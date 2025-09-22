IBA – Transparency Notification

(Article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings)

Louvain-la-Neuve (Belgium), 22 September 2025, 06:00 PM

Summary of the notification

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A - EURONEXT - Reuters IBAB.BR - Bloomberg IBAB.BB), the world leader in particle accelerator technology, announces that it has to issue a transparency notification, in accordance with Article 14, al. 1 of the Transparency Law of May 2, 2007 on disclosure of major holdings, further to a notification dated Tuesday 16 September 2025 and received on Thursday 18 September 2025 via email.

In its notification, VALLGESA LIMITED indicated that, following an acquisition of securities incorporating voting rights (i.e. shares), the 4% voting rights threshold has been crossed upwards on 11 September 2025 by VALLCARA LIMITED, a 100%-controlled undertaking of VALLGESA LIMITED.

Content of the notification received

Reason for the notification: “Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights”

Notification by: “A parent undertaking or a controlling person”

Persons subject to the notification requirement:

Name Address (for legal entities) Vallcara Limited (owned 100% by Vallgesa Ltd T6-F09 Tigne Point Sliema, TP01 Malta Vallgesa Limited T6-F09 Tigne Point Sliema, TP01 Malta

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 11 Sept. 2025

Threshold crossed (in %) : 4%

Denominator : 40,516,629

Notified details: (extract of the received notification form)

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked

to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Vallgesa Limited 0 0 0,00% 0,00% Vallcara Limited owned 100% by Vallgesa Limited 1,218,506 1,621,565 4.00% 0,00% Subtotal 1,218,506 1,621,565 4.00% TOTAL 1,621,565 4.00%





B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL 0 0.00%









TOTAL (A & B)



# of voting rights



% of voting rights 1,621,565 4.00%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

“VALLCARA LIMITED is 100% held by VALLGESA LIMITED. VALLGESA LIMITED is not a controlled entity.”

Additional information

“VALLCARA LIMITED has reached the 4% notification threshold due to acquisition of shares. We note that whilst VALLCARA LIMITED is owned 100% by its parent company (VALLGESA LIMITED) all investment decisions are taken independently by the Board and CIO of VALLCARA LIMITED with no influence or control from its parent company.”

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered as the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,100 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

For further information, please contact:

Elena De Landy

Paralegal: Corporate Affairs and Insurance

legal@iba-group.com

Attachment