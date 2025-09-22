Global Industrial Robots Market to Grow at 11.4% CAGR Over 2025-2034: Analysis of Leading Investment Opportunities and Competitive Strategies

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Robots Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial robots market is poised to grow at a substantial CAGR of 11.40% from 2025 to 2034, driven by applications across a wide range of segments. Industrial robots are integral to operations such as arc welding, materials handling, painting, picking, packing, assembly, and mechanical cutting. Major growth regions include North America, Asia, and Europe, with Asia leading as the largest market.

Global Market Growth Driven by Versatile Applications

Industrial robots, as a flexible automation solution, are increasingly utilized in enhancing productivity, producing high-quality products, and reducing costs. Types of robots like nonservo, servo, programmable, and computer-controlled robots are in high demand for their ability to efficiently automate production processes.

Vertical, delta, SCARA, polar cylindrical, and Cartesian robots are among the common configurations deployed in industries.

Asia Dominates; Automotive and Electronics Sectors Are Key

Asia accounts for the largest share of the industrial robots market, with over 70% of robots deployed in the region by 2020. Japan and China are at the forefront, while Germany, Italy, and France represent key markets in Europe. The demand in Europe is fueled by modernization of manufacturing sectors, tax incentives, and the necessity for cost-effective robotics solutions outside manufacturing. In the Americas, the U.S. leads with significant demand in the automotive, electrical, and electronics segments.

Growing Adoption Among SMEs and Micro Enterprises

SMEs and skilled trades are increasingly adopting robotics and automation, signifying a growing trend in the market. Innovations like "seeing robots" with camera technology enhance accuracy and flexibility in various applications, including stacking kiln bricks.

Kautenburger GmbH, in collaboration with Roboception and KUKA, introduced solutions for stacking and depalletizing kiln bricks, exemplifying the potential for boosting market growth.

Key Developments

Recent advancements underline the rapid evolution within the market. ABB expanded its FlexPicker Delta robot lineup with the fast-performing IRB 365, designed for efficient packing and picking processes in sectors like food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods. FANUC America introduced three new SCARA models to streamline packaging, assembly, inspection, and pick and place tasks. ABB's IRB 5710 and 5720 models further reinforce productivity in intricate manufacturing tasks.

Market Segmentation

The report examines the market through segments such as:

By robot type: SCARA, Articulated, Cartesian/Linear, Cylindrical, Parallel, Others

SCARA, Articulated, Cartesian/Linear, Cylindrical, Parallel, Others By industry: Electrical and Electronics, Automotive, Food and Beverages, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Metals and Machinery, Rubber and Plastic, Others

Electrical and Electronics, Automotive, Food and Beverages, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Metals and Machinery, Rubber and Plastic, Others By region: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa

Key Industry Players

The report offers detailed insights into key players in the industrial robots market, including ABB Ltd., Fanuc Corporation, KUKA AG, YASKAWA Electric Corporation, Comau S.p.A., Seiko Epson Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. It includes a SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis for profound industry understanding.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook

2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends

4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate

5 Global Industrial Robots Market Analysis

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Global Industrial Robots Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Global Industrial Robots Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 Global Industrial Robots Market by Robot Type

5.5 Global Industrial Robots Market by Industry

5.6 Global Industrial Robots Market by Region

6 North America Industrial Robots Market Analysis

6.1 United States of America

6.2 Canada

7 Europe Industrial Robots Market Analysis

7.1 United Kingdom

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 Italy

7.5 Others

8 Asia-Pacific Industrial Robots Market Analysis

8.1 China

8.2 Japan

8.3 India

8.4 ASEAN

8.5 Australia

8.6 Others

9 Latin America Industrial Robots Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil

9.2 Argentina

9.3 Mexico

9.4 Others

10 Middle East and Africa Industrial Robots Market Analysis

10.1 Saudi Arabia

10.2 United Arab Emirates

10.3 Nigeria

10.4 South Africa

10.5 Others

11 Market Dynamics

11.1 SWOT Analysis

11.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.3 Key Indicators for Demand

11.4 Key Indicators for Price

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Supplier Selection

12.2 Key Global Players

12.3 Key Regional Players

12.4 Key Player Strategies

12.5 Company Profiles

Companies Featured

ABB Ltd.

Fanuc Corporation

KUKA AG

YASKAWA Electric Corporation

Comau S.p.A.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xhro6b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.