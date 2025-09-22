GCC Equipment Rental Market Report and Demand Forecast 2025-2034 - UAE Leads Surge in Equipment Rental, Boosting Market Potential

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Equipment Rental Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The GCC equipment rental market is set to expand at a CAGR of 6.50% from 2025 to 2034, driven by booming construction activities and industrial infrastructure development in the region.

The surge in infrastructure projects, such as airports, roads, and residential complexes, is accelerating the need for heavy machinery rentals like cranes, excavators, and bulldozers. The GCC countries, recognized leaders in oil and gas production, are investing in modernizing their infrastructure, thereby increasing the demand for specialized equipment rentals, including drilling rigs and generators.

A significant market trend is the adoption of advanced technologies like IoT by equipment rental providers to improve operations and customer service. These innovations offer real-time data on equipment performance and maintenance, enhancing overall efficiency.

Market Segmentation

The report categorizes the market as follows:

Equipment Category: Power Generation, Temporary Buildings, Hoist and Access, Air and Steam, Cargo Containers, Climate Control, Mobile Lighting, Welding Machines, Material Handling, and others.

Power Generation, Temporary Buildings, Hoist and Access, Air and Steam, Cargo Containers, Climate Control, Mobile Lighting, Welding Machines, Material Handling, and others. End Use: Telecom, BFSI, Mining, Oil and Gas, Construction, Manufacturing, Agriculture, and others.

Telecom, BFSI, Mining, Oil and Gas, Construction, Manufacturing, Agriculture, and others. Region: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and others.

Market Share by Category

Power generation equipment is anticipated to capture a significant portion of the market. The demand is fueled by ongoing infrastructural development, making these rentals crucial for meeting temporary power needs.

Market Share by Region

The United Arab Emirates is projected to experience rapid growth during the forecast period due to significant capital investments and government plans for transportation and road infrastructure development, presenting substantial market opportunities.

Competitive Landscape

The report offers a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape, employing Porter's five forces and SWOT analysis. Key industry players include:

Aggreko Middle East Ltd. - A subsidiary of Aggreko plc, providing temporary power and temperature control solutions, facilitating a transition towards sustainability.

- A subsidiary of Aggreko plc, providing temporary power and temperature control solutions, facilitating a transition towards sustainability. Byrne Equipment Rental LLC - A UAE-based industry leader offering diverse rental equipment across sectors such as construction and oil and gas.

- A UAE-based industry leader offering diverse rental equipment across sectors such as construction and oil and gas. Rental Solutions & Service LLC - Located in Dubai, this company provides rental solutions to sectors like construction and manufacturing.

Other prominent market players include SES Smart Energy Solutions FZCO, KPS Power Generation, Saudi Diesel Equipment Co Ltd, Almar Container Saudi Company Limited, and Neeraan International.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook

2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Countries

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends

4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate

5 GCC Equipment Rental Market Overview

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 GCC Equipment Rental Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 GCC Equipment Rental Market Forecast (2025-2034)

6 GCC Equipment Rental Market by Equipment Category

6.1 Power Generation

6.2 Temporary Buildings

6.3 Hoist and Access

6.4 Air and Steam

6.5 Cargo Containers

6.6 Climate Control

6.7 Mobile Lighting

6.8 Welding Machines

6.9 Material Handling

6.10 Others

7 GCC Equipment Rental Market by End Use

7.1 Telecom

7.2 BFSI

7.3 Mining

7.4 Oil and Gas

7.5 Construction

7.6 Manufacturing

7.7 Agriculture

7.8 Others

8 GCC Equipment Rental Market by Country

8.1 Saudi Arabia

8.2 United Arab Emirates

8.3 Kuwait

8.4 Oman

8.5 Qatar

8.6 Bahrain

8.7 Others

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

9.3 Key Indicators for Demand

9.4 Key Indicators for Price

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Supplier Selection

10.2 Key Global Players

10.3 Key Regional Players

10.4 Key Player Strategies

10.5 Company Profiles Aggreko Middle East Ltd. Byrne Equipment Rental LLC Rental Solutions & Service LLC SES Smart Energy Solutions FZCO KPS Power Generation Saudi Diesel Equipment Co. Ltd. Almar Container Saudi Company Limited Neeraan International



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/272dkw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.