Cosmetic Ingredients Market Size Worth USD 61.94 Billion by 2034 Driven by Rising Demand for Natural and Organic Formulations

New York, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cosmetic ingredients market size was estimated at USD 35.58 billion in 2024 and is projected to increase from USD 37.61 billion in 2025 to nearly USD 61.94 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.70% from 2025 to 2034. Asia Pacific led the market in 2024, while North America is expected to grow the fastest. The market is driven by rising consumer need for natural and sustainable ingredients. The rapid biotechnology advancements are further contributing to the market expansion.

Cosmetic Ingredients Market Key Highlights

Asia Pacific dominated the cosmetic ingredients market with the largest market share of 42% in 2024.

North America is projected to host the fastest-growing market in the coming years.

By ingredient type, the natural segment led the market in 2024.

By ingredient type, the synthetic segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

By product type, the surfactant segment accounted for a considerable share in 2024.

segment accounted for a considerable share in 2024. By product type, the botanical extract segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. By functionality, the cleaning agents & foamers segment captured the biggest market share in 2024.

By functionality, the moisturizing segment is projected to expand rapidly from 2025 to 2034.

By end-user, the skin care segment generated the major market share in 2024.

By end-user, the oral care segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the future years.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2024: USD 35.58 Billion

Market Size in 2025: USD 37.61 Billion

Forecasted Market Size by 2034: USD 61.94 Billion

CAGR (2025-2034): 5.70%

Largest Market in 2024: Asia Pacific

Fastest Growing Market: North America

Cosmetic Ingredients Market Overview

The cosmetic ingredients market is significant because it drives innovation and expansion in the global beauty industry, meeting requirements for advanced, natural, and customized products driven by increasing consumer knowledge, disposable incomes, and digital influence. Biotechnology, artificial intelligence (AI), and nanotechnology are used to develop high-performance chemicals as well as personalized formulations tailored to individual needs.

Role of biotechnology in the development of next-generation cosmetic ingredients

Biotechnology permits fermentation-based production of actives (e.g., enzymes, probiotics, organic acids) using microbes such as yeast, bacteria, or fungi.

Plant cell culture and stem cell technologies permit lab-grown botanicals rich in antioxidants as well as growth factors, without overharvesting wild plants.

and technologies permit lab-grown botanicals rich in antioxidants as well as growth factors, without overharvesting wild plants. Use of microbial fermentation to offer ingredients like hyaluronic acid yields purer, more consistent molecules, which allows for tailored molecular weights.

yields purer, more consistent molecules, which allows for tailored molecular weights. Biotechnology holds up the creation of bioidentical and also recombinant proteins/peptides, mimicking naturally occurring skin repair molecules such as collagen, etc., often animal-free.

Marine biotechnology (algae, bacteria, fungi from marine sources) yields novel bioactive compounds, polysaccharides, pigments, and antioxidants with unique skin and hair benefits.





What are the Key Sustainability Trends in the Cosmetic Ingredients Industry?

1. Upcycled Ingredients from Food and Agriculture Waste

Beauty brands are increasingly utilizing by-products from the food and agriculture industries, such as fruit seed oils, coffee grounds, and nut shells, to create sustainable beauty products.

2. Microalgae and Carbon Capture Technologies

A remarkable innovation is the use of microalgae cultivated through ultra-sustainable technologies that convert industrial carbon dioxide emissions into high-purity cosmetic ingredients.

3. Biodegradable Surfactants Take the Spotlight

Sustainability is more than a trend; it's now a foundational requirement. A 2025 review featured on arXiv underscores the rise of sucrose ester surfactants, biodegradable compounds that are displacing petroleum-based emulsifiers.

4. Waterless Beauty Products

As water scarcity becomes a global concern, waterless beauty products are emerging as a sustainable solution. These formulations eliminate the need for water in the product, reducing water usage and packaging waste.

5. Sustainable Packaging Innovations

Brands are moving beyond recyclable materials to introduce refillable systems and compostable packaging. This shift aims to reduce plastic waste and promote a circular economy in the beauty industry.

