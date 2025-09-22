Australia Domestic and Outbound Tourism Source Insights Report 2025: Opportunities in Analyzing Traveler Profiles, Flows, Spending Patterns, and Key Destinations

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Source Market Insight: Australia (2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Tourism Source Market Insight: Australia report provides a thorough insight into Australia's domestic and outbound tourism market. The report looks at the profiles of Australian tourists and summarizes the key reasons why they travel. The report offers an in-depth analysis of traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets and current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into Australia's outbound travel market.



Scope

This report is part of the analyst's Source Market Insights Series. This report provides an in-depth analysis of traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets, as well as current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into the outbound travel market.

Reasons to Buy

This report provides clear insight into developments in Australia's regional and outbound tourism markets. The report uses data and analysis to discuss future trends related to domestic trips, international departures, traveler spending, Source Market attractive index and main destination markets.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Country Snapshot 2024

At a glance: Australia tourism in 2024

Risk

Main Findings

Australia's Tourist Profile

What types of holidays do Australian travelers take?

Insight into the Australian traveler

Domestic Tourism

Domestic Flows

Domestic Spending

Domestic Destinations

Outbound Tourism

Outbound Flows

Outbound Spending

Source Market Attractiveness Index

Main and Developing Destination Markets

Where did Australian tourists travel to in 2024

Main Destination Markets

Developing Destination Markets

Outlook

Opportunities

Challenges

