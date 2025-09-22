South Korea Cards and Payments Opportunities and Risk Analysis Report 2025-2029: Digital-only Banks Increasing Competition, Expanded Banking Access for Foreign Residents, and Ecommerce Growth

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the South Korean cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, card, credit transfer, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2021-25e).



The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2025e-29f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.



The report brings together the analyst's research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.



Scope

Current and forecast values for each market in the South Korean cards and payments industry, including debit, and credit cards.

Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, credit transfer, card, cheques and direct debits . It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

Ecommerce market analysis.

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the South Korean cards and payments industry.

Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, and credit cards.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards.

The competitive landscape of the South Korean cards and payments industry.

Key Highlights

The proliferation of digital-only banks has helped drive competition in the banking space. Prominent digital-only banks, such as KakaoBank, Kbank, and Toss Bank, have successfully garnered millions of customers. As of 2024, KakaoBank reported a customer base of 24.9 million; a notable increase from the 22.8 million recorded in 2023. The bank has set a target to expand its clientele to 30 million by 2027. Kbank achieved the milestone of surpassing 14 million customers as of June 2025. In the first five months of 2025 alone, Kbank amassed over 1.26 million new users, averaging upwards of 250,000, new registrations each month.

The South Korean Government has authorized foreign residents to establish bank accounts within the country. The Financial Services Commission (FSC), in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, announced that, starting in March 2025, foreigners residing in Korea who possess registered identification will be permitted to open bank accounts and engage in financial transactions utilizing mobile foreign resident cards. This service will be available at six domestic banks: Shinhan, Hana, iM, Busan, Jeonbuk, and Jeju. This initiative is anticipated to promote the adoption and utilization of debit cards.

To benefit from ongoing ecommerce growth, international brands are increasingly entering the space. In June 2024, the Chinese online fashion retailer Shein launched its website in South Korea. Similarly, in June 2023, YouTube launched its first official online shopping channel in the country. In June 2024, the ecommerce platform Coupang partnered with YouTube to offer the Shopping affiliate program. This enables content creators to tag products from connected brands or shopping sites in their videos. If viewers click on the tags and purchase the products, the creators receive a commission.

Scope

Card market size in terms of number of cards, value and volume of transactions in South Korea along with detailed card segmentation of debit, credit and charge cards available in the country.

Market sizing and analysis of major payment instruments including cash, credit transfer, card, cheques and direct debits.

Payment market trends and growth for both historical and forecast period

Competitor analysis with detailed insights into leading card issuers and schemes.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards.

A detailed snapshot of country's key alternative payment brands.

Reasons to Buy

Make strategic business decisions, using top-level historic and forecast market data, related to the South Korean cards and payments industry and each market within it.

Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities in the South Korean cards and payments industry.

Assess the competitive dynamics in the South Korean cards and payments industry.

Gain insights into marketing strategies used for various card types in South Korea.

Gain insights into key regulations governing the South Korean cards and payments industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview



3. Payment Instruments



4. Card-Based Payments



5. Ecommerce Payments



6. In-Store Payments



7. Buy Now Pay Later



8. Mobile Payments



9. P2P Payments



10. Bill Payments



11. Alternative Payments



12. Payment Innovation



13. Job Analysis



14. Payment Infrastructure and Regulation



15. Appendix

Companies Featured

NongHyup Bank

Shinhan Card

KB Kookmin Card

Hana Financial Group

Woori BankIndustrial Bank

Busan Bank

Daegu Bank

Kwangju Bank

Kyongnam Bank

National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives

Jeonbuk Bank

Hyundai Card

Samsung Card

Lotte Card

Standard Chartered

Jeju Bank

Citibank

JCB

American Express

China UnionPay

Visa

Mastercard

American Express

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mccywy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.