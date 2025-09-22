EvenMix Showcases IBC Tote Mixers at 2025 ATSSA Expo, Unveils Blade Technology Innovations

Columbia Station, OH , Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the 2025 ATSSA Expo Convention, EvenMix captured industry attention with its innovative IBC tote mixers and breakthrough blade technology. Attendees saw firsthand how the company’s patented 3D mixed-flow blades deliver lightweight handling, uniform mixing, and improved motor efficiency, setting a new standard in industrial blending solutions.



At the convention, EvenMix highlighted how its IBC tote mixers use patented 3D mixed-flow IBC tote mixing blades to deliver uniform results across industries. The blades, engineered with hydrodynamic precision, eliminate vortices while maintaining product integrity. Constructed from 316 stainless steel and designed to fold through a six-inch opening, the blades expand inside the tote to ensure complete circulation. This breakthrough Blade Technology drew attention at the expo, showcasing how hydrodynamic precision enables efficient circulation while reducing strain on the motor.

“Our blade design folds for insertion through a six-inch opening and then unfolds to circulate materials both vertically and horizontally,” said a company spokesperson. “This engineering ensures consistency while reducing motor strain and mixing time.”

After highlighting how blade technology improves circulation inside IBC totes, EvenMix turned the attention of industry professionals to mobility by presenting its battery powered tote mixer. Weighing only 17 pounds and compatible with DeWalt® and Milwaukee® batteries, the unit demonstrated how portability can coexist with industrial-strength performance. Observers noted its variable speed settings and extended runtime, making uniform blending across different applications possible. They also emphasized its independence from fixed power sources, a feature especially valuable for agriculture, food, chemical, and water treatment operations.

To give participants a closer look at its real-world performance, EvenMix shared the following demonstration video:

Expo participants were also drawn to the EvenMix drum mixer line, which extends the precision of the company’s IBC mixer solutions into other container formats. The mixers feature rugged yet easy-to-handle construction, ranging from just 9 to 12 pounds, that combines portability with dependable performance.

Beyond product performance, EvenMix’s emphasis on American-made quality further resonated with industry leaders at the expo. The company, which serves industries such as agriculture, beverage, chemicals, ink, paint and coatings, lawn and tree fertilizer, oil, gas and mining, personal care and CBD, polymer adhesives and resin, and water treatment, emphasized that every component, from patented mixed-flow blades to gearboxes, is designed, engineered, and assembled in Cleveland, ensuring full oversight of critical parts rather than relying on overseas sourcing. This end-to-end U.S. manufacturing process, from design sketches to shipping, eliminates delays and minimizes quality risks, and in agriculture specifically, it enables liquid fertilizers to remain evenly suspended before field application. The result instilled confidence in attendees regarding the durability, steady performance, and long-term reliability of the solutions showcased.

The 2025 ATSSA Expo Convention gave EvenMix the stage to showcase its IBC tote mixers and blade technology while underscoring its leadership in industrial mixing. The strong reception affirmed its ability to unite precision, portability, and sustainability, reinforcing EvenMix’s position as the partner of choice for industries seeking advanced mixing solutions now and in the future.

To learn more about how advanced mixers are transforming operations across industries, please visit https://evenmix.com/.

About EvenMix

Based in Cleveland, Ohio, EvenMix delivers lightweight, durable tote, drum, and tank mixers powered by aerospace-inspired, patent-protected 3D mixed-flow blade technology. Manufactured entirely in the USA, its products ensure uniform blending, efficiency, and ease of use across industries, including agriculture, food and beverage, chemicals, polymers, and water treatment. With an emphasis on efficiency, uniform blending, and ease of use, EvenMix enables businesses to achieve consistency, reduce energy use, and improve productivity.

