Did Coty Overload Retailers to Mask Inventory Issues? Investigation Seeks to Answer the Question -- Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman, a prominent shareholder rights law firm, is probing Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY), one of the world’s largest beauty companies. The investigation follows a significant 21% drop in Coty's stock price on August 21, 2025, after the company disclosed what it called "retailer inventory destocking issues" alongside its weak Q4 and full-year financial results.

Hagens Berman is looking into whether Coty may have misled investors about its growth trajectory and the success of its digital inventory strategy, known as SAP S/4HANA.

The firm urges investors in Coty who suffered significant losses to submit your losses now.

Coty Inc. (COTY) Investigation:

Since August 2024, Coty has repeatedly stated that its digital transition “went off without a hitch.” However, the recent disclosures about retailer “destocking”—a term for retailers reducing their excess inventory—appear to be at odds with those earlier, optimistic claims. The investigation is exploring whether Coty may have been deliberately shipping excess inventory to its retail partners to mask its own inventory buildup and meet its earnings expectations, an undisclosed sales practice that would be misleading to investors.

The August 21 earnings report revealed a steep year-over-year revenue decrease in both the Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments, which make up about 65% and 35% of the company's revenue, respectively. The company blamed this weak performance, in part, on the same retailer inventory issues it had previously downplayed. This revelation led to a swift and sharp decline in the stock’s value, which has not recovered.

Hagens Berman’s Investigation on Behalf of Investors

Hagens Berman is now investigating whether Coty and its executives made material misrepresentations that kept investors in the dark about the company’s true financial condition.

“The question for us is whether Coty’s management may have intentionally downplayed the inventory problems to present an overly optimistic picture to the market,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

