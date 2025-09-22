Cape Fox Lodge Tram Grand Opening!

Ketchikan, Alaska, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cape Fox Lodge is excited to announce that the new tram is officially open and available for Cape Fox Lodge guests, visitors to Ketchikan, and the Ketchikan community! Cape Fox Lodge has devoted resources and time to ensure that the new, modernized tram, a pivotal attraction for tourists, is ready for service. On June 18, 2025, the tram was certified by Alaska State Inspectors as ready for operational use. A few months later, on September 12, 2025, the community came together for a festive grand opening ceremony. The evant drew an impressive crowd, including the mayors of Saxman, Ketchikan, and the Ketchikan Borough, who joined residents in celebrating this exciting addition.

The tram has become a staple of Cape Fox Lodge since it was originally installed and first became operational on March 1, 1991, six months after the official opening of Cape Fox Lodge. The tram is a much-used mode of transportation for guests and visitors of the Lodge to access the many other shops and sights in Ketchikan. It sits between Historic Creek Street and Cape Fox Lodge.

This has been a longstanding project for Cape Fox Lodge, which replaced the tram cab and mechanical equipment and renovated the tram landings, including adding a new tram stop at Eagle’s Nest restaurant. We would like to thank all the maintenance team and staff who have devoted their time and energy to helping us install the new tram.

Chris Luchtefeld, CFC CEO, stated, ”The Cape Fox Tram is a symbol of Cape Fox Lodge and the Ketchikan Tourism Industry. Its traverse up the side of the hill to Cape Fox Lodge is seen by all visitors to the community. We are very excited to see the tram cruising up and down the hill and servicing Cape Fox Lodge, the Heen Kahidi restaurant, and Eagle’s Nest restaurant.”

If you have further questions regarding Cape Fox Lodge or the tram project, email Heather Kaiser, Cape Fox Corporation PR and Communications Manager, at hkaiser@capefoxss.com.

Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) was formed as part of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) of 1971. Cape Fox Corporation is the Alaska Native Corporation for the village of Saxman.

Today, Cape Fox Corporation is comprised of a family of businesses divided between two distinct groups: The Federal Contracting Group and The Commercial (Tourism) Group. Collectively, CFC and its subsidiaries specialize in tourism, information technology and cybersecurity; professional services; health care services; marketing; training services; and logistical services.

