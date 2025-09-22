Pixalate’s August 2025 Global Top 100 Mobile App Store Bundle IDs: ‘Block Blast!’ Among Leading Apple App Store Bundle IDs in the US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Japan, and Spain

 | Source: Pixalate Pixalate

Pixalate’s research shows that the Bundle ID for ‘Happy Color®: Color by Number’ (com.pixel.art.coloring.color.number) ranked in the top three on Google Play in the United States (U.S.), Canada, the United Kingdom (UK), Spain, the Netherlands, Germany, and France, based on estimated open programmatic ad spend

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the August 2025 Top 100 Global Mobile App Bundle ID Rankings for Open Programmatic Mobile Advertising on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The reports highlight the top mobile app Bundle IDs in the United States (U.S.), Canada, the United Kingdom (UK), Spain, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Mexico, Brazil, Japan, India, Singapore and a Global report.

Pixalate's data science team analyzed global programmatic advertising activity across 16 billion impressions on Apple App Store and Google Play Store app traffic in August 2025 to compile the research in this series. The rankings are based on open programmatic advertising volume measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after invalid traffic (IVT), as measured by Pixalate, is removed.

Top Global Mobile App Bundle IDs (August 2025)

Global - Apple App Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
1617391485Block Blast！ARETIS LIMITED
1407852246Happy Color by Numbers GameX-FLOW LTD
1496354836Woodoku - Wood Block PuzzlesTripledot Studios Limited
   

Global - Google Play Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
com.dubox.driveTeraBox: 1TB Cloud & AI SpaceFlextech Inc.
com.pixel.art.coloring.color.numberHappy Color®: Color by NumberX-FLOW
com.block.juggleBlock Blast!HungryStudio
   

Singapore - Apple App Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
336435697imo-International Calls & Chatimo.im
548607187Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-BuyCarousell Pte. Ltd.
1617391485Block Blast！ARETIS LIMITED
   

Singapore - Google Play Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
com.imo.android.imoimimo-International Calls & Chatimo.im
com.block.juggleBlock Blast!HungryStudio
com.king.candycrushsagaCandy Crush SagaKing
   

Japan - Apple App Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
1617391485Block Blast！ARETIS LIMITED
6474006815LINE WALKLY Corporation
579581125SmartNews: News That MattersSmartNews, Inc.
   

Japan - Google Play Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
com.nttdocomo.android.mymagazineSmartNews for docomo（旧マイマガジン）NTT DOCOMO
jp.gocro.smartnews.androidSmartNews: News That MattersSmartNews, Inc.
com.block.juggleBlock Blast!HungryStudio
   

India - Apple App Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
993090598Ludo KingGAMETION GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES PTE LIMITED
1509453185TeraBox: 1TB Cloud & AI SpaceFLEXTECH INC.
336435697imo-International Calls & Chatimo.im
   

India - Google Play Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
com.dubox.driveTeraBox: 1TB Cloud & AI SpaceFlextech Inc.
com.truecallerTruecaller: Spam Call BlockerTruecaller
com.callapp.contactsCallApp: Caller ID & BlockCallApp Caller ID, Call Recorder & Spam Blocker
   

China - Apple App Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
450722833ibis Paint Xibis inc.
6471572249Fruit Merge: Match GameBravestars Technology JSC
952578473TimeTree: Shared CalendarTimeTree, Inc.
   

China - Google Play Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
jp.ne.ibis.ibispaintx.appibis Paint Xibis inc.
com.paradyme.citysmash2City Smash 2Paradyme Games
com.mgc.stickman.rope.heroStick Rope HeroNaxeex Action & RPG Games
   

United States - Apple App Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
1617391485Block Blast！ARETIS LIMITED
1407852246Happy Color by Numbers GameX-FLOW LTD
1496354836Woodoku - Wood Block PuzzlesTripledot Studios Limited
   

United States - Google Play Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
com.metropcs.metrozoneMetroZoneMetro by T-Mobile
com.fugo.wowWords of Wonders: CrosswordFugo Games
com.pixel.art.coloring.color.numberHappy Color®: Color by NumberX-FLOW
   

