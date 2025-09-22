United Kingdom Foodservice Market to 2029

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom - The Future of Foodservice to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an in-depth evaluation of the UK foodservice market, including analysis of the key issues impacting on the industry. This report includes: - Consumer insight and analysis to provide a clear view of prevailing need states, trends and demands of consumers, including segmentation analysis and channel preference, all fully supported by comprehensive market data and occasions and locations analytics.

In-depth analysis of channel performance, both profit and cost sector, detailing the winning formats, with supporting analysis to provide comprehensive understanding of the reasons behind success and failure. The UK profit sector's revenue reached GBP95.6 billion ($122.2 billion) in 2024, yielding a CAGR of 2.2% from 2019-24. Transactions grew at a moderate CAGR of 0.1%, while the outlet count grew by 0.4%.



Pub, club & bar was the largest channel in 2024, accounting for 28.6% of the sector's overall sales in 2024. It was followed by QSR and FSR channels accounting for 21.9% and 11.9%, respectively. The FSR channel will post the highest CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period. The foodservice profit sector is expected to reach GBP115.5 billion ($152.5 billion) in 2029, registering a CAGR of 3.8% during 2024-29. The number of transactions will register a CAGR of 1.5%, while the number of outlets will generate a CAGR of 0.4% over the period.



Macro context:

Understanding the wider economic and social trends within a country; key to providing background when looking into a specific industry.

A number of foodservice channels have been grouped together to form the "profit sector"; these include accommodation, leisure, restaurants, retail, travel, workplace, and pub, club & bar. This section will first go through overall trends in the sector, then "deep dive" into each of the four key channels. These channels are QSR, FSR, coffee & tea shop, and pub, club & bar. The report structure for each of these channels is explained below.

A number of foodservice channels have been grouped together to form the "cost sector"; these include education, healthcare, military & civil defense, and welfare & services. This sector typically represents the state's foodservice operators. This section of the report will go through overall trends in the sector. Profit sector sub-sections - QSR, FSR, coffee & tea shop, and pub, club & bar:

For each of these key profit sector channels, this report will "deep dive" into the performance of the channel. This will follow a summary of the channel, which will encapsulate everything within the section. The report section will then cover historic and forecast growth/decline; key players within the channel; consumer segment analysis; and a "who", "why", "what", and "where" analysis (including, for some channels, case studies to bring key discussion points to life). It will finish with a look into the key drivers of future performance.

For the overall cost sector channel, this report will provide an overview of the performance of the channel. The report section will cover historic and forecast growth/decline and will finish with a look into the data and channel share breakdown.

Specific forecasts of the foodservice market over the next five years (2024-29) will give readers the ability to make informed business decisions through identifying emerging/declining markets.

Consumer segmentation detailing the desires of known consumers among all major foodservice channels (QSR, FSR, coffee & tea shop, and pub, club & bar) will allow readers understand the wants and needs of their target demographics.

