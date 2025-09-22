Trust and Corporate Service Market to Surpass Market Valuation of US$ 20.05 Billion by 2033 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global trust and corporate service market was valued at US$ 13.86 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 20.05 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.19% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

The enforcement of comprehensive regulatory frameworks is becoming a decisive factor driving the expansion of the Trust and Corporate Service Market. The European Union's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, in particular, has significantly amplified compliance requirements for institutional players, creating strong demand for specialized administrative services. By June 30, 2025, entities must comply with the first MiCA reporting deadline, covering a broad spectrum of 18 distinct regulatory and implementing technical standards (RTS/ITS). Issuers of Asset-Referenced Tokens (ARTs) and E-Money Tokens (EMTs) must begin reporting transactional data to competent authorities in 2025, underscoring the immediate compliance burden.

These regulatory obligations cascade across the entire operational ecosystem. Crypto-Asset Service Providers (CASPs) are mandated to implement resilience policies under the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) by early 2025, while Suspicious Transaction and Order Reports (STOR) are now compulsory market abuse detection tools. Additionally, the Transfer of Funds Regulation (TFR), enforced on December 30, 2024, required CASPs to integrate systems for personal data exchange. Collectively, these measures are establishing regulatory compliance as a central driver of Trust and Corporate Service adoption.

Key Findings in Trust and Corporate Service Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 20.05 billion CAGR 4.19% Largest Region (2024) North America (34.50%) By End Users BFSI (35.50%) By Client Corporates (53.80%) By Services treasury services (24.20%) By Enterprise Size Large Enterprises (70.2%) Top Drivers Increasingly complex global regulatory and compliance requirements for businesses.

Globalization driving the need for cross-border operational and structuring expertise.

Growing wealth of high-net-worth individuals requiring sophisticated asset management. Top Trends Rapid digital transformation and integration of technology in service delivery.

Rising demand for services incorporating Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria.

Accelerated market consolidation through mergers and acquisitions among service providers. Top Challenges Escalating cybersecurity threats demanding robust data protection and risk management.

Attracting and retaining specialized talent in a competitive niche market.

Adapting to the constantly evolving and divergent international regulatory landscapes.

Institutional Product Innovation Fuels Administrative Service Growth

The Trust and Corporate Service Market has been directly benefitting from the proliferation of regulated, institutional-grade digital asset products. The launch of U.S.-listed Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs has unleashed a capital wave requiring meticulous fund administration. By December 2024, assets under management (AUM) across these ETFs reached US$ 138 billion. By August 2025, U.S. Bitcoin ETFs had attracted US$ 29.4 billion in inflows and Ethereum ETFs drew US$ 9.4 billion. This trajectory continues, with the SEC reviewing nearly 92 crypto-ETF applications in 2025, compared to 75 in 2024.

Innovation beyond Bitcoin and Ether reinforces this growth. Managers such as VanEck, Bitwise, and Grayscale filed for Solana, XRP, and Dogecoin ETFs in 2025, widening the scope of institutional opportunities. Canada launched Solana ETFs with staking rewards built into fund structures, adding higher administrative complexity. In Europe, physically-backed ETPs for assets like Hyperliquid, managed by VanEck and 21Shares, extended product offerings. The introduction of the Meme Index (MEMEX) in 2025 further demonstrated institutional diversification into emerging segments, demanding expanded trust, compliance, and corporate servicing models.

Tokenization of Real-World Assets Creates New Frontiers

The tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs) continues to redefine the Trust and Corporate Service Market by introducing new categories of compliance and administration. By mid-2025, tokenized RWAs (excluding stablecoins) had surpassed US$ 27.6 billion. BlackRock’s BUIDL tokenized money market fund, launched in March 2024, reached nearly US$ 2 billion in AUM within weeks, setting an early benchmark for corporate service opportunities.

The adoption spans credit, real estate, and alternative assets. By January 2025, private credit RWA protocols had surpassed 6,000 active loans, requiring advanced on-chain loan administration. Real estate tokens alone contributed US$ 412 billion to global tokenized asset volumes by mid-2025, compared to a projected US$ 465 billion in 2024. This positions real estate tokenization as a critical growth segment within the Trust and Corporate Service Market, requiring significant infrastructure and expertise.

Institutional Staking and Yield Strategies Expand Service Demand

Yield generation via digital asset staking represents another high-growth channel in the Trust and Corporate Service Market. By September 2025, approximately 826,876 ETH were queued for staking positions, signaling demand far beyond current network capacity. Liquid staking intermediaries such as Lido and Rocket Pool already managed over US$ 50 billion in institutional assets by early 2025. By mid-2025, institutions had staked more than US$ 10.5 billion across multiple assets to enhance portfolio yields.

Specialized administrators are essential to staking operations. Figment, a leading institutional staking provider, expanded to 700 clients by late 2024 and added support for 8 new protocols, including Bitcoin Layer-2 networks. The total ETH staked surpassed 37 million by early 2025, while insurance mechanisms secured US$ 28 billion in staking assets, highlighting strong demand for risk-managed administration.

