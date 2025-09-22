Advanced Connectivity Landscape Research Report 2025: 5G-Advanced Sets the Stage for the 6G Revolution

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Connectivity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



5G-Advanced sets the stage for the 6G revolution



The global connectivity landscape is rapidly evolving as 5G-Advanced gains momentum and the foundations for 6G solidify. Building on the speed and capacity of 5G, 5G-Advanced brings AI-native operations, sector-specific private networks, and energy-efficient IoT capabilities, enabling real-time automation, immersive media, and mission-critical communications across industries.

In manufacturing, Nokia and Siemens are deploying private 5G-A networks to power autonomous mobile robots and flexible production lines. In automotive, Qualcomm and Bosch are enabling ultra-reliable connectivity for autonomous vehicles. LiveU is transforming media production with AI-driven live event broadcasting, while Schneider Electric and ABB are using private 5G for secure, real-time monitoring of critical energy infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the race toward 6G is accelerating. What began as early research alliances between Samsung, MIT, and Vodafone has evolved into live prototypes, AI-native infrastructure, and advanced orchestration systems, with commercial specifications targeted for 2027/28. Innovators such as Ericsson, Huawei, and Nokia are driving advances in gallium nitride, D-band radio, and Open RAN, while OdineLabs is pushing AI-based orchestration for next-gen networks.

Patent activity remains robust, shifting toward AI-assisted protocols, semantic communications, and sustainable architectures, while talent demand is concentrating on edge computing, NB-IoT, and 6G R&D. The Innovation Radar: Advanced Connectivity report explores how this next era of connectivity will not only enhance network performance but also become the backbone for intelligent, cross-sector digital transformation.



Key Highlights

Momentum in 5G-Advanced Deployment: Adoption of 5G-Advanced is accelerating across manufacturing, automotive, media, and energy, delivering AI-native operations, sector-specific private networks, and energy-efficient IoT for real-time automation and mission-critical communications.

Technologies Powering Next-Gen Connectivity: The report examines how AI, edge computing, massive IoT, network slicing, mmWave, advanced antenna systems, gallium nitride (GaN) components, D-band radio, and Open RAN are driving ultra-reliable low-latency communications and sustainable network designs.

Transition Path to 6G: Analysis of the global shift from research to live 6G prototypes, with commercial specifications targeted for 2027/28. Covers advances in AI-assisted protocols, semantic communications, and AI-native orchestration to support ultra-high-capacity, intelligent networks.

Spotlight on Industry Leaders and Innovators: Profiles of Nokia, Siemens, Qualcomm, Bosch, LiveU, Ericsson, Huawei, and OdineLabs, showcasing solutions such as autonomous mobile robot connectivity, automotive URLLC, AI-driven broadcasting, and AI-based orchestration.

Strategic Sector Use Cases: Real-world examples highlight applications in smart manufacturing, autonomous vehicles, live media production, and critical energy infrastructure monitoring, demonstrating measurable operational and reliability gains.

Shifting Market and Talent Landscape: Insights into rising patent activity in AI-assisted networking, growing demand for expertise in edge computing, NB-IoT, and 6G R&D, and the competitive dynamics shaping global connectivity leadership.

Scope

This report offers a detailed examination of the evolving landscape of Advanced Connectivity, focusing on how 5G-Advanced innovations are laying the groundwork for the 6G era. It explores the integration of AI-native operations, sector-specific private networks, and energy-efficient IoT to enable real-time automation, immersive media, and mission-critical communications across industries.

Key areas of innovation covered include AI-powered network orchestration, ultra-reliable low-latency communications (URLLC), gallium nitride (GaN) components, D-band radio, and Open RAN architectures. The report also analyzes the role of private 5G-A networks in powering autonomous systems, secure infrastructure monitoring, and next-generation media production, as well as the transition toward AI-assisted protocols, semantic communications, and sustainable network architectures.

