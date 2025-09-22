[Latest] Global Electric Hoist Market Size/Share Worth USD 4.2 Billion by 2034 at a 5.7% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Electric Hoist Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Chain, Wire), By Application (Commercial Recovery, Cranes, Workboat, Utility, Others), By Industry Vertical (Aerospace, Automotive & Transportation, Construction, Energy, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034” in its research database.





According to the latest research study, the global Electric Hoist Market size and share were valued at approximately USD 2.4 billion in 2024, are expected to reach USD 2.5 billion in 2025, and are projected to grow to around USD 4.2 billion by 2034, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Overview

According to industry experts at CMI, A lot of firms utilize electric hoists to make it easier to lift and transport heavy goods. An electric hoist has a motor that moves things up and down with a chain or wire rope. The technology is easy to use and very accurate. It can also handle challenging chores that would normally take a lot of work. They can use a switch or a remote to turn it on and off.

The goal of these hoists is to help workers do more, feel less worn out, and be safer at work in general. The electric hoist market is being driven by several variables, such as the growing e-commerce sector, increasing safety regulation, growing trends of automation across industry, increasing demand from the renewable energy sector, and others. However, the complexity of integration and standardization presents a significant challenge to market growth.

Key Trends & Drivers

E-commerce and logistics boom: The rising e-commerce and logistics industry is a significant driver for the electric hoist market. A growing number of individuals are shopping online at sites like Amazon, Alibaba, Walmart, and FedEx. This demands automated warehouses and logistical infrastructure. Luckily, technology has made it possible to employ electric hoists to carry objects efficiently and conveniently. The warehousing industry is vast and rapidly expanding. The European Materials Handling Federation reports that demand for automated warehouse lifting systems has gone up 34% per year since 2023. The main reason for this surge was growth in logistics and online shopping. As logistics operations become more complex, there is a growing need for IoT-enabled hoists that can do things like monitor in real time, predict when maintenance will be needed, and analyze data. The aforementioned facts drive the market.

Emphasis on safety and ergonomics: Increasing emphasis on safety and ergonomics is what is driving the market revenue. Electric hoist equipment is equipment that allows the worker to raise objects automatically without their need, which minimizes the risk of musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) such as back discomfort, strains, and sprains. They make the workplace safer and better for workers by taking the hard labor out of lifting heavy things. This makes workers less stressed and exhausted. Operators may also stay awake and learn more easily because the handles can be adjusted, the controls are simple, and they can use a remote or joystick. Quiet and compact versions are especially useful in busy or sensitive places because they make things more comfortable and easier to reach.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 4.2 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 2.4 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.7% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Type, Application, Industry Vertical and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths: The core strength is the automation and efficiency offered by electric hoist. They significantly improve efficiency, safety, and material handling as compared to their alternative. This makes the equipment critical for various industries such as construction, manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing.

Weakness: Even though smart, automated electric hoists have big long-term benefits for businesses, the high cost of buying and installing them may stop small and medium-sized firms from getting them. Thus, the high initial investment is a major weakness for the market.

Opportunities: Rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing economies such as India and China offer a lucrative opportunity for industry growth.

Threats: The fast pace of technology progress (such as AI-based load management and collaborative robotics) could make older hoist models less enticing; thus, companies need to keep making new products to stay ahead of the competition.

Regional Analysis

The regional market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: North America is expected to dominate the electric hoist market. The market expansion in the region is due to infrastructure and construction investments. For instance, a secondary source predicts that the United States construction industry will reach an estimated $2.15 trillion in total spending by 2025. Additionally, OSHA’s stringent workplace safety rules require improved lifting equipment, driving electrification, and smart hoist adoption across industries.

Europe: Holds a significant share of the market. To help modernize industry, Europe is developing smart electric hoists that use the Internet of Things (IoT) to monitor them in real time, forecast when they need maintenance, and save energy. In addition, major countries like Belgium, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Poland, and Russia help the regional market grow steadily. The manufacturing, shipbuilding, oil and gas, and construction industries are driving this growth.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The market growth in the region is ascribed to several factors, such as increasing construction and infrastructure development, increasing e-commerce, industrial automation, and growing emphasis on automation in several industries.

LAMEA: The LAMEA area, which includes Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, is growing significantly over the forecast period. The growing product launch and increasing spending on infrastructural development of the region.

List of the prominent players in the Electric Hoist Market:





List of the prominent players in the Electric Hoist Market:

Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems

Crosby Group

Columbus McKinnon

Demag Cranes and Components

ABUS Cranes

IMER International

Ingersoll Rand

JASO Industrial Cranes

Kran Direkt

Konecranes

Brady & Morris Engineering

Street Crane

Tianjin Kunda Hoisting Equipment

Verlinde

Yale

Others

The Electric Hoist Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Chain

Wire

By Application

Commercial Recovery

Cranes

Workboat

Utility

Others

By Industry Vertical

Aerospace

Automotive & Transportation

Construction

Energy

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Electric Hoist market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Electric Hoist market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Electric Hoist market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Electric Hoist market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Electric Hoist industry.

Managers in the Electric Hoist sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Electric Hoist market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Electric Hoist products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