Cosmetic Ingredients Market Trends:

Natural and Organic Ingredients Surge: Consumers are increasingly prioritizing products with natural and organic ingredients, leading to a significant rise in demand for botanical extracts like aloe vera, green tea, and chamomile. This shift is evident as over 65% of consumers now seek plant-derived components in skincare products.

Consumers are increasingly prioritizing products with natural and organic ingredients, leading to a significant rise in demand for botanical extracts like aloe vera, green tea, and chamomile. This shift is evident as over 65% of consumers now seek plant-derived components in skincare products. Sustainable and Biodegradable Formulations: The industry is moving towards sustainability, with a growing preference for biodegradable surfactants such as sucrose esters. These eco-friendly alternatives are replacing traditional petroleum-based emulsifiers, aligning with the clean beauty movement and reducing environmental impact.

The industry is moving towards sustainability, with a growing preference for biodegradable surfactants such as sucrose esters. These eco-friendly alternatives are replacing traditional petroleum-based emulsifiers, aligning with the clean beauty movement and reducing environmental impact. Personalized Skincare Powered by AI: Advancements in artificial intelligence are enabling hyper-personalized skincare solutions. Consumers are now able to receive custom ingredient blends tailored to their unique skin needs, enhancing the efficacy and appeal of cosmetic products.

Advancements in artificial intelligence are enabling hyper-personalized skincare solutions. Consumers are now able to receive custom ingredient blends tailored to their unique skin needs, enhancing the efficacy and appeal of products. Regulatory Shifts Toward Safer Ingredients: Stricter regulations in regions like the EU and California are leading to the banning of certain chemicals in cosmetics. For instance, California's Toxic-Free Cosmetics Act has expanded its list of banned substances, aiming to reduce health risks associated with harmful chemicals in beauty products.

Stricter regulations in regions like the EU and California are leading to the banning of certain chemicals in cosmetics. For instance, California's Toxic-Free Cosmetics Act has expanded its list of banned substances, aiming to reduce health risks associated with harmful chemicals in beauty products. Rise of Active Ingredients in Anti-Aging: The anti-aging segment continues to dominate, with ingredients like peptides, retinol derivatives, and vitamin C being prevalent. Emerging alternatives such as bakuchiol are gaining popularity as gentler options, meeting the demand for effective yet mild anti-aging solutions.



Cosmetic Ingredients Market Opportunity

Increased consumer awareness about the health and environmental harms of synthetic chemicals creates a significant opportunity for the market by driving the need for natural, sustainable alternatives, encouraging innovation in ingredient development, and fostering trust via transparency and responsible sourcing.

Consumers are concerned not only with item ingredients but also with the overall sustainability of products, which includes ingredient sourcing and even production processes. Ingredients that are ethically sourced, have reduced environmental impact, and are even produced using eco-friendly methods present a significant market advantage.

Why is navigating increasingly complex global regulations a challenge for the cosmetic ingredients market?

Navigating complex global regulations is a major challenge for the market because each country has unique, non-harmonized rules for safety, labeling, testing, and ingredient restrictions. Countries differ remarkably in their approaches to ingredient safety, prohibited substances, and even required usage levels. Some ingredients that are allowed in one market may be banned or restricted in another. Regulations are expanding to understand ethical sourcing, animal testing, and sustainable packaging, adding another layer of complexity for ingredients that are both effective and even compliant with new environmental standards.

Cosmetic Ingredients Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes Statistics Market Size in 2024 USD 35.58 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 37.61 Billion Market Size in 2031 USD 52.45 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 61.94 Billion Growth Rate 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 5.70% Leading Region in 2024 Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Region North America Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Ingredient Type, Product Type, Functionality, End Use and Region Regional Scope Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Key Players Clariant AG, Solvay S.A., BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Croda International PLC, Estee Lauder Company, Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals, Lonza Group Ltd., Wacker Chemie AG, and others.



Case Study: L’Oréal’s Green Science Initiative – Advancing Sustainable Cosmetic Ingredients

Background



As consumer preferences shift toward natural, sustainable, and clean-label beauty, global brands are under pressure to replace synthetic chemicals with eco-friendly alternatives. L’Oréal, one of the world’s leading cosmetic companies, launched its Green Science Initiative to transform how cosmetic ingredients are sourced and developed.

