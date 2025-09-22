Pixalate Releases Top 100 Connected TV (CTV) Bundle ID Rankings For Global Open Programmatic Ad Spend on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV in August 2025

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the August 2025 Top 100 Most Popular Bundle ID Rankings for Open Programmatic Connected TV (CTV) Advertising.
The list includes the global top 100 most popular Bundle IDs for open programmatic advertising across the most popular CTV platforms, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV. The rankings are based on global open programmatic advertising data, as measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after removing invalid traffic (IVT), as measured by Pixalate.
The reports also include the top 10 most popular Bundle IDs for each CTV platform in key regions, including North America (NA), Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM).
Key Findings
- On Amazon Fire TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 93 distinct CTV apps
- On Roku, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 82 distinct CTV apps
- On Apple TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 91 distinct CTV apps
- On Samsung Smart TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 81 distinct CTV apps
10 Most Popular Bundle IDs for programmatic advertising in CTV (August 2025)
Roku
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|App Store ID
|Developer Name
|com.hulu.plus.roku
|Hulu
|2285
|Hulu LLC
|41468
|Tubi - Free Movies & TV
|41468
|Tubi, Inc
|151908
|The Roku Channel
|151908
|Roku
|43465
|Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports
|43465
|fubo
|74519
|Pluto TV - Free Movies/Shows
|74519
|Pluto Inc.
|13535
|Plex - Free Movies & TV
|13535
|Plex GmbH
|44856
|NFL
|44856
|NFL
|46041
|Sling TV - Live Sports, News, Shows + Freestream
|46041
|Sling TV L.L.C.
|12716
|AMC
|12716
|AMC Networks
|35058
|Lifetime
|35058
|A+E Global Media
Amazon Fire TV
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|App Store ID
|Developer Name
|b00kdsgipk
|Pluto TV - Watch Free Movies, Shows & Live TV
|B00KDSGIPK
|Pluto TV
|b004y1wcde
|Plex: Stream Movies & TV
|B004Y1WCDE
|Plex, Inc.
|b00e5nh6yg
|Lifetime
|B00E5NH6YG
|A+E Networks
|b075nthvjw
|Tubi: Watch Free Movies & TV Shows
|B075NTHVJW
|Tubi, Inc
|b019cvakmk
|Paramount Network
|B019CVAKMK
|Paramount Network
|b004u7bxbo
|Crunchyroll
|B004U7BXBO
|Crunchyroll, LLC
|b00odc5n80
|Sling TV
|B00ODC5N80
|Sling TV LLC
|b017jevtp4
|HGTV GO
|B017JEVTP4
|Scripps Networks, LLC
|b00e81o27y
|ESPN for Fire TV
|B00E81O27Y
|ESPN Distribution, Inc.
|b07bkpfxtj
|Philo: Live TV, Movies, Shows and Free Channels
|B07BKPFXTJ
|Philo
Apple TV
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|App Store ID
|Developer Name
|383457673
|Plex: Watch Live TV and Movies
|383457673
|Plex Inc.
|1456618978
|BET+
|1456618978
|BET Networks
|905401434
|Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports
|905401434
|fuboTV Inc.
|493619333
|MLB
|493619333
|MLB
|576009463
|HISTORY: Shows & Documentaries
|576009463
|A+E Global Media
|711074743
|FanDuel Sports Network
|711074743
|Diamond Digital Group LLC
|376510438
|Hulu: Stream TV shows & movies
|376510438
|Hulu, LLC
|1508186374
|Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies
|1508186374
|Peacock TV LLC
|331786748
|CNN: Live & Breaking News
|331786748
|CNN Interactive Group, Inc.
|307184892
|CBS Sports App: Scores & News
|307184892
|CBS Interactive
Samsung Smart TV
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|App Store ID
|Developer Name
|g15147002586
|SAMSUNG TV PLUS
|G15147002586
|Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
|g19068012619
|Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports
|G19068012619
|fuboTV Inc.
|g17243010190
|ESPN
|G17243010190
|Disney Electronic Content, Inc.
|g17198010041
|Sling TV
|G17198010041
|Sling TV L.L.C.
|g15115002089
|Tubi - Free Movies ＆ TV
|G15115002089
|Tubi, Inc.
|g00002687241
|Plex
|G00002687241
|Plex, Inc.
|g18204011567
|Cinehouse
|G18204011567
|Digital Media Rights, LLC
|g18229011675
|Pluto TV
|G18229011675
|Pluto TV, Inc.
|g17268010273
|Redbox
|G17268010273
|Redbox Automated Retail, LLC
|g18263011896
|DAZN
|G18263011896
|DAZN Limited
Why is it important to see the top Bundle IDs for CTV apps?
In CTV advertising, programmatic advertisers use “Bundle IDs” to identify specific CTV apps. A lack of standardization around the syntax of Bundle IDs has led to confusion around targeting and measurement, creating a vulnerability that ad fraudsters can exploit.
Pixalate’s Bundle ID to App Store ID mapping APIs can help by consistently handling Bundle IDs, ensuring accurate tracking, measurement, and reporting.
Additionally, the IAB Tech Lab has issued guidelines for using app IDs, and OpenRTB 2.6 has offered support for Channel and Network Objects information to avoid overloading the Bundle ID field.
Download the Top 100 CTV Bundle ID Rankings in August 2025 for each platform here:
Samsung Smart TV
Amazon Fire TV
Apple TV
Roku
