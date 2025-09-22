Pixalate’s August 2025 Global Top 100 Mobile App Store Bundle IDs: ‘Block Blast!’ Among Leading Apple App Store Bundle IDs in the US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Japan, and Spain

Pixalate’s research shows that the Bundle ID for ‘Happy Color®: Color by Number’ (com.pixel.art.coloring.color.number) ranked in the top three on Google Play in the United States (U.S.), Canada, the United Kingdom (UK), Spain, the Netherlands, Germany, and France, based on estimated open programmatic ad spend
LONDON, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the August 2025 Top 100 Global Mobile App Bundle ID Rankings for Open Programmatic Mobile Advertising on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The reports highlight the top mobile app Bundle IDs in the United States (U.S.), Canada, the United Kingdom (UK), Spain, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Mexico, Brazil, Japan, India, Singapore and a Global report.
Pixalate's data science team analyzed global programmatic advertising activity across 16 billion impressions on Apple App Store and Google Play Store app traffic in August 2025 to compile the research in this series. The rankings are based on open programmatic advertising volume measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after invalid traffic (IVT), as measured by Pixalate, is removed.
Top Global Mobile App Bundle IDs (August 2025)
Global - Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|1617391485
|Block Blast！
|ARETIS LIMITED
|1407852246
|Happy Color by Numbers Game
|X-FLOW LTD
|1496354836
|Woodoku - Wood Block Puzzles
|Tripledot Studios Limited
Global - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|com.dubox.drive
|TeraBox: 1TB Cloud & AI Space
|Flextech Inc.
|com.pixel.art.coloring.color.number
|Happy Color®: Color by Number
|X-FLOW
|com.block.juggle
|Block Blast!
|HungryStudio
Singapore - Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|336435697
|imo-International Calls & Chat
|imo.im
|548607187
|Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy
|Carousell Pte. Ltd.
|1617391485
|Block Blast！
|ARETIS LIMITED
Singapore - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|com.imo.android.imoim
|imo-International Calls & Chat
|imo.im
|com.block.juggle
|Block Blast!
|HungryStudio
|com.king.candycrushsaga
|Candy Crush Saga
|King
Japan - Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|1617391485
|Block Blast！
|ARETIS LIMITED
|6474006815
|LINE WALK
|LY Corporation
|579581125
|SmartNews: News That Matters
|SmartNews, Inc.
Japan - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|com.nttdocomo.android.mymagazine
|SmartNews for docomo（旧マイマガジン）
|NTT DOCOMO
|jp.gocro.smartnews.android
|SmartNews: News That Matters
|SmartNews, Inc.
|com.block.juggle
|Block Blast!
|HungryStudio
India - Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|993090598
|Ludo King
|GAMETION GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES PTE LIMITED
|1509453185
|TeraBox: 1TB Cloud & AI Space
|FLEXTECH INC.
|336435697
|imo-International Calls & Chat
|imo.im
India - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|com.dubox.drive
|TeraBox: 1TB Cloud & AI Space
|Flextech Inc.
|com.truecaller
|Truecaller: Spam Call Blocker
|Truecaller
|com.callapp.contacts
|CallApp: Caller ID & Block
|CallApp Caller ID, Call Recorder & Spam Blocker
China - Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|450722833
|ibis Paint X
|ibis inc.
|6471572249
|Fruit Merge: Match Game
|Bravestars Technology JSC
|952578473
|TimeTree: Shared Calendar
|TimeTree, Inc.
China - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|jp.ne.ibis.ibispaintx.app
|ibis Paint X
|ibis inc.
|com.paradyme.citysmash2
|City Smash 2
|Paradyme Games
|com.mgc.stickman.rope.hero
|Stick Rope Hero
|Naxeex Action & RPG Games
United States - Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|1617391485
|Block Blast！
|ARETIS LIMITED
|1407852246
|Happy Color by Numbers Game
|X-FLOW LTD
|1496354836
|Woodoku - Wood Block Puzzles
|Tripledot Studios Limited
United States - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|com.metropcs.metrozone
|MetroZone
|Metro by T-Mobile
|com.fugo.wow
|Words of Wonders: Crossword
|Fugo Games
|com.pixel.art.coloring.color.number
|Happy Color®: Color by Number
|X-FLOW
Canada - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|com.pixel.art.coloring.color.number
|Happy Color®: Color by Number
|X-FLOW
|com.block.juggle
|Block Blast!
