free Movies ＆ TVG15115002089Tubi, Inc.
g00002687241PlexG00002687241Plex, Inc.
g18204011567CinehouseG18204011567Digital Media Rights, LLC
g18229011675Pluto TVG18229011675Pluto TV, Inc.
g17268010273RedboxG17268010273Redbox Automated Retail, LLC
g18263011896DAZNG18263011896DAZN Limited


Why is it important to see the top Bundle IDs for CTV apps?

In CTV advertising, programmatic advertisers use “Bundle IDs” to identify specific CTV apps. A lack of standardization around the syntax of Bundle IDs has led to confusion around targeting and measurement, creating a vulnerability that ad fraudsters can exploit.

Pixalate’s Bundle ID to App Store ID mapping APIs can help by consistently handling Bundle IDs, ensuring accurate tracking, measurement, and reporting.

Additionally, the IAB Tech Lab has issued guidelines for using app IDs, and OpenRTB 2.6 has offered support for Channel and Network Objects information to avoid overloading the Bundle ID field.

Download the Top 100 CTV Bundle ID Rankings in August 2025 for each platform here:

Samsung Smart TV
Amazon Fire TV
Apple TV
Roku

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the August 2025 Top 100 Most Popular Bundle ID Rankings for Global Open Programmatic Connected TV (CTV) Advertising Report (the “Report”), reflects Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Any insights shared are grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources in the Report and herein should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.

Contact: Nina Talcott
ntalcott@pixalate.com


Tags

bundle ids ctv roku apple tv sams amazon report pixalate apps top

Recommended Reading