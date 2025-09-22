Kuwait Data Center Colocation Market Report 2025-2030 | Kuwait's Colocation Facilities Occupancy Projected at 90% by 2030

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kuwait Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Kuwait data center colocation market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 34.57% from 2024 to 2030.



Prominent colocation providers in the country include KEMS Zajil Telecom, Zain, Ooredoo, and stc Kuwait. Additionally, the market has seen the emergence of new investors, such as Agility, Gulf Data Hub, Khazna Data Centers, and ZEUUS, signalling a significant expansion in colocation facility development in the coming years.



The Kuwait colocation data center market is one of the growing colocation data center markets in the Middle East region. The average occupancy rate of data center facilities is expected to reach around 90%, indicating that the vacancy rate will be only around 10% by 2030.





REPORT SCOPE

Transparent research methodology and insights on the industry's colocation of demand and supply.

The market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

The market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.

The study of the existing Kuwait data center market landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Kuwait by several industries.

Study on the sustainability status in the country

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the country.

The snapshot of upcoming submarine cables in the country.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Kuwait Facilities Covered (Existing): 6 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 4 Coverage: 2 Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Kuwait

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030)

Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons

An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the Kuwait data center colocation market.

Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.

The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.

THE REPORT INCLUDES:

Colocation Supply (MW, Area, Rack Capacity)

Colocation Demand (MW, Area, Rack Capacity) and by End-User (Cloud/IT, BFSI, etc.)

Colocation Revenue (Retail & Wholesale Colocation Services)

Competitive Scenario (Share Analysis by Revenue & MW Capacity)

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Existing Colocation Operators

Ooredoo

stc Kuwait

Zain

KEMS Zajil Telecom

New Operators

Agility

Gulf Data Hub

Khazna Data Centers

ZEUUS

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Kuwait?

How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Kuwait by 2030?

Who are the new entrants in the Kuwait data center industry?

What factors are driving the Kuwait data center colocation market?

TARGET AUDIENCE

Real Estate Investment Trusts

Construction Contractors

Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate & Government Agencies

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 48 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $16 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $95 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 34.5% Regions Covered Kuwait





Key Topics Covered:



Market Snapshot

Colocation Market Snapshot

Supply & Demand Analysis

Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Facilities

List of Upcoming Data Center Projects



Market by It Power Capacity (Core & Shell, Installed & Utilized (Mw))

Core & Shell, Installed & Utilized Data Center Power Capacity by Cities

Colocation Demand by Industry

Market by Utilized Area



Market by Utilized Racks



Market Growth Factors

Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Kuwait

Sustainability Status in Kuwait

Cloud Investment in Kuwait

Submarine Cables Connectivity

Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis

Colocation Market by Revenue

Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons

Market Dynamics

Key Trends

Key Enablers / Drivers

Key Restraints

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators

Market Share by Colocation Revenue

Market Share by It Power Capacity

Existing Colocation Operators

New Operators

