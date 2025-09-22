Germany - The Future of Foodservice to 2029 - Channels Like QSR, FSR, and Pubs Will Benefit from Understanding Consumer Preferences and Adapting to Macro Trends

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany - The Future of Foodservice to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The foodservice profit sector generated revenue of EUR95.4 billion ($103.2 billion) in 2024, declining at a negative CAGR of 1.8% during 2019-24. The decline was primarily due to pandemic-related operational restrictions during 2020 and 2021. In addition, the full rate of VAT was re-implemented in January 2024, adversely affected businesses.

FSR was the largest channel in Germany in 2024, accounting for a 24.9% share of total sales. FSR, coffee & tea shop, and pub, club & bar recorded value declines during 2019-24. During 2024-29, the German profit sector will register a strong value CAGR of 4.1%. The number of transactions will register a CAGR of 1.9%, while the number of outlets will generate a CAGR of 0.5%. The travel channel is expected to register the highest value CAGR during 2024-29, at 5.8%.



This report provides an in-depth evaluation of the German foodservice market, including analysis of the key issues impacting on the industry.

Consumer insight and analysis to provide a clear view of prevailing need states, trends and demands of consumers, including segmentation analysis and channel preference, all fully supported by comprehensive market data and occasions and locations analytics.

In-depth analysis of channel performance, both profit and cost sector, detailing the winning formats, with supporting analysis to provide comprehensive understanding of the reasons behind success and failure.

For each of four key profit sector channels - QSR, FSR, coffee & tea shops and pubs, clubs & bars, a deep dive into the 'who', 'why', 'what', 'where' and 'what next'.

Analysis of major market player performance, and how each player is meeting the needs of consumers and dealing with changing market demands, with supporting case studies on key menu, service and format innovations.