|HungryStudio
|com.yahoo.mobile.client.android.finance
|Yahoo Finance: Stocks & News
|Yahoo
Canada - Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|1617391485
|Block Blast！
|ARETIS LIMITED
|1207472156
|Wordscapes
|PeopleFun, Inc.
|319881193
|Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat
|Grindr LLC
United Kingdom - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|com.pixel.art.coloring.color.number
|Happy Color®: Color by Number
|X-FLOW
|in.playsimple.wordsearch
|Word Search Explorer
|PlaySimple Games
|com.block.juggle
|Block Blast!
|HungryStudio
United Kingdom - Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|1617391485
|Block Blast！
|ARETIS LIMITED
|1407852246
|Happy Color by Numbers Game
|X-FLOW LTD
|1207472156
|Wordscapes
|PeopleFun, Inc.
Spain - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|com.wallapop
|Wallapop - Sell & Buy
|Wallapop
|com.block.juggle
|Block Blast!
|HungryStudio
|com.pixel.art.coloring.color.number
|Happy Color®: Color by Number
|X-FLOW
Spain - Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|1617391485
|Block Blast！
|ARETIS LIMITED
|692753615
|Wallapop - Sell & Buy
|WALLAPOP SL
|319881193
|Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat
|Grindr LLC
Netherlands - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|nl.marktplaats.android
|Marktplaats
|Marktplaats BV
|com.pixel.art.coloring.color.number
|Happy Color®: Color by Number
|X-FLOW
|fr.vinted
|Vinted: Shop & sell pre-loved
|Vinted
Netherlands - Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|632064380
|Vinted: Shop & sell pre-loved
|Vinted Limited
|373963365
|Marktplaats - buy and sell
|Marktplaats BV
|356928178
|LiveScore: Live Sports Scores
|LiveScore Ltd.
Germany - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|com.ebay.kleinanzeigen
|Kleinanzeigen - without eBay
|kleinanzeigen.de GmbH
|com.pixel.art.coloring.color.number
|Happy Color®: Color by Number
|X-FLOW
|com.netbiscuits.kicker
|kicker Fußball News
|Olympia-Verlag
Germany - Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|1617391485
|Block Blast！
|ARETIS LIMITED
|367342259
|kicker Fußball News
|kicker online - Olympia Verlag GmbH
|1496354836
|Woodoku - Wood Block Puzzles
|Tripledot Studios Limited
France - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|com.pixel.art.coloring.color.number
|Happy Color®: Color by Number
|X-FLOW
|fr.vinted
|Vinted: Shop & sell pre-loved
|Vinted
|com.block.juggle
|Block Blast!
|HungryStudio
France - Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|1617391485
|Block Blast！
|ARETIS LIMITED
|632064380
|Vinted: Shop & sell pre-loved
|Vinted Limited
|1215933788
|Scrabble® GO - New Word Game
|Scopely, Inc.
Brazil - Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|319881193
|Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat
|Grindr LLC
|382002079
|OneFootball: All Soccer Scores
|Onefootball GmbH
|1617391485
|Block Blast！
|ARETIS LIMITED
Brazil - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|com.dubox.drive
|TeraBox: 1TB Cloud & AI Space
|Flextech Inc.
|bubbleshooter.orig
|Bubble Shooter - Classic Pop
|Bubble Shooter
|com.xm.csee
|iCSee
|JFTECH CO., LTD.
Mexico - Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|319881193
|Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat
|Grindr LLC
|1617391485
|Block Blast！
|ARETIS LIMITED
|6482849843
|Goods Puzzle: Sort Challenge
|ONESOFT GLOBAL PTE. LTD.
Mexico - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|com.dubox.drive
|TeraBox: 1TB Cloud & AI Space
|Flextech Inc.
|com.intsig.camscanner
|CamScanner- scanner, PDF maker
|INTSIG PTE
|pdfreader.pdfviewer.officetool.pdfscanner
|PDF Reader App : Read All PDF
|Trusted PDF Tools
Download the Global Top 100 Mobile App Bundle ID Rankings (August 2025)
- United States (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- Canada (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- Spain (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- Germany (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- United Kingdom (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- Mexico (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- Brazil (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- Japan (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- Singapore (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- France (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- Netherlands (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- India (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- China (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
- Global (Google Play Store & Apple App Store)
About Pixalate
Disclaimer
