Prebiotic Carbonates Case Study 2025: Meeting Evolving Consumer Demand

The "Hot Topics Case Study: Prebiotic Carbonates" report



This case study provides a look into the growing prebiotic carbonates market and assesses how it meets evolving consumer demand.



Prebiotic sodas are gaining popularity in the soft drinks market as consumers increasingly seek healthier alternatives to sugary beverages, driven by a growing awareness of gut health and its impact on overall wellbeing.

Targeting health-conscious individuals, including Millennials and Generation Z, prebiotic sodas appeal to those looking for functional drinks that not only satisfy their cravings for carbonation and flavor but also support digestive health. Their success can be attributed to innovative flavors, attractive branding, and the rising trend of wellness-oriented products, making them a compelling choice for consumers who want to indulge without compromising their health goals.



Scope

In the prebiotic carbonates market, brands that emphasize targeted health benefits can effectively compete by addressing the growing consumer demand for functional beverages that support digestive wellness and overall health.

As more individuals seek low and no-alcohol alternatives, these brands can position their products as premium, refreshing, health-conscious options that align with a lifestyle focused on wellbeing to be an alternative to alcohol.

The use of natural and clean ingredients not only appeals to health-savvy consumers but also enhances personal branding, allowing individuals to showcase their

commitment to wellness and sustainability through their beverage choices, ultimately fostering a deeper connection between the product and the consumer's values.

Reasons to Buy

Understand how prebiotics will impact the consumer goods and functional beverages industry in the future and how brands can utilize this resource to stay ahead of the curve and meet market demands.

Gain a broader appreciation of the fast-moving consumer goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector.

Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Market Positioning

Consumer Demand

Takeaways

Companies Featured

Olipop

Poppi

Culture Pop

Living Things

PepsiCo

Coca Cola

Simply Pop

Bloom

