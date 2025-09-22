Kuwait Data Center Colocation Market Report 2025-2030 | Kuwait's Colocation Facilities Occupancy Projected at 90% by 2030

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kuwait Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Kuwait data center colocation market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 34.57% from 2024 to 2030.
Prominent colocation providers in the country include KEMS Zajil Telecom, Zain, Ooredoo, and stc Kuwait. Additionally, the market has seen the emergence of new investors, such as Agility, Gulf Data Hub, Khazna Data Centers, and ZEUUS, signalling a significant expansion in colocation facility development in the coming years.
The Kuwait colocation data center market is one of the growing colocation data center markets in the Middle East region. The average occupancy rate of data center facilities is expected to reach around 90%, indicating that the vacancy rate will be only around 10% by 2030.
REPORT SCOPE
- Transparent research methodology and insights on the industry's colocation of demand and supply.
- The market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.
- The market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.
- The study of the existing Kuwait data center market landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
- An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Kuwait by several industries.
- Study on the sustainability status in the country
- Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the country.
- The snapshot of upcoming submarine cables in the country.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Kuwait
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 6
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 4
- Coverage: 2 Cities
- Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data Center Colocation Market in Kuwait
- Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030)
- Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons
- An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the Kuwait data center colocation market.
- Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.
- The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.
THE REPORT INCLUDES:
- Colocation Supply (MW, Area, Rack Capacity)
- Colocation Demand (MW, Area, Rack Capacity) and by End-User (Cloud/IT, BFSI, etc.)
- Colocation Revenue (Retail & Wholesale Colocation Services)
- Competitive Scenario (Share Analysis by Revenue & MW Capacity)
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Existing Colocation Operators
- Ooredoo
- stc Kuwait
- Zain
- KEMS Zajil Telecom
New Operators
- Agility
- Gulf Data Hub
- Khazna Data Centers
- ZEUUS
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
- What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Kuwait?
- How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Kuwait by 2030?
- Who are the new entrants in the Kuwait data center industry?
- What factors are driving the Kuwait data center colocation market?
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Real Estate Investment Trusts
- Construction Contractors
- Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate & Government Agencies
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|48
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$16 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$95 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|34.5%
|Regions Covered
|Kuwait
Key Topics Covered:
Market Snapshot
- Colocation Market Snapshot
Supply & Demand Analysis
- Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Facilities
List of Upcoming Data Center Projects
Market by It Power Capacity (Core & Shell, Installed & Utilized (Mw))
- Core & Shell, Installed & Utilized Data Center Power Capacity by Cities
- Colocation Demand by Industry
Market by Utilized Area
Market by Utilized Racks
Market Growth Factors
- Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Kuwait
- Sustainability Status in Kuwait
- Cloud Investment in Kuwait
- Submarine Cables Connectivity
Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis
- Colocation Market by Revenue
- Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons
Market Dynamics
- Key Trends
- Key Enablers / Drivers
- Key Restraints
Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators
- Market Share by Colocation Revenue
- Market Share by It Power Capacity
- Existing Colocation Operators
- New Operators