Canada - Google Play Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
com.pixel.art.coloring.color.numberHappy Color®: Color by NumberX-FLOW
com.block.juggleBlock Blast!HungryStudio
com.yahoo.mobile.client.android.financeYahoo Finance: Stocks & NewsYahoo
   

Canada - Apple App Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
1617391485Block Blast！ARETIS LIMITED
1207472156WordscapesPeopleFun, Inc.
319881193Grindr - Gay Dating & ChatGrindr LLC
   

United Kingdom - Google Play Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
com.pixel.art.coloring.color.numberHappy Color®: Color by NumberX-FLOW
in.playsimple.wordsearchWord Search ExplorerPlaySimple Games
com.block.juggleBlock Blast!HungryStudio
   

United Kingdom - Apple App Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
1617391485Block Blast！ARETIS LIMITED
1407852246Happy Color by Numbers GameX-FLOW LTD
1207472156WordscapesPeopleFun, Inc.
   

Spain - Google Play Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
com.wallapopWallapop - Sell & BuyWallapop
com.block.juggleBlock Blast!HungryStudio
com.pixel.art.coloring.color.numberHappy Color®: Color by NumberX-FLOW
   

Spain - Apple App Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
1617391485Block Blast！ARETIS LIMITED
692753615Wallapop - Sell & BuyWALLAPOP SL
319881193Grindr - Gay Dating & ChatGrindr LLC
   

Netherlands - Google Play Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
nl.marktplaats.androidMarktplaatsMarktplaats BV
com.pixel.art.coloring.color.numberHappy Color®: Color by NumberX-FLOW
fr.vintedVinted: Shop & sell pre-lovedVinted
   

Netherlands - Apple App Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
632064380Vinted: Shop & sell pre-lovedVinted Limited
373963365Marktplaats - buy and sellMarktplaats BV
356928178LiveScore: Live Sports ScoresLiveScore Ltd.
   

Germany - Google Play Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
com.ebay.kleinanzeigenKleinanzeigen - without eBaykleinanzeigen.de GmbH
com.pixel.art.coloring.color.numberHappy Color®: Color by NumberX-FLOW
com.netbiscuits.kickerkicker Fußball NewsOlympia-Verlag
   

Germany - Apple App Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
1617391485Block Blast！ARETIS LIMITED
367342259kicker Fußball Newskicker online - Olympia Verlag GmbH
1496354836Woodoku - Wood Block PuzzlesTripledot Studios Limited
   

France - Google Play Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
com.pixel.art.coloring.color.numberHappy Color®: Color by NumberX-FLOW
fr.vintedVinted: Shop & sell pre-lovedVinted
com.block.juggleBlock Blast!HungryStudio
   

France - Apple App Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
1617391485Block Blast！ARETIS LIMITED
632064380Vinted: Shop & sell pre-lovedVinted Limited
1215933788Scrabble® GO - New Word GameScopely, Inc.
   

Brazil - Apple App Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
319881193Grindr - Gay Dating & ChatGrindr LLC
382002079OneFootball: All Soccer ScoresOnefootball GmbH
1617391485Block Blast！ARETIS LIMITED
   

Brazil - Google Play Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
com.dubox.driveTeraBox: 1TB Cloud & AI SpaceFlextech Inc.
bubbleshooter.origBubble Shooter - Classic PopBubble Shooter
com.xm.cseeiCSeeJFTECH CO., LTD.
   

Mexico - Apple App Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
319881193Grindr - Gay Dating & ChatGrindr LLC
1617391485Block Blast！ARETIS LIMITED
6482849843Goods Puzzle: Sort ChallengeONESOFT GLOBAL PTE. LTD.
   

Mexico - Google Play Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
com.dubox.driveTeraBox: 1TB Cloud & AI SpaceFlextech Inc.
com.intsig.camscannerCamScanner- scanner, PDF makerINTSIG PTE
pdfreader.pdfviewer.officetool.pdfscannerPDF Reader App : Read All PDFTrusted PDF Tools
   

Download the Global Top 100 Mobile App Bundle ID Rankings (August 2025)

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the August 2025 Top 100 Global America Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings (the “Reports”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Any insights shared are grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources in the Reports and herein should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.

Contact: Nina Talcott
ntalcott@pixalate.com


Tags

bundle ids apple google mobile apps pixalate reports

Recommended Reading