Core technologies examined in the report are artificial intelligence (AI), edge computing, massive IoT, network slicing, millimeter wave (mmWave) connectivity, and advanced antenna systems. Notable innovators and use cases include Nokia and Siemens' private 5G-A networks for smart manufacturing, Qualcomm and Bosch's automotive connectivity for autonomous vehicles, LiveU's AI-driven live broadcasting, and OdineLabs' AI-based orchestration for next-gen networks.

The report further outlines market trends and innovation trajectories, such as the commercialization timelines for 6G (targeted for 2027/28), the shift toward AI-native infrastructure, and talent demand in areas like NB-IoT and 6G R&D. It showcases how recent advancements are shaping solution categories including private networks, industrial automation, intelligent media, autonomous mobility, and critical infrastructure monitoring. Through this strategic lens, the report equips stakeholders with critical insights to harness Advanced Connectivity as the backbone for intelligent, cross-sector digital transformation.

Reasons to Buy

As industries race toward intelligent, hyper-connected operations, Advanced Connectivity is emerging as a core enabler of automation, immersive experiences, and mission-critical communications. From manufacturing to mobility and energy to media, organizations are adopting 5G-Advanced today while preparing for the transformative leap to 6G.

This Advanced Connectivity Strategic Intelligence report from the analyst provides a comprehensive view of the 5G-A and 6G innovation landscape, offering the clarity and foresight needed to navigate this rapidly advancing domain.

Strategic Insights

Understand how 5G-Advanced builds on 5G to deliver AI-native operations, sector-specific private networks, and energy-efficient IoT, while setting the stage for 6G's AI-driven orchestration and ultra-high-capacity networks. Learn how these capabilities are enabling cross-sector digital transformation.

Technology Analysis

Explore the core technologies powering next-gen connectivity, including AI, edge computing, massive IoT, network slicing, mmWave, advanced antenna systems, gallium nitride (GaN) components, D-band radio, and Open RAN. See how they enable real-time automation, ultra-reliable low-latency communications, and sustainable network design.

Innovation Landscape

Discover how leading innovators like Nokia, Siemens, Qualcomm, Bosch, LiveU, and OdineLabs are redefining connectivity with solutions ranging from autonomous mobile robot networks to AI-powered orchestration for critical infrastructure and media.

Market Dynamics

Gain insight into key trends such as the acceleration of 6G R&D, commercialization timelines targeted for 2027/28, AI-assisted protocols, semantic communications, and the shift toward AI-native infrastructure. Understand the drivers fueling investment and adoption across sectors.

Sector-Specific Applications

Learn how Advanced Connectivity is being deployed in manufacturing, automotive, media, and energy-enabling autonomous mobility, AI-driven broadcasting, flexible production lines, and secure critical infrastructure monitoring. Real-world examples illustrate measurable impact.

Competitive Intelligence

Stay informed about the strategies of established leaders and emerging disruptors in the connectivity space. See how different players are positioning themselves through technology leadership, partnerships, and standardization efforts.

Strategic Recommendations

Use the insights in this report to shape forward-looking connectivity strategies, identify opportunities for cross-sector deployment, and build a resilient roadmap from 5G-Advanced adoption to 6G readiness.

With connectivity now a foundational driver of industrial, commercial, and societal transformation, this report offers the intelligence you need to harness Advanced Connectivity for competitive advantage and long-term growth.

Companies Featured

Agibot

Airtel

Airbus

Apple

Arteris

AT&T

ATIS

Antwork

Betacom

Bosch

BT Group

Canoga Perkins

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

Deutsche Telekom

DroidUp

Du EITC

Elisa

Ericsson

Eutelesat Group

Finwave

GREE

HFR Mobile

Hrvatski Telekom

Huawei

Hyundai

Intel

InterDigital

JLR

Keysight

Kratos

LF Networking

LG Innotek

LiveU

M1

Magenta

Mastec

Mavenir

Medien Gruppe

Mediatek

MLGW

Nokia

Nvidia

OdineLabs

Pegatron

Petronas

Qualcomm

Ribbon Communications

Rohde & Schwarz

Samsung

Siemens

Sierra Wireless

Singtel

Skyworks

Telit

Telekom Malaysia

Telefonica

Tlibot

T-Mobile

Unikie

Verizon

Vodafone

ZTE

