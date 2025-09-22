Australia Domestic and Outbound Tourism Source Insights Report 2025: Opportunities in Analyzing Traveler Profiles, Flows, Spending Patterns, and Key Destinations

The report highlights opportunities in Australia's outbound tourism market by analyzing traveler profiles, flows, spending patterns, and key destinations. Tourism businesses can leverage insights on domestic and international travel trends to tap into this market effectively.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Source Market Insight: Australia (2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Tourism Source Market Insight: Australia report provides a thorough insight into Australia's domestic and outbound tourism market. The report looks at the profiles of Australian tourists and summarizes the key reasons why they travel. The report offers an in-depth analysis of traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets and current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into Australia's outbound travel market.

Scope

  • This report is part of the analyst's Source Market Insights Series. This report provides an in-depth analysis of traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets, as well as current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into the outbound travel market.

Reasons to Buy

  • This report provides clear insight into developments in Italy's regional and outbound tourism markets. The report uses data and analysis to discuss future trends related to domestic trips, international departures, traveler spending, Source Market attractive index and main destination markets.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

  • Country Snapshot 2024
  • At a glance: Australia tourism in 2024
  • Risk
  • Main Findings

Australia's Tourist Profile

  • What types of holidays do Australian travelers take?
  • Insight into the Australian traveler

Domestic Tourism

  • Domestic Flows
  • Domestic Spending
  • Domestic Destinations

Outbound Tourism

  • Outbound Flows
  • Outbound Spending

Source Market Attractiveness Index

Main and Developing Destination Markets

  • Where did Australian tourists travel to in 2024
  • Main Destination Markets
  • Developing Destination Markets

Outlook

  • Opportunities
  • Challenges

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3serh3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Domestic Tourism
                            
                            
                                Outbound Tourism
                            
                            
                                Outbound Travel
                            
                            
                                Tourism
                            
                            
                                Tourism Source
                            
                            
                                Travel and Tourism
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading