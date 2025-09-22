AIFortuna’s First Flagship GameFi Title The 8th Seal Launches Globally on September 25, 2025, Ushering in a New Era of GameFi

SINGAPORE, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIFortuna, the world’s first AI-driven modular Web3 Game LaunchPad, will officially launch its first flagship title, The 8th Seal, on September 25 at 13:00 (UTC+0). This milestone marks the beginning of a new stage for sustainable and transparent GameFi, injecting fresh momentum into the digital gaming ecosystem.

Built on an innovative modular platform, AIFortuna breaks down traditional gaming barriers, empowering creators and players worldwide to collaboratively shape a decentralized digital ecosystem. Its intuitive game development engine enables anyone to design and publish games without programming expertise—transforming game development from a domain dominated by large corporations into an open, community-driven creative movement.

AIFortuna has partnered with global leaders including BMHL, EA Web3 Lab, and the FLOW blockchain to fuel its platform growth. The core team brings together veterans from Valve, Nexon, and EA, leveraging deep expertise in game design, blockchain architecture, and economic modeling to build a fair, transparent, and resilient gaming ecosystem.

The launch of The 8th Seal marks the first step in AIFortuna’s long-term vision. The game integrates the platform’s foundational innovation—the algorithmic stablecoin FUSD—serving as a unified and stable economic anchor for the ecosystem. By addressing GameFi’s long-standing challenge of token fragmentation, FUSD ensures that every interaction between players and creators contributes to a sustainable cycle of value. The 8th Seal showcases the power of AIFortuna’s modular engine and lays the groundwork for rapid development and deployment of future sub-games.

Market anticipation is already running high. To date, The 8th Seal has secured over 100,000 pre-registrations across 12 countries, reaching more than 300 Web3 communities worldwide—underscoring AIFortuna’s strong global appeal and market potential. This momentum signals a major step toward the mass adoption of GameFi and broader Web3 technologies. Looking ahead, AIFortuna is preparing to announce a major initiative in October, expected to drive a new wave of breakthroughs for the Web3 gaming landscape.

Beyond The 8th Seal, AIFortuna aims to continuously expand its sub-game ecosystem, delivering innovative titles across competitive, strategy, and simulation genres. With its unified FUSD economic framework and modular engine, the platform will eliminate asset silos between games, enabling seamless value transfer and ecosystem interoperability. The result: a self-evolving, decentralized gaming civilization that connects players, creators, and global capital markets.

With The 8th Seal as its vanguard, AIFortuna is setting a new standard for blockchain gaming—igniting a new era of sustainable GameFi and unleashing limitless passion for creators and players alike.

Aifortuna

www.aifortuna.io

Twitter: https://x.com/aiftnprotocol

Contact:

Evan

business@aifortuna.io

Disclaimer: This content is provided by AIFortuna. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