Challenge



The cosmetic industry has traditionally relied heavily on synthetic chemicals derived from petrochemicals, which raised concerns about safety, sustainability, and environmental impact. Growing regulations in Europe, the U.S., and Asia added urgency for brands to innovate and adopt safer, bio-based alternatives.

Solution



L’Oréal invested heavily in biotechnology and green chemistry to create next-generation cosmetic ingredients. Key initiatives include:

Biotech-derived actives: Leveraging microbial fermentation to produce high-purity hyaluronic acid and peptides.

Leveraging microbial fermentation to produce high-purity hyaluronic acid and peptides. Plant cell culture technology: Cultivating rare botanicals in the lab to ensure sustainable supply without overharvesting.

Cultivating rare botanicals in the lab to ensure sustainable supply without overharvesting. Biodegradable formulations: Replacing petroleum-based surfactants with bio-based, biodegradable alternatives.

Replacing petroleum-based surfactants with bio-based, biodegradable alternatives. Carbon-neutral production: Partnering with carbon capture technology startups to explore algae-based cosmetic ingredients.

Outcome

By 2030, L’Oréal aims for 95% of its ingredients to be bio-based, derived from abundant minerals, or circular (recycled) .

. Reduction in environmental footprint by cutting dependency on fossil fuels in formulations.

Strengthened brand trust and leadership in the clean beauty and sustainable cosmetics movement .

. Direct alignment with consumer demand for eco-conscious, ethical, and effective products, boosting market competitiveness.

Key Insight for the Market



This case illustrates how sustainability-driven ingredient innovation is not just a regulatory necessity but also a growth engine for the global cosmetic ingredients market. Biotechnology, green chemistry, and eco-certification are becoming differentiators that will define competitive advantage through 2034.

Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.



Cosmetic Ingredients Market Regional Analysis

What is the Asia-Pacific's Cosmetic Ingredients Market Size?

The Asia Pacific cosmetic ingredients market size was valued at USD 14.94 billion in 2024 and is predicted to surpass around USD 26.32 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 5.83% between 2025 and 2034.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market due to a large and rising consumer base with increasing disposable incomes, even robust manufacturing capabilities that leverage cheap labor and advanced technology, and a thriving beauty culture contributed by countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. With a massive population, increased urbanization, and rising middle-class growth, the Asia-Pacific region shows immense consumer need for personal care and beauty products. High-volume production in countries such as China, combined with lower labor expenses, makes the region a highly cost-competitive production hub for cosmetic ingredients.

In July 2025, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) of South Korea declared the latest revision to the Enforcement Rules of the Cosmetics Act. The amendment starts systematic adjustments in key areas, including customized cosmetics, functional cosmetics, and cosmetics for infants and young children. (Source: https://www.cirs-group.com)



China is a major player in the regional market due to its vast consumer base with rising disposable incomes and a strong cultural focus on skincare, driving high demand for innovative and natural cosmetic products. Coupled with advanced manufacturing capabilities, cost-effective production, and significant government support for research and development, China has become both a major producer and consumer in the market. Additionally, evolving regulations encourage innovation and quality, further cementing China’s leadership in the region’s cosmetic ingredients industry.

Why is North America the Fastest-Growing Cosmetic Ingredients Market?

North America is the fastest-growing market for cosmetic ingredients due to a combination of high consumer need for natural, organic, and premium products, driven by increasing knowledge of health and environmental benefits. A large, affluent consumer base with high spending power, combined with the influence of e-commerce as well as a mature cosmetics industry, also contributes to this expansion. The growth of e-commerce platforms has expanded access to niche brands and even specialized products, boosting the need for differentiated and specialty ingredients.

The U.S. has dominated the regional market due to its large and diverse consumer base with high spending power and a strong demand for innovative, safe, and premium beauty products. The country benefits from a well-established and highly advanced cosmetics industry, supported by cutting-edge research and development, robust infrastructure, and major global ingredient suppliers. Additionally, stringent regulatory standards enforced by agencies like the FDA push companies to innovate in product safety and efficacy, while consumer trends toward natural, organic, and sustainable ingredients further drive market growth and leadership.

