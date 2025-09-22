Crowned for Success Announces 'She Rises' Virtual Event to Empower Women Entrepreneurs

Phoenix, AZ, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crowned for Success, a distinguished organization renowned for creating impactful events that provide women with unparalleled visibility and sales opportunities, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with D2 Coaching for our upcoming virtual event, "She Rises." This event is designed to empower women entrepreneurs by offering them a platform to amplify their voices and grow their businesses.





She Rises Summit

"She Rises" will be a transformative experience, blending empowerment, strategy, and authority-building. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in a series of dynamic sessions that focus on enhancing their business, health and mindset and expanding their professional networks. The event promises to deliver insightful discussions, expert-led workshops, and inspiring keynote speeches from industry leaders.

Wendy Porter, CEO of Crowned for Success, expressed her enthusiasm for the event, stating, "

Our mission is to create spaces where women can thrive and succeed. 'She Rises' is more than just an event; it's a movement to elevate women's voices and empower them to take their businesses, health and mindset to new heights."

The virtual format of "She Rises" ensures accessibility for women entrepreneurs from around the globe, allowing them to participate from the comfort of their own homes. This format not only broadens the reach of the event but also fosters a diverse and inclusive community of like-minded individuals committed to personal and professional growth.

Attendees can expect a lineup of renowned speakers who will share their insights and experiences on topics ranging from leadership and innovation to marketing and financial management. The event will also feature interactive sessions that encourage collaboration and networking among participants.

Crowned for Success has a proven track record of hosting successful events, including global summits streamed on Binge TV and red-carpet Hollywood experiences. "She Rises" is set to continue this tradition by offering a unique and impactful experience that empowers women to achieve their business goals.

For more information about "She Rises" and to register for the event, please visit https://sherisessummit.com/join-us

About Crowned for Success



We create powerful virtual and in-person events that give women massive visibility and sales opportunities. From global summits streamed on Binge TV to red-carpet Hollywood experiences, my events blend empowerment, strategy, and authority-building so women amplify their voice and grow their business.

