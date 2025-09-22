Alianza Unveils Intelligent Communications Fabric, Empowering Communications Service Providers to Close the Network Monetization Gap

Salt Lake City, UT, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alianza, the leading global communications platform company for service providers, today announced the launch of the Intelligent Communications Fabric – a new category that unifies communications infrastructure and orchestration to deliver high-value experiences across fixed and mobile networks. The Intelligent Communications Fabric accelerates the convergence of the global Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) with modern, AI-infused communications services, unlocking new revenue opportunities.

Alianza unveiled the Intelligent Communications Fabric and its suite of solutions at Navigate, the company’s flagship industry event, which brought together market leaders to explore the future of intelligent communications. Developed through extensive collaboration and countless conversations with customers, this three-layer architecture is purpose-built to close the massive network monetization gap facing CSPs today. By abstracting network functions and unifying the orchestration of media and signal interworking, operational data, and service provisioning, the Intelligent Communications Fabric powers telco transformation and incremental revenue growth.

The Industry Problem

The telecommunications industry faces an unprecedented network monetization gap: Despite investing over $3.6 trillion in network infrastructure over the past decade, it has seen zero revenue growth. Broadband speeds are up 1,000%, but the associated value was created outside the network, not within it. The Intelligent Communications Fabric provides a clear path for CSPs to break free from this cycle and reclaim their right to win in the era of AI-powered communications.

"For too long, service providers have been relegated to spectators, watching others monetize the very networks they built," said Brian Beutler, CEO of Alianza. "The Intelligent Communications Fabric changes that narrative entirely. We're not just modernizing infrastructure – we're creating a new category that transforms CSPs into strategic drivers in the AI economy. With flexible deployment models and end-to-end orchestration, we're giving service providers the tools to lead their customers into the intelligent communications era."

Three-Layer Architecture Drives Innovation and Monetization

The Intelligent Communications Fabric consists of three integrated layers to form the modern telco technology stack:

Infrastructure Layer: Delivers a full spectrum of deployment models, from traditional telecom-grade network functions deployed by CSPs (Alianza Core) to newly announced network functions hosted by Alianza (Alianza Fusion), and a complete Alianza-hosted cloud-native platform (Alianza One). This suite of options gives CSPs the flexibility to modernize their core communications networks on their own terms, faster and easier than ever before.

Orchestration Layer: Bridges legacy systems with modern experiences. The intelligent control plane automates workflows via open API framework. Key capabilities include media and signaling interworking, end-to-end provisioning automation, comprehensive observability, and carrier-grade security.

Experience Layer: Unlocks high-value, AI-infused communication services including unified communications, contact center solutions, business voice, and consumer voice – all designed to unlock new monetization opportunities in the growing AI economy.

"The convergence of AI and telecommunications represents the next massive market opportunity," said Dag Peak, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Alianza. "The Intelligent Communications Fabric doesn't just prepare service providers for this future – it positions them at the center of it. By unifying fragmented systems and unlocking seamless AI integration, we're creating a platform where every call becomes an opportunity for intelligent, revenue-generating services."

Market-Leading Scale and Innovation

Alianza brings proven scale to this transformation, supporting over 1,000 communications service providers across 81 countries, including 19 of the top 20 global operators. With over 400 patents, Alianza has established itself as the innovation leader in carrier-grade communications technology and its global footprint creates an unparalleled foundation for service provider transformation.

"Alianza has identified the fundamental challenge facing CSPs today," said Dom Black, Principal Analyst at Cavell Group. “The Intelligent Communications Fabric reflects a shift toward unified service orchestration enabling service providers to adapt to the demands of AI-driven communications solutions – it's a blueprint for how service providers will compete and win in the intelligent workplace market."

Addressing the Industry's Critical Inflection Point

The artificial intelligence market is projected to grow from $250 billion today to trillions over the next decade. The Intelligent Communications Fabric architecture enables CSPs to participate in this economy by delivering modern, extensible communications services embedded with AI.

Alianza is committed to co-innovation with CSPs, directing substantial R&D investment toward solving their unique challenges and unlocking new revenue opportunities. This collaborative approach reduces complexity, accelerates time-to-market, and ensures seamless integration of solutions across the entire communications stack – all while building the next generation of communications technology together.