Why Is Europe Showing Significant Growth in the Cosmetic Ingredients Market?

Europe's market is growing significantly due to rising consumer need for natural, sustainable, and clean-label products, coupled with strong investment in R&D and innovation for personalized, together with high-performance ingredients.



Technology, including AI and augmented reality, is being utilized to develop customized skincare products and even improve user experiences, creating a requirement for specific, high-performance ingredients. Higher disposable incomes permit consumers to spend more on beauty and personal care products, while urbanization raises market access and demand.

Cosmetic Ingredients Market Segmentation Analaysis

Why did the Natural Segment Dominate the Cosmetic Ingredients Market?

The natural segment dominates the market due to heightened consumer awareness of synthetic chemical effects, a growing need for sustainable and "clean label" products, and a desire for products perceived as safer and even healthier. Consumers are increasingly aware of the potential harmful effects of synthetic chemicals and are even seeking natural options perceived as safer and healthier for both skin and overall well-being. A significant section of consumers prioritizes sustainability and is willing to pay more for products from brands with ethical standards and even environmentally friendly practices.

The synthetic segment is anticipated to register rapid growth in the market during the forecast period. Due to its affordability, consistent performance, ease of availability, and stability. These factors make synthetic ingredients a preferred alternative for mass production and even ensure predictable results across numerous formulations, including haircare, skincare, and makeup, despite increasing consumer interest in natural choices. Synthetic ingredients provide consistent quality and even predictable performance in formulations, permitting reliable results in products such as conditioners, shampoos, lotions, and makeup.

Why did the Surfactant Segment Dominate the Cosmetic Ingredients Market?

The surfactant segment dominates the market because of surfactants' essential, multifaceted functions in foaming, cleaning, and emulsifying, which are vital for products such as cleansers, shampoos, and body washes. Synthetic surfactants offered affordable and scalable alternatives for large-scale cosmetic production. Their reliable performance across a broad range of cosmetic applications thus cemented their position as a preferred ingredient for producers.

The botanical extract segment is anticipated to register rapid growth in the market during the forecast period. Due to increasing consumer need for natural, sustainable, as well as "clean label" products, there is a growth in the therapeutic properties, the growth of vegan cosmetics, and producer innovation in incorporating botanicals into products such as skincare and anti-aging formulations. Botanical extracts provide numerous skin-benefiting properties, including antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and even moisturizing effects, making them desirable for skincare products.

Why Did the Cleansing Agents & Foamers Segment Dominate the Cosmetic Ingredients Market?

The cleansing agents & foamers segment dominates the market due to the fundamental consumer demand for hygiene and cleanliness, which drives the need for products such as face cleansers, soaps, and shampoos. Consumers need products to effectively clean their skin and even hair, making cleansing agents and foamers important components in most personal care routines. Foam-based cleansers provide a luxurious and pampering sensory experience that uplifts routine skincare, a benefit highly valued by consumers.

The moisturizing segment is anticipated to register rapid growth in the market during the forecast period. Due to increased user consciousness about skin health, the need for multifunctional products that combine hydration with anti-aging and even sun protection, and also the influence of social media and influencers on skincare routines, has increased. Beauty influencers and social media platforms are vital in educating consumers about skincare and driving the need for specific products and ingredients. The growth in personalized skincare and even consumer willingness to invest in high-quality, premium products is fueling the expansion of effective moisturizing ingredients.

Why Did the Skin Care Segment Dominate the Cosmetic Ingredients Market?

The skin care segment dominates the market due to growing consumer awareness of skin health, a rising need for anti-aging and protective products such as sunscreens, and even the increasing availability of diverse skincare formulations. A significant portion of skincare needs comes from the widespread appeal of anti-aging products, like creams and lotions, which address wrinkles and even other signs of aging. The availability of a wide range of products for numerous skin concerns, including brightening, lightening, and acne treatment, caters to diverse consumer needs, boosting segment growth.

