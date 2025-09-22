Gantry Industrial Robots Market Analysis and Investment Opportunities 2025-2034

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gantry Industrial Robots Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gantry industrial robots market reached a value of USD 3.52 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% from 2025 to 2034, reaching USD 6.61 billion by 2034. The market's growth is primarily driven by increasing automation across various industries, including manufacturing and electronics.

Asia-Pacific: A Key Market

The Asia-Pacific region is poised to lead the gantry industrial robots market during the forecast period. This dominance is fueled by significant demand from automotive, manufacturing, and electronics sectors. As the largest automotive producer globally, China, along with Japan and South Korea, contributes vastly to robotic integration in automotive manufacturing. Government initiatives supporting industrialization further bolster the region's advanced robotics market potential.

Market Segmentation and Applications

Gantry industrial robots, also known as cartesian robots, owe their versatility to their coordinate-based programming system. Initially utilized for pick-and-place tasks, their advanced capabilities now extend to various applications like handling, palletizing, and welding.

The industry caters to several sectors, including:

Packaging

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverage

Semiconductors and Electronics

Heavy Engineering Machinery

Aerospace and Railway

Regional Insights

The market is segmented geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Automation Driving Market Growth

Automation is a major growth driver for the gantry industrial robots market. The reduction in machine complexities, coupled with intelligent system adoption, is enhancing efficiency across various sectors. The industry's expansion is also fueled by prominent companies like KUKA AG introducing innovative software such as iiQKA.OS to enhance product quality and market reach.

Growing urbanization and deployment of cartesian robots suited for collaborative applications further contribute to positive market dynamics. The increasing adoption of gantry systems is facilitated by enhanced programming and communication interfaces, catering to the evolving needs of modern industries.

Key Players

The competitive landscape of the global gantry industrial robots market features several key players, including:

Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

ABB Ltd.

Kuka AG

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Sage Automation Inc.

The comprehensive analysis of these players includes competitive strategies, capacity expansions, and recent developments like mergers and acquisitions. The report also incorporates Porter's five forces model and a SWOT analysis to provide a detailed understanding of market dynamics.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook

2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends

4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate

5 Global Gantry Industrial Robots Market Analysis

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Global Gantry Industrial Robots Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Global Gantry Industrial Robots Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 Global Gantry Industrial Robots Market by Application

5.5 Global Gantry Industrial Robots Market by Industry

5.6 Global Gantry Industrial Robots Market by Region

6 North America Gantry Industrial Robots Market Analysis

6.1 United States of America

6.2 Canada

7 Europe Gantry Industrial Robots Market Analysis

7.1 United Kingdom

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 Italy

7.5 Others

8 Asia-Pacific Gantry Industrial Robots Market Analysis

8.1 China

8.2 Japan

8.3 India

8.4 ASEAN

8.5 Australia

8.6 Others

9 Latin America Gantry Industrial Robots Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil

9.2 Argentina

9.3 Mexico

9.4 Others

10 Middle East and Africa Gantry Industrial Robots Market Analysis

10.1 Saudi Arabia

10.2 United Arab Emirates

10.3 Nigeria

10.4 South Africa

10.5 Others

11 Market Dynamics

11.1 SWOT Analysis

11.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.3 Key Indicators for Demand

11.4 Key Indicators for Price

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Supplier Selection

12.2 Key Global Players

12.3 Key Regional Players

12.4 Key Player Strategies

12.5 Company Profiles

Companies Featured

Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

ABB Ltd.

Kuka AG

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Sage Automation Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gj5umn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.