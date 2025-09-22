Poland Cards and Payments Industry Opportunity and Risks Analysis Report 2025-2029: Leveraging the Leading Mobile Wallet BLIK, Expanding Contactless and Biometric Payment Solutions

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poland Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Polish cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cards, cash, credit transfers, direct debits and cheques during the review-period (2021-25e).



The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2025e-29f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.



The report brings together the analyst's research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

Key Highlights

Global Payments is the leading acquirer in the Polish merchant acquiring market. In August 2022, Global Payments announced acquisition of EVO Payments; a transaction that was completed in March 2023. The company provides a diverse selection of POS terminals, including mobile POS systems. Furthermore, it offers Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC) services which allows merchants to accept payments from international card holders in over 36 different currencies.

The Polish mobile wallet landscape is led by BLIK; a homegrown solution integrated into over 20 major banks in the country. It allows users to make both in-store and online payments. In Q1 2025, BLIK users completed a total of 665 million transactions (including ecommerce, POS, ATM, and P2P)-up from 28% in comparison to the previous year. As of December 2024, BLIK has nearly 18.5 million users in Poland. ?To capitalize on this, BLIK introduced the deferred payment option BLIK Pay Later, initially available for Millennium and Velo Bank customers. However, in June and July 2025, this service was expanded to Alior Bank and Bank Polski bank customers. As of June 2025, the pay later service is available at over 20,000 online stores.?

Poland is among the advanced contactless payment markets in the world, with the majority of consumers embracing this payment method. In June 2025, the Polish fintech company Autopay introduced HandGo, a palm-authentication shopping solution, which made Poland the first European country piloting palm vein biometric transactions. This solution enables consumers to pay with nothing more than the palm of their hand-eliminating the need for smartphones, cards or wearable devices. Users need to register their palm vein pattern via the Autopay app and link it to a payment card. At the checkout, instead of swiping a card or tapping a phone, the user just places their hand over a special scanner for making payments.

Scope

Card market size in terms of number of cards, value and volume of transactions in Poland along with detailed card segmentation of debit, credit and charge cards available in the country.

Market sizing and analysis of major payment instruments including cards, cash, credit transfers, direct debits and cheques.

Payment market trends and growth for both historical and forecast period.

Competitor analysis with detailed insights into leading card issuers and schemes.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards.

A detailed snapshot of country's key alternative payment brands.

Reasons to Buy

Make strategic business decisions, using top-level historic and forecast market data, related to the Poland cards and payments industry and each market within it.

Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities in the Poland cards and payments industry.

Assess the competitive dynamics in the Poland cards and payments industry.

Gain insights into marketing strategies used for various card types in Poland.

Gain insights into key regulations governing the Poland cards and payments industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview



3. Payment Instruments



4. Card-Based Payments



5. Merchant Acquiring



6. Ecommerce Payments



7. In-Store Payments



8. Buy Now Pay Later



9. Mobile Payments



10. P2P Payments



11. Bill Payments



12. Alternative Payments



13. Payment Innovation



14. Job Analysis



15. Payment Infrastructure and Regulation



16. Appendix

