Pixalate’s August 2025 Global Top 100 Mobile App Store Bundle IDs: ‘Block Blast!’ Among Leading Apple App Store Bundle IDs in the US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Japan, and Spain

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the August 2025 Top 100 Global Mobile App Bundle ID Rankings for Open Programmatic Mobile Advertising on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The reports highlight the top mobile app Bundle IDs in the United States ( U.S. ), Canada , the United Kingdom (UK), Spain , France , the Netherlands , Germany , Mexico , Brazil , Japan , India , Singapore and a Global report.

Pixalate's data science team analyzed global programmatic advertising activity across 16 billion impressions on Apple App Store and Google Play Store app traffic in August 2025 to compile the research in this series. The rankings are based on open programmatic advertising volume measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after invalid traffic (IVT), as measured by Pixalate, is removed.

Top Global Mobile App Bundle IDs (August 2025)

Global - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 1617391485 Block Blast！ ARETIS LIMITED 1407852246 Happy Color by Numbers Game X-FLOW LTD 1496354836 Woodoku - Wood Block Puzzles Tripledot Studios Limited

Global - Google Play Store



Bundle ID App Name Developer Name com.dubox.drive TeraBox: 1TB Cloud & AI Space Flextech Inc. com.pixel.art.coloring.color.number Happy Color®: Color by Number X-FLOW com.block.juggle Block Blast! HungryStudio

Singapore - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 336435697 imo-International Calls & Chat imo.im 548607187 Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy Carousell Pte. Ltd. 1617391485 Block Blast！ ARETIS LIMITED

Singapore - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name com.imo.android.imoim imo-International Calls & Chat imo.im com.block.juggle Block Blast! HungryStudio com.king.candycrushsaga Candy Crush Saga King

Japan - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 1617391485 Block Blast！ ARETIS LIMITED 6474006815 LINE WALK LY Corporation 579581125 SmartNews: News That Matters SmartNews, Inc.

Japan - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name com.nttdocomo.android.mymagazine SmartNews for docomo（旧マイマガジン） NTT DOCOMO jp.gocro.smartnews.android SmartNews: News That Matters SmartNews, Inc. com.block.juggle Block Blast! HungryStudio

India - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 993090598 Ludo King GAMETION GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES PTE LIMITED 1509453185 TeraBox: 1TB Cloud & AI Space FLEXTECH INC. 336435697 imo-International Calls & Chat imo.im

India - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name com.dubox.drive TeraBox: 1TB Cloud & AI Space Flextech Inc. com.truecaller Truecaller: Spam Call Blocker Truecaller com.callapp.contacts CallApp: Caller ID & Block CallApp Caller ID, Call Recorder & Spam Blocker

China - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 450722833 ibis Paint X ibis inc. 6471572249 Fruit Merge: Match Game Bravestars Technology JSC 952578473 TimeTree: Shared Calendar TimeTree, Inc.

China - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name jp.ne.ibis.ibispaintx.app ibis Paint X ibis inc. com.paradyme.citysmash2 City Smash 2 Paradyme Games com.mgc.stickman.rope.hero Stick Rope Hero Naxeex Action & RPG Games

United States - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 1617391485 Block Blast！ ARETIS LIMITED 1407852246 Happy Color by Numbers Game X-FLOW LTD 1496354836 Woodoku - Wood Block Puzzles Tripledot Studios Limited

United States - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name com.metropcs.metrozone MetroZone Metro by T-Mobile com.fugo.wow Words of Wonders: Crossword Fugo Games com.pixel.art.coloring.color.number Happy Color®: Color by Number X-FLOW

Canada - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name com.pixel.art.coloring.color.number Happy Color®: Color by Number X-FLOW com.block.juggle Block Blast! HungryStudio com.yahoo.mobile.client.android.finance Yahoo Finance: Stocks & News Yahoo

Canada - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 1617391485 Block Blast！ ARETIS LIMITED 1207472156 Wordscapes PeopleFun, Inc. 319881193 Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat Grindr LLC

United Kingdom - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name com.pixel.art.coloring.color.number Happy Color®: Color by Number X-FLOW in.playsimple.wordsearch Word Search Explorer PlaySimple Games com.block.juggle Block Blast! HungryStudio

United Kingdom - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 1617391485 Block Blast！ ARETIS LIMITED 1407852246 Happy Color by Numbers Game X-FLOW LTD 1207472156 Wordscapes PeopleFun, Inc.

Spain - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name com.wallapop Wallapop - Sell & Buy Wallapop com.block.juggle Block Blast! HungryStudio com.pixel.art.coloring.color.number Happy Color®: Color by Number X-FLOW

Spain - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 1617391485 Block Blast！ ARETIS LIMITED 692753615 Wallapop - Sell & Buy WALLAPOP SL 319881193 Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat Grindr LLC

Netherlands - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name nl.marktplaats.android Marktplaats Marktplaats BV com.pixel.art.coloring.color.number Happy Color®: Color by Number X-FLOW fr.vinted Vinted: Shop & sell pre-loved Vinted

Netherlands - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 632064380 Vinted: Shop & sell pre-loved Vinted Limited 373963365 Marktplaats - buy and sell Marktplaats BV 356928178 LiveScore: Live Sports Scores LiveScore Ltd.

Germany - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name com.ebay.kleinanzeigen Kleinanzeigen - without eBay kleinanzeigen.de GmbH com.pixel.art.coloring.color.number Happy Color®: Color by Number X-FLOW com.netbiscuits.kicker kicker Fußball News Olympia-Verlag

Germany - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 1617391485 Block Blast！ ARETIS LIMITED 367342259 kicker Fußball News kicker online - Olympia Verlag GmbH 1496354836 Woodoku - Wood Block Puzzles Tripledot Studios Limited

France - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name com.pixel.art.coloring.color.number Happy Color®: Color by Number X-FLOW fr.vinted Vinted: Shop & sell pre-loved Vinted com.block.juggle Block Blast! HungryStudio

France - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 1617391485 Block Blast！ ARETIS LIMITED 632064380 Vinted: Shop & sell pre-loved Vinted Limited 1215933788 Scrabble® GO - New Word Game Scopely, Inc.

Brazil - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 319881193 Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat Grindr LLC 382002079 OneFootball: All Soccer Scores Onefootball GmbH 1617391485 Block Blast！ ARETIS LIMITED

Brazil - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name com.dubox.drive TeraBox: 1TB Cloud & AI Space Flextech Inc. bubbleshooter.orig Bubble Shooter - Classic Pop Bubble Shooter com.xm.csee iCSee JFTECH CO., LTD.

Mexico - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 319881193 Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat Grindr LLC 1617391485 Block Blast！ ARETIS LIMITED 6482849843 Goods Puzzle: Sort Challenge ONESOFT GLOBAL PTE. LTD.

Mexico - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name com.dubox.drive TeraBox: 1TB Cloud & AI Space Flextech Inc. com.intsig.camscanner CamScanner- scanner, PDF maker INTSIG PTE pdfreader.pdfviewer.officetool.pdfscanner PDF Reader App : Read All PDF Trusted PDF Tools

