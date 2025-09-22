Cibus CEO to Highlight Gene Editing’s Role in Building Resilient Agriculture at UN Climate Week 2025

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cibus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBUS), a leading agricultural technology company specializing in the development and licensing of gene-edited plant traits, today announced that Peter Beetham, Co-Founder, President, and Interim Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a featured panel during UN Climate Week 2025 in New York City.

The event, titled “Investing in a Resilient Future: Innovation, Data & Capital for Energy, Food, Water, and Climate Solutions”, supported by Syntax Data, will be held on Tuesday, September 23rd at Midtown Loft, New York City, with a livestream available via LinkedIn.

Dr. Beetham will join leaders from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the World Bank, and Syntax Data for a discussion on “Biotech Meet Bytes: Innovation and Policy Pathways for Resilient Futures.” The session will explore how biotechnology, artificial intelligence, and other emerging technologies can strengthen resilience in food, water, and energy systems while aligning with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Food and agriculture are at the heart of building resilient societies,” said Dr. Beetham. “At Cibus, we believe gene editing can deliver crops that are more productive, more sustainable, and more adaptable to changing climate conditions. I’m honored to join this distinguished group of global leaders to discuss how innovation, policy, and investment can come together to advance resilient solutions for people and the planet.”

The session is scheduled for 3:35pm ET on Tuesday, September 23rd and will be moderated by Omino Gardezi of Syntax. Other panelists include Laurel Patterson, Director of Strategic Partnerships & Communications at UNDP, and Arianna Legovini, Founding Director of Development Impact at the World Bank.

For more information please visit, https://luma.com/SyntaxClimateWeek.

About Cibus

Cibus is a leader in gene edited productivity traits that address critical productivity and sustainability challenges for farmers such as diseases and pests which the United Nations estimates cost the global economy approximately $300 billion annually. Cibus’ long-term focus is productivity traits for farmers for the major global row crops. Cibus is not a seed company. It is a technology company that uses proprietary high-throughput gene editing technology to develop at a fraction of the time and cost of conventional breeding and to license them to seed companies in exchange for royalties on seed sales. For more information, please visit www.cibus.com.