Competitive Dynamics Redefine Global Market Leadership

The Trust and Corporate Service Market is undergoing a competitive transformation as crypto-native providers and established financial institutions converge. Coinbase Custody leveraged its first-mover advantage, serving as custodian for 8 of 11 U.S.-launched Bitcoin ETFs in 2024. By 2025, it offered custody for over 440 assets across 38 blockchains. In contrast, BNY Mellon dominated with scale, managing US$ 53 trillion in total assets under custody as of Q1 2025. Supporting this shift, State Street’s 2024 research highlighted a projected 50% cost reduction via distributed ledger technology (DLT) adoption.

Differentiation strategies are evident. Anchorage Digital emphasized rapid execution and regulatory clarity by cutting processing times to under 15 minutes in 2024. Fidelity Digital Assets capitalized on institutional partnerships, including the tokenization of money-market funds in 2025. Meanwhile, BitGo positioned itself as a leader in tokenized equity administration in 2025. These competitive advancements directly shape the direction of the Trust and Corporate Service Market.

Escalating Security Risks Drive Risk-Mitigation Services

Security has emerged as a cornerstone of trust services in 2025. A major 2025 cyberattack caused a loss of US$ 1.5 billion, accelerating movement into insured cold storage. Fraudulent losses, fueled by scams such as “pig butchering,” reached US$ 12.5 billion in 2024. Breaches targeting private keys accounted for 43% of all stolen funds, underscoring custodial vulnerabilities.

Risk-mitigation strategies are evolving accordingly across the trust and corporate service market. A leading custodian reduced its on-balance sheet holdings from US$ 291 billion to US$ 23 billion in late 2024. By 2025, over 60% of custody entities had adopted wallet-as-a-service (WaaS) solutions featuring advanced security enhancements. Expanding attack surfaces, such as identity fraud via deepfakes, are accelerating the adoption of biometric verification protocols. Approximately 23% of all stolen funds in H1 2025 stemmed from user wallet attacks, emphasizing the importance of advanced custodial defense mechanisms.

AML and KYC Compliance Recasts Onboarding Workflows

Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know-Your-Customer (KYC) regimes continue to reshape the Trust and corporate service market landscape. By end-2024, over 90% of exchanges achieved compliance with global AML/KYC requirements. Compliance costs for mid-sized crypto firms fell from US$ 620,000 in 2024 to US$ 450,000 in 2025 due to enabling technology. In 2024, transaction monitoring software screened US$ 17.59 billion worth of suspicious transactions, pointing to the criticality of reliable infrastructure for Trust and Corporate Service providers.

Despite progress, legacy monitoring tools generated false-positive rates as high as 95% in 2024, creating demand for AI-enhanced monitoring solutions. The on-chain KYC market reached US$ 572 million in 2024, with enterprises contributing 67% of revenues. FATF’s June 2025 directive for stronger supervision of VASPs ensures persistent demand for compliance-led onboarding solutions, reinforcing the Trust and Corporate Service Market’s strategic importance.

Talent and Scaling Pressures Accelerate Market Evolution

The Trust and Corporate Service Market is also constrained by skilled labor shortages. Compliance officer hiring rose 40% in Q1 2025, while 30% of blockchain jobs now require regulatory expertise. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects blockchain developer demand to grow 22% by 2025. Dual expertise in AI and blockchain led to a 60% increase in cross-disciplinary hires in 2024, driving up recruitment intensity.

Scalability is equally critical. Stablecoin trading volumes averaged US$ 1.48 trillion monthly in early 2025, with USDT and USDC collectively contributing US$ 23 trillion in 2024. Bitcoin DeFi activity grew 250% YoY in early 2025. By 2024, more than 300 million institutional-linked wallets were connected to custody platforms. Market players must rapidly scale service infrastructure to remain competitive.

Hybrid Models Define Future Market Leadership

The Trust and Corporate Service Market is moving toward hybrid integration of traditional and digital asset products. By 2025, unified “super apps” emerged, allowing management of conventional securities and tokenized assets under aligned regulatory structures. Real-world adoption accelerated, with 19% of real estate investment firms engaging with tokenized assets or crypto payments in early 2025. State Street’s 2024 survey confirmed that 62% of institutional participants have active or upcoming digital asset strategies.

Collaboration between regulators and institutions is crucial. In 2025, the SEC and CFTC launched a regulatory sandbox to support hybrid model experimentation. A 2025 survey reported that 87% of investment professionals believe digital assets are critical to future strategies. Project Crypto, initiated by the SEC on July 31, 2025, emphasizes regulatory modernization for blockchain innovation. Meanwhile, 57% of banks anticipated partnerships with crypto custodians by 2024. Market leaders will be those who align traditional trust structures with rapidly expanding digital frontiers.

