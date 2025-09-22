Deadline Alert: Dow Inc. (DOW) Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming October 28, 2025 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Dow Inc. (“Dow” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DOW) securities between January 30, 2025 and July 23, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR DOW INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On June 23, 2025, BMO Capital downgraded its recommendation on Dow from “Market Perform” to “Underperform” and cut its price target on the Company’s stock citing sustained weakness across key end markets and mounting pressure on the Company’s dividend.

On this news, Dow’s stock price fell $0.89, or 3.2%, to close at $26.87 per share on June 23, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on July 24, 2024, Dow released its second quarter 2025 financial results, reporting a non-GAAP loss per share of $0.42 and net sales of $10.1 billion, missing consensus estimates “reflecting declines in all operating segments.” The Company also revealed that it was cutting its dividend in half, from $0.70 per share to only $0.35 per share, citing the need for “financial flexibility amidst a persistently challenging macroeconomic environment.”

On this news, Dow’s stock price fell $5.30, or 17.5%, to close at $25.07 per share on July 24, 2025, thereby injuring investors further.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Dow’s ability to mitigate macroeconomic and tariff-related headwinds, as well as to maintain the financial flexibility needed to support its lucrative dividend, was overstated; (2) the true scope and severity of the foregoing headwinds’ negative impacts on Dow’s business and financial condition was understated, particularly with respect to competitive and pricing pressures, softening global sales and demand for the Company’s products, and an oversupply of products in the Company’s global markets; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Dow securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than October 28, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

