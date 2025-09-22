Planisware a Leader in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Adaptive Project Management & Reporting,

Four Years Running

Paris, France, September 22, 2025 – Planisware, a leading B2B provider of SaaS in the rapidly growing Project Economy market, announces today it has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting” report1. Of the 10 companies evaluated, Planisware, for its product Orchestra, was recognized as a Leader based on “Completeness of Vision” and “Ability to Execute.”

In the companion Critical Capabilities report, Planisware is recognized across all four Gartner-defined use cases—IT Project and Work Management (3.66/5), Collaborative PPM (3.53/5), Enterprise Project Management (3.60/5), and Product and Work Management (3.60/5)—Planisware Orchestra was ranked second or third overall in all use cases.

Loïc Martinot, VP of Mid-Market Americas, said of the recognition, “Planisware’s goal has always been to place the end user at the center of our product roadmap, and we believe this continued recognition from Gartner validates that commitment. It truly is a testament to the impact our customers can and do achieve with Planisware solutions.”

Antoine Villata, CEO of Planisware North America, added, “Unlike many tools that focus primarily on collaboration and work management, we enable our Orchestra customers with best-practice driven project and portfolio management solutions, allowing them to manage resources at scale, adapt methodologies to hybrid realities, and forecast the future effectively with what-if scenario modeling, Oscar the agentic AI assistant, and more cutting-edge AI- and ML-based business automation capabilities”

See for yourself how Planisware can meet your IT Project and Work Management needs at the upcoming Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo™ in Orlando, FL (October 20-23). There, Planisware will display their industry-leading adaptive project management and reporting solution in action, and present an executive thought-leadership session, “Introducing the 100X PMO: Achieving Breakthrough Business Impact with SPM, AI, and Power Metrics.”

Contact

Investor Relations Media Benoit d’Amécourt

benoit.damecourt@planisware.com

+33 6 75 51 41 47 USA : Valerie Zeller

valerie.zeller@planisware.com



Europe: Brunswick Group

Hugues Boëton / Tristan Roquet Montégon planisware@brunswickgroup.com +33 6 79 99 27 15 / +33 6 37 00 52 57

About Planisware

Planisware is a leading business-to-business (“B2B”) provider of AI powered Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) platforms serving the rapidly growing Project Economy. Planisware’s mission is to provide solutions that help organizations transform how they strategize, plan and deliver their projects, project portfolios, programs and products.

With circa 800 employees across 18 offices, Planisware operates at significant scale serving around 600 organizational clients in a wide range of verticals and functions across more than 30 countries worldwide. Planisware’s clients include large international companies, medium-sized businesses and public sector entities.

Planisware is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment A, ISIN code FR001400PFU4, ticker symbol “PLNW”).

For more information, visit: https://planisware.com/ and connect with Planisware on LinkedIn .

Gartner

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT and IT SYMPOSIUM/XPO are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting, authored by analysts Sean Bankston, Jennifer Jackson, Kevin Rose. September 17, 2025.

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting, Sean Bankston, Jennifer Jackson, Kevin Rose, September 17, 2025.