The oral care segment is anticipated to register rapid growth in the market during the forecast period. Due to increasing consumer focus on oral hygiene and aesthetics, it is driven by rising knowledge of oral health's link to overall well-being, and even the growing prevalence of dental issues. Consumers are increasingly interested in aesthetic aspects such as teeth whitening and fresh breath, contributing to the development of specialized ingredients and products.

Cosmetic Ingredients Market Top Companies:

Clariant AG : Clariant AG specializes in innovative and sustainable cosmetic ingredients, providing solutions that enhance skin care, hair care, and personal hygiene products.

: Clariant AG specializes in innovative and sustainable cosmetic ingredients, providing solutions that enhance skin care, hair care, and personal hygiene products. Dow Chemical Company : Dow offers a broad portfolio of performance materials and specialty chemicals that improve the texture, stability, and sensory experience of cosmetic formulations.

: Dow offers a broad portfolio of performance materials and specialty chemicals that improve the texture, stability, and sensory experience of cosmetic formulations. Solvay S.A. : Solvay delivers advanced cosmetic ingredients focused on natural and bio-based solutions that support skin health and beauty.

: Solvay delivers advanced cosmetic ingredients focused on natural and bio-based solutions that support skin health and beauty. BASF SE : BASF provides a wide range of active ingredients and functional additives designed to improve the efficacy and safety of personal care products.

: BASF provides a wide range of active ingredients and functional additives designed to improve the efficacy and safety of personal care products. Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals : Ashland specializes in custom ingredient solutions that enhance product performance, including emulsifiers, polymers, and conditioning agents for cosmetics.

: Ashland specializes in custom ingredient solutions that enhance product performance, including emulsifiers, polymers, and conditioning agents for cosmetics. Lonza Group Ltd. : Lonza offers cutting-edge biotech-derived cosmetic ingredients that promote skin rejuvenation, hydration, and anti-aging benefits.

: Lonza offers cutting-edge biotech-derived cosmetic ingredients that promote skin rejuvenation, hydration, and anti-aging benefits. Wacker Chemie AG : Wacker Chemie produces silicone-based cosmetic ingredients known for their superior skin feel and protective properties in skincare and haircare products.

: Wacker Chemie produces silicone-based cosmetic ingredients known for their superior skin feel and protective properties in skincare and haircare products. Eastman Chemical Company : Eastman develops specialty esters and emollients that provide softness, moisture retention, and improved spreadability in cosmetic formulations.

: Eastman develops specialty esters and emollients that provide softness, moisture retention, and improved spreadability in cosmetic formulations. Croda International PLC : Croda supplies sustainable, high-performance ingredients that support natural beauty trends and advanced skincare technologies.

: Croda supplies sustainable, high-performance ingredients that support natural beauty trends and advanced skincare technologies. Estee Lauder Company: Estee Lauder integrates proprietary active ingredients and innovative formulations to deliver premium skincare and cosmetic products worldwide.

Cosmetic Ingredients Market Recent Developments

In June 2025, the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China announced adjustments to the Catalogue of used cosmetic ingredients by updating it regularly and dividing it into two parts, such as List I and List II. N-Acetylneuraminic Acid and Beta-Alanyl-Hydroxyprolyl-Dianminobutyryl are the two cosmetic ingredients that have recently been added to List II. (Source: https://rrma-global.org)

In January 2025, In-Cosmetic Korea organizers, one of the exhibitions dedicated to groundbreaking personal care innovations in South Korea, announce the winners of the 2025 In-Cosmetic Korea Awards. Givaudan Active Beauty was a top winner of the K-Beauty Standout Ingredients Award for PrimalHyalTMUltraReverse. (Source: https://www.specialchem.com)

Cosmetic Ingredients Market Segments Covered in the Report

By Ingredient Type

Synthetic

Natural

By Product Type

Surfactant

Emollient

Polymer

Oleo-chemical

Botanical Extract

Rheology Modifier

Preservatives

Antioxidant

Emulsifier & Stabilizer

Others

By Functionality

Cleansing Agents & Foamers

Aroma

Moisturizing

Specialty

Others



By End Use

Skin Care

Oral Care

Hair Care

Body Care

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Malaysia Philippines

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